The state of Manipur, located at India’s geostrategic frontier with Myanmar, has long grappled with unregulated migration, ethnic imbalance and contested land rights. Over the decades, successive administrations have failed to monitor and control cross-border influx effectively, resulting in demographic changes that now threaten the cultural and constitutional identity of the indigenous people of Manipur.

Historical documents highlight that as early as July 23, 1941, the President of the Manipur State Darbar (PSMD) issued Order No.2, mandating that Kukis obtain prior permission from Naga village chiefs for settlement and pay house taxes to them. Another PMSD order issued by Mr. T.A. Sharp described Kukis residing in Naga areas as "aliens and refugees," indicating that their settlement was allowed only on humanitarian grounds and under conditional tenancy arrangements.

In a report dated May 18, 1950, O. Kathipri SDO/Ukhrul informed the Deputy Commissioner of Manipur about the unchecked influx along the Manipur-Burma (now Myanmar) border, the report follows a border meeting with the Deputy Commissioner of the Naga Hills (Burma) at Saiyapaw. O. Kathipri highlighted that there were no effective restrictions or enforcement mechanisms in place to prevent cross-border migration. With no guards posted along the border, people freely migrated in both directions. He observed individuals, particularly Kukis, moving from Saiyapaw to Keithenmanbi in Manipur and others from Phungtha in India migrating into Burma. O. Kathipri strongly criticized the Manipur administration for its negligence over the past two to three years in controlling immigration from Lushai Hills, Chin Hills and Naga Hills (Burma). He stated that if a thorough investigation were conducted, hundreds of undocumented immigrants could be found in areas such as Keithenmanbi valley, Kanglatongbi and beyond.

One major example cited was the opening of Khunga valley for settlement in 1946, during which about 145 families from Lushai and Chin Hills settled there. While temporary settlement was granted for five years by the then PMSD, no follow-up checks had been conducted since then. Another concern was the establishment of an "Ex-Servicemen Colony" in Keithenmanbi, promoted by Major Pearson, Major Khatting and Captain P.B. Singh. Despite the colony being meant for veterans, the majority of settlers were non-servicemen, many of whom were relatives of actual servicemen. O. Kathipri personally witnessed this when he visited the area in 1948–49 in connection with a legal investigation. He further noted that local hill people applying for land at Keithenmanbi and Kanglatongbi were often rejected, while outsiders were allowed to settle freely. This, he feared, would lead to demographic imbalances.

O. Kathipri, SDO, Ukhrul quoted the Burmese Deputy Commissioner, who stated that under Burmese immigration law, hill men could only travel 25 miles inside Burma and stay for up to one month. He lamented that no such immigration law existed in Manipur, warning that unless laws were introduced, continued influx particularly aided by Kuki chiefs seeking to enlarge their villages would soon overwhelm the local population, posing serious socio-political consequences.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Government of India agreed to the requisition of R. Suisa (an eminent Naga leader and Member of Parliament) to grant the Kukis relief fund/refugee fund under memo No.P3/9/66 of Finance Ministry, Government of India and payment made to the kukis by the State Government of Manipur vide memo No.01/RFI, first payment: 22/04/1957, second payment: 07/07/1959 and third payment: 18/07/1968 and so on. The Government of India memo No.P39/66 sanctioned the Kuki refugee‟s relief fund and made payment under memo No.305305/G/UK/3845 for the first time on 22/4/1957.

Over and above that, dated 28th May 1973, the Deputy Commissioner of Manipur East District requested various Sub-Divisional and Block Development Officers (SDO/BDOs) from Chingai, Ukhrul, Kamjong Chassad, Phungyar Phaisat and Kasom Khullen to immediately submit Actual Payee's Receipts (APRs) and Utilization Certificates for funds already disbursed under four categories

Gratuitous Relief – Rs. 2850 three subdivisions Rs. 1350 Ukhrul Central Kuki Refugee Loan – Rs. 17,400 allocated for three sub-divisions. Housing Scheme – Rs. 10,800 Kasom Khullen



The Ministry of Home Affairs, discusses delays and jurisdictional confusion regarding the responsibility for Kuki refugee rehabilitation. While the Ministry had sanctioned Rs. 3.62 lakhs in 1971 for permanent settlement, it wished to transfer the task to the Department of Rehabilitation. However, no official order was issued, leading to bureaucratic uncertainty.

Further, the Government of Manipur had sought additional funds under Revised Estimates and Budget Estimates for agricultural rehabilitation:

1972–73: Rs. 20,000 (grant) and Rs. 2,18,000 (loan)

1973–74: Rs. 30,000 (grant) and Rs. 1,00,000 (loan) However, the Ministry of Home Affairs did not make any financial provision, thereby delaying support to the refugee families and leaving administrative gaps unresolved.

Further substantiating the letter dated June 20, 1973, from Member of Parliament P. Haokip to Shri K.C. Pant, State Minister of Home Affairs, highlights the dire condition of 1,500 Kuki refugee families who were forcefully expelled from Burma in December 1967 and resettled in Manipur. The Government of India and the State extended some relief in 1972 amounting to Rs. 3,92,775.60 for agricultural and business purposes.

official records indicate that even before Manipur attained full statehood, thousands of refugees were rehabilitated in the state with the knowledge and support of the authorities. However, several critical questions remain unanswered: What became of these refugee families? How were they integrated into society? How many generations have passed since their initial settlement? Moreover, what is the status of the recent influx of illegal immigrants in regions such as Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, Pherzawl, Chandel , Tengnoupal and Kamjong? Despite the significant demographic implications, this issue continues to be largely overlooked.

Additionally, the Kukis have categorically claimed and declared themselves as Bnei Manasseh, one of the lost tribes of Israel and have migrated in large numbers to Israel..The you tube link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=057TwFlGz10). Why the Kukis # are going to # Israel?”...and “India: The Kuki people, possible descendants of one of Israel‟s lost tribes” have the Kuki immigrants clearly stating that they are not even Indians and if they are in India, they are just staying as guests.

In response to growing concerns, the Government of Manipur, following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs dated 4th June, 2019, the government initiated a state-wide campaign to identify, verify and regulate illegal immigrants. To ensure effective implementation, Government of Manipur constituted Cabinet Sub-Committee on 16th February 2023, comprising three senior ministers. This included special verification drives in border areas like Singhat and Holenphai, revealing numerous concealed settlements and undocumented populations. In early 2023, the Manipur State Cabinet sub-committee detected 2,480 illegal immigrants before halting the campaign due to the May 3 violence. In line with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directive dated 29th May, 2023, the Biometric Capture Campaign has initiated and started the biometric and biographic data across several districts, Biometrics were taken in ten villages of Chandel during which 1,165 illegal immigrants were found, 1,147 illegal immigrants were found in 13 villages of Tengnoupal district, 154 illegal immigrants in Churachandpur and rest were found in Kamjong district. 5,457 illegal immigrants who entered Kamjong district, adding biometrics of 5,173 people have been taken while 329 have returned back voluntarily after situation improved in the neighbouring country. The official communications confirm the entry of 718 Myanmar nationals on 23rd July 2023 and the involvement of 11 others in violence in Churachandpur. Additionally, 10 Myanmar-based militants were killed in an encounter in Chandel District. These developments reaffirm that illegal immigrants are settling in various parts of Manipur, necessitating urgent verification and deportation measures in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directives.

It is encouraging to learn that, on 19th May 2025, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a firm directive to all States and Union Territories to verify within 30 days the credentials of individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants. Those whose documents remain unverified at the end of this period may face deportation. Manipur now stands at a critical juncture to address the issue, caused by unchecked influx of illegal immigrants. It is imperative to establish State-level and district-level task forces to coordinate the verification and deportation processes effectively. Community-based organisations should also be engaged to assist in identification and verification efforts.

The root cause of Manipur’s prolonged unrest extends beyond mere ethnic discord it stems from decades of unaddressed demographic shifts resulting from unchecked migration. Despite repeated alerts from local communities and clear directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, there has been a consistent failure to take decisive action. The concerns raised by the indigenous people have been persistently sidelined and the core issue remains unresolved.

At this critical juncture, it is essential that the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur takes immediate and concrete steps to address the situation. This includes constituting a high-level committee to oversee the implementation of verification and deportation measures, in line with the MHA’s recent directive. Effective governance and an unwavering commitment to upholding the constitutional and demographic integrity of Manipur are no longer optional they are urgent imperatives for the state’s stability and future.