India has emerged as the global hub for Global Capabilities Centres (GCCs), hosting over 1,700 centers as of 2024, employing approximately 1.9 million professionals and generating $64.6 billion in revenue.



Projections indicate that by 2030, the number of GCCs in India will rise to between 2,100 and 2,200, with employment figures reaching up to 2.8 million. The article provides a comprehensive overview of the burgeoning Global Capability Centers (GCCs) landscape in India as of 2025. It accurately captures the strategic evolution, economic impact, and emerging trends within this sector.





India is not just a destination for GCCs; it's the undisputed global leader. This trend is set to accelerate further in 2025, driven by a confluence of strategic advantages:

● Evolution into Global Innovation Hubs: GCCs in India have transcended their initial role as cost-arbitrage centers. They are now strategic engines driving core innovation, intellectual property creation, and digital transformation for global enterprises. Companies are leveraging Indian GCCs for mission-critical R&D and product lifecycle management.



● Abundant and Skilled Talent Pool: India possesses the world's largest pool of English-speaking STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) graduates. This vast workforce, particularly adept in emerging technologies like AI, engineering, data science, and cybersecurity, is a primary magnet for GCC investments.



● AI and Automation Integration: The pervasive adoption of AI and automation is catalyzing unprecedented innovation within Indian GCCs. Generative AI, for instance, is being seamlessly integrated across development, operations, customer service, and analytics, creating new efficiencies and capabilities.



● Enduring Cost Efficiency: While value creation has taken precedence, the significant operational cost savings compared to Western markets remain a compelling factor for establishing GCCs in India.



● Strong Government Support and Favorable Policies: Both central and state governments actively champion foreign investment through various initiatives, tax incentives (especially in Special Economic Zones - SEZs), and streamlined regulatory frameworks, fostering a conducive business environment.



● Mature Ecosystem and Infrastructure: India boasts a well-developed IT infrastructure, including advanced IT parks, reliable connectivity, and a sophisticated ecosystem for managing complex global operations.





● Sectoral Diversification: Beyond traditional IT and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), new sectors such as semiconductors, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive are increasingly establishing GCCs in India, reflecting the widespread adoption of this model.





● Strategic Recognition and Impact: GCCs are gaining unprecedented strategic importance within multinational corporations. Many are now responsible for end-to-end product lifecycles, directly contributing to revenue growth and market expansion, leading to a shift of leadership roles and decision-making authority to India.





● Emergence of Tier 2 and 3 Cities: The growth isn't confined to metropolitan hubs. Secondary and tertiary cities like Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, and Ahmedabad are becoming attractive GCC destinations due to lower operational costs, access to untapped talent, and supportive state policies.





● "GCC as a Service" Model: The rise of third-party "GCC as a Service" providers further simplifies and accelerates the establishment of GCC operations, offering flexible, cloud-based solutions without the need for significant physical infrastructure investment.





The Multifaceted Benefits of GCCs



For multinational corporations, the advantages of establishing GCCs are profound:



● Cost Savings: Significant reduction in operational expenses, including labor costs.

● Access to Top Talent: Tapping into a vast reserve of highly educated, skilled, and English-speaking professionals.

● Innovation and R&D Powerhouse: Driving product development, research, and innovation, leading to the creation of new products, services, and intellectual property.

● Operational Efficiency and Scalability: Centralizing expertise, streamlining operations, ensuring consistent service delivery, and enabling rapid scaling.

● Strategic Value: Evolving from support functions to strategic business units that directly contribute to growth and competitive advantage.

● Risk Mitigation and Business Continuity: Diversifying operations geographically to enhance resilience against localized disruptions.

● Faster Time-to-Market: Accelerating development cycles and bringing innovations to market more quickly.

● Enhanced Digital Transformation: Leading digital initiatives and adopting cutting-edge technologies.

● Global Integration and Collaboration: Fostering seamless collaboration across diverse global teams.

● Government Incentives: Leveraging tax benefits, investment-friendly policies, and supportive regulatory frameworks.





GCCs: Fueling India's Economic Growth



GCCs are not just beneficial for multinational corporations; they are pivotal drivers of India's economic prosperity and development, impacting several key areas:



● Job Creation and High-Value Employment: GCCs are a major engine of high-quality employment, particularly for India's skilled youth. With over 1,700 GCCs employing around 1.9 million professionals in 2024, projections indicate a significant increase to 2.5-2.8 million by 2030, with potentially 4.25-4.5 lakh new jobs in 2025 alone. These roles are often high-value, offering better compensation and career progression, helping to mitigate brain drain. The expansion into Tier 2 and 3 cities also fosters balanced regional economic growth.



● Robust Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Inflow: GCCs represent a consistent and substantial inflow of FDI into India. Multinational corporations' investments in real estate, technology infrastructure, and talent acquisition directly contribute to India's GDP and solidify its position as a top investment destination.



● Significant Contribution to GDP and Economic Output: The economic activity generated by GCCs is substantial. With revenues of approximately $64.6 billion in 2024, projected to exceed $100 billion by 2030, the sector is estimated to have added $182 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) in FY25. The direct GVA from GCCs alone is equivalent to 2% of India's GDP and 4% of the services sector GDP, underscoring their critical role in India's services-led growth story.



● Boost to India's Services Exports: GCCs are a cornerstone of India's growing services exports. The wide array of services they provide to their global parent companies (IT, engineering, finance, HR) are accounted for as exports, significantly boosting India's foreign exchange reserves. In FY25, GCC exports are estimated at $62 billion, representing 9% of India's total forex reserves. Their share in Indian IT exports has risen to 23% in 2023 from 18% in 2015.



● Skill Development and Talent Enhancement: GCCs heavily invest in upskilling their workforce in cutting-edge technologies, fostering a continuous learning environment. This enhances the overall skill level of the Indian workforce, preparing them for future industry demands and bridging the gap between academia and industry.



● Technology Transfer and Innovation Ecosystem: GCCs facilitate the transfer of advanced technologies, global best practices, and innovative business processes to India. They act as vibrant innovation hubs, driving R&D and intellectual property creation, thereby strengthening India's position in the global innovation landscape.



● Catalyst for Infrastructure Development: The establishment of GCCs necessitates the development of world-class infrastructure, including modern office spaces, IT parks, reliable power supply, and improved connectivity, benefiting not only the GCCs but also the broader economy.



● Increased Productivity: GCCs typically operate with higher productivity levels due to their focus on efficiency, advanced technology, and a skilled workforce. Their high per capita GVA significantly contributes to the overall economic efficiency of the country.





Guwahati, Assam: A Promising New GCC Destination?





Guwahati, the largest city in Northeast India, possesses unique characteristics that position it as a potential emerging destination for Global Capability Centers. While it faces competition from established hubs, its advantages could attract companies looking for diversification and new talent pools.





Why Guwahati Can Be a GCC Destination:



● Strategic Gateway: Guwahati serves as a crucial gateway to the entire Northeast Indian region and potentially to Southeast Asian markets, aligning with India's "Act East Policy." This offers a strategic advantage for GCCs with a regional focus or those aiming for a more distributed global footprint.

● Emerging Talent Pool: Assam and the Northeast possess a growing, educated youth population eager for professional opportunities. Guwahati is home to reputable educational institutions, including IIT Guwahati and IIIT Guwahati, producing graduates in engineering, computer science, and management. This offers a relatively untapped talent pool with potentially lower attrition rates compared to saturated Tier 1 cities. English proficiency is also generally good among the educated youth.

● Cost Efficiency: Operating costs, including real estate, infrastructure, and living expenses, are significantly lower in Guwahati than in major metropolitan centers, translating into substantial cost savings for GCCs. Salary expectations, while competitive, are also generally more favorable.

● Improving Infrastructure: Guwahati boasts an international airport with increasing connectivity, a strong railway network, and improving road infrastructure. Continuous efforts are being made to enhance power supply and digital connectivity, with major ISPs providing services. Government initiatives like the planned IT hub at Guwahati Railway Station and a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Bongora further signal development.

● Quality of Life: Guwahati offers a relatively peaceful environment with less traffic congestion and a more relaxed pace of life, which can be an attractive factor for employees seeking a better work-life balance.

Steps the Assam Government Should Take:

To realize Guwahati's full potential as a GCC destination, the Assam government must implement a targeted, comprehensive strategy:

1. Robust IT/GCC-Specific Policy & Incentives:

○ Dedicated Policy: Develop an aggressive, GCC-specific policy that clearly outlines attractive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, moving beyond general industrial policies.

○ Enhanced Fiscal Incentives: Offer extended tax holidays (e.g., 10-15 years for SGST reimbursement, corporate tax benefits), substantial capital investment subsidies, power tariff subsidies, and potential rental subsidies for initial years. Per-employee incentives for local employment should also be considered.

○ Non-Fiscal Incentives: Implement a truly efficient single-window clearance system with strict timelines for all approvals. Establish dedicated land banks for IT parks and GCCs, offering land at competitive rates. Simplify relevant labor laws and regulations to ensure ease of doing business.

2. World-Class Infrastructure Development:

○ Modern IT Parks/SEZs: Develop integrated IT parks and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with plug-and-play facilities, redundant high-speed fiber optic internet, uninterrupted power supply, and robust security.

○ Enhanced Connectivity: Invest heavily in expanding fiber optic networks and ensuring reliable, redundant high-speed internet. Increase flight frequencies and introduce more direct air routes to major Indian metros and international hubs.

○ Social Infrastructure: Improve social infrastructure around proposed IT hubs, including quality housing, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and recreational options, to attract and retain talent.

3. Strategic Talent Development & Skill Enhancement:

○ Strong Industry-Academia Collaboration: Foster deep partnerships between academic institutions (IIT, IIIT, universities) and the IT industry to align curricula, offer internships, and conduct joint research.

○ Targeted Skill Development Programs: Launch government-funded initiatives to train youth in in-demand technologies such as AI/ML, data science, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

○ Communication and Soft Skills: Emphasize training in advanced English communication and crucial soft skills essential for global roles.

○ Faculty Training: Invest in upgrading the skills of academic faculty to ensure they are equipped with the latest industry knowledge.

○ Attracting Diaspora: Actively encourage skilled Assamese professionals working in IT/GCCs elsewhere to return to the state through specific incentive programs.

4. Proactive Branding and Marketing:

○ Aggressive Promotion: Actively market Guwahati's potential as a GCC destination at national and international investor summits, tech conferences, and B2B events.

○ Showcase Success Stories: Highlight existing positive examples of IT/BPM companies operating in Guwahati to build investor confidence.

○ Dedicated Nodal Agency: Establish an empowered, dedicated nodal agency or a single point of contact for GCC investments, with a clear mandate to facilitate and expedite all approvals and support services.

○ Unique Value Proposition: Emphasize Guwahati's unique advantages beyond just cost, including its strategic location, emerging talent pool, and potential for innovation within the Northeast region.

5. Ecosystem Development and Partnerships:

○ Industry Collaboration: Work closely with NASSCOM and other industry bodies to understand their requirements and leverage their expertise.

○ Startup Ecosystem: Foster a dynamic startup ecosystem that can complement GCCs and drive innovation.

○ Incubation Centers: Establish state-of-the-art incubation and acceleration centers for IT/tech startups.

By implementing these strategic steps, the Assam government can effectively position Guwahati as a compelling Global Capability Center destination, contributing significantly to the state's economic diversification and overall growth story within India's burgeoning GCC landscape.

Note: This article incorporates data and projections from reputable sources such as NASSCOM, EY, and official government releases to ensure accuracy and authenticity.