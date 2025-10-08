The Silent Architects of India: RSS and the Making of Freedom

Freedom often captivates in its loudest moments—mass rallies, impassioned speeches, and acts that define history. Yet true liberty is equally the product of quiet labour, patient discipline, and the moral and civic foundations that sustain a nation. In India’s complex struggle for independence, one such quiet yet decisive force was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Over a century old, the Sangh’s legacy intertwines service, discipline, and ideological vision with debates that continue to shape public perception. Its story is not merely of ideology, but of the deliberate, strategic preparation of citizens for the freedoms that awaited a nation emerging from colonial rule.

Critics have often questioned why the Sangh did not flood the streets during mass movements, equating absence with inaction. In reality, the RSS pursued a long-term vision. Founded in Nagpur on Vijaya Dashami in 1925 by Dr K.B. Hedgewar, the organisation emerged in a society fragmented by caste divisions, regional rivalries, religious tensions, and economic hardship. Hedgewar, who had witnessed the limits of mass agitation during the Non-Cooperation Movement, recognised that political victories alone could not secure a stable India. The Sangh’s mission was civilisational: to cultivate discipline, resilience, and collective consciousness among citizens, particularly within the Hindu community, ensuring that independence would be sustainable, meaningful, and deeply rooted in civic responsibility.

The shakhas—daily gatherings of swayamsevaks for physical training, intellectual discussion, and moral instruction—were modest in appearance but profound in effect. They instilled self-reliance, civic awareness, and a sense of collective responsibility. Participants learned to navigate social divisions and political uncertainty with composure and patience. These exercises were not ritualistic; they were deliberate, disciplined efforts to nurture citizens capable of exercising freedom responsibly. While the Sangh envisioned a cultural rejuvenation often described as “Hindu Rashtra,” it is essential to understand this within its framework: a focus on unity, discipline, and civic cohesion, not hostility toward any community. Mohan Bhagwat has repeatedly invoked “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”—the world is one family—to emphasise that this vision of service, responsibility, and moral courage extends beyond any single community, embracing the broader spirit of inclusiveness and national harmony.

The Sangh’s social engagement became particularly visible during crises. During the Bengal famine of 1943, swayamsevaks organised relief, distributed food, and coordinated rehabilitation for millions facing starvation. In the chaotic aftermath of Partition, they assisted refugees, rebuilt shattered communities, and mediated between warring groups. In Assam, the Sangh’s flood relief operations of the 1930s demonstrated its capacity for rapid mobilisation and effective humanitarian service. These initiatives were acts of compassion, not political manoeuvring, yet they strengthened social cohesion and nurtured a sense of collective purpose. Alongside humanitarian work, the RSS promoted swadeshi, self-reliance, and pride in indigenous culture, embedding values that complemented the broader nationalist struggle.

It is undeniable that the Sangh has faced controversy. The organisation was temporarily banned after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination in 1948, a tragic act carried out by Nathuram Godse, who had a prior association with the RSS. Investigations and judicial inquiries clarified that the RSS as an organisation had no role in the crime. Allegations of anti-Muslim bias and ideological promotion of a “Hindu Rashtra” persist, yet historical evidence shows a broader reality. The Sangh has actively engaged in social welfare across regions and communities, including Muslim-majority areas, through disaster relief, education, and health initiatives. Its stated mission has consistently emphasised cultural and civic revitalisation, unity, and self-reliance rather than antagonism toward any community, reflecting a long-term vision of nation-building.

The Sangh’s approach to nation-building was understated but strategic. While other groups concentrated on visible confrontation with colonial authorities, the RSS focused on cultivating inner strength, civic discipline, and social cohesion. Mohan Bhagwat recently reminded the nation that liberty is rarely won by chance; it is painstakingly nurtured through moral courage, civic responsibility, and social harmony. Hedgewar and his successors recognised that India’s struggle was twofold: the external fight against colonial rule and the internal challenge of overcoming social disunity. By concentrating on the latter, the Sangh prepared citizens to exercise freedom responsibly, embedding in them a sense of duty, resilience, and civic engagement that remains essential to India’s democratic fabric.

Education, relief work, and civic initiatives have been central to the Sangh’s century-long engagement with society. Schools and institutions inspired or run by the RSS have nurtured generations in values of discipline, service, and self-reliance. Relief initiatives during famines, floods, and communal disturbances highlight an organisation committed to practical service alongside ideological grounding. These efforts demonstrate that the RSS’s contributions are tangible, measurable, and enduring, even if public discourse often focuses on ideological controversies rather than humanitarian impact.

To reduce the RSS’s legacy to controversy alone is to overlook the complexity of its century-long engagement with India’s social and civic life. Its work embodies both challenges and possibilities inherent in nation-building: a simultaneous focus on moral courage, disciplined citizenship, and social cohesion. Criticism exists, as it does for any influential institution, yet so too does evidence of contribution, resilience, and dedication—qualities vital to the fabric of a pluralistic and democratic India.

Ultimately, the story of the RSS reminds us that freedom is as much about character and civic responsibility as it is about political victory. Its century-long emphasis on moral courage, social service, and disciplined preparation underscores a deeper truth: liberty is sustained not merely by defiance, but by the patient, quiet forging of a society capable of embracing it responsibly and purposefully. The Sangh’s legacy, complex yet consequential, reflects an enduring commitment to a cohesive, resilient, and conscientious India—one where freedom is lived, nurtured, and celebrated with responsibility. By grounding its vision in the timeless principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” the RSS signals that nation-building is not insular but a moral project that honours the unity of all humanity while strengthening India’s soul.