The Unsettled Bard: Beyond The Centenary Phantasm of Bhupen Hazarika

By a quiet stretch of the Brahmaputra at Jalukbari, the water moves slow, broad, and indifferent. It is a river that carries the silt of the Eastern Himalayas, the seasonal debris of monsoon inundations, and the ghost-echoes of every Borgeet and Ojapali chant ever sung along its shifting banks. For the past twelve months, however, the river’s ancient quietude has been drowned out by the heavy, rhythmic machinery of state-sponsored reverent noise.

Today marks the formal culmination of the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. Across New Delhi and Guwahati—from the air-conditioned grandeur of Bharat Mandapam to the manicured lawns of his Samadhi Kshetra—the final commemorative addresses are being delivered. Special postal stamps have been canceled, translated biographies placed on institutional shelves, and ceremonial speeches woven with precise, practiced reverence. The Bard of the Brahmaputra has been officially, undeniably nationalized.

Yet, as the last of the ceremonial lamps flicker out and the grand banners begin to sag against the Guwahati humidity, an uncomfortable silence settles over Assam. In our institutional rush to erect statues, print glossy souvenirs, and convert a revolutionary intellectual into a sanitized national monument, have we preserved Bhupen Hazarika—or have we quietly neutralized him?

To understand the profound tension at the heart of Hazarika’s centenary, one must recall what he was before he became a bureaucratic institution. Long before he was decorated with the nation’s highest civilian honor, he was an agitator armed with a harmonium and an unyielding moral spine. He was the artist who took the primal folk cadence of the riverbanks and fused it with the global anti-imperialist, anti-caste fervor of Paul Robeson and the Left-wing Indian People’s Theatre Association.

His music was never crafted to comfort power or smooth over structural flaws. When he sang Manuhe Manuhor Babe (“If man would not think of man with a little humanity, who will?”), it was not a gentle, feel-good lullaby for civic harmony; it was an urgent, searing indictment of social apathy and caste oppression. When he addressed the river in Bistirno Parore, asking why the Brahmaputra flowed silently while illiterate, impoverished millions suffered along its banks, he was not offering poetic praise to nature. He was demanding radical, unyielding accountability from the state.

Fast-forward to the centenary celebrations of 2025–2026. The political machinery has done a remarkable job of turning Hazarika into a unifying cultural ambassador—a grand bridge spanning the historic divide between the North East and the Indian mainland. This effort is not without merit. For decades, the North East was viewed by New Delhi through the narrow, reductive lens of border security, political insurgency, and exotic tribal folklore. Mainstreaming Hazarika’s legacy forced the national capital to acknowledge a towering

intellect from Assam whose creative footprint equaled that of Rabindranath Tagore or Kazi Nazrul Islam.

But mainstreaming in modern India comes at a steep, subtle cost. In the official narrative carefully curated over this past year, Hazarika’s sharpest edges have been systematically filed down. The fiery, uncomfortable political consciousness that defined his mid-century work has been smoothed over into a sanitized image of a benevolent, politically neutral patriarch of culture. We celebrate his haunting melodies while quietly ignoring his dissent. We applaud his memory while walking past the very social divisions, economic anxieties, and environmental decay he spent a lifetime protesting.

Walk through Guwahati today. The rapid urban sprawl chokes on unmanaged concrete; the natural wetlands of Deepor Beel that once absorbed the river’s seasonal overflow are swallowed by speculative real estate; small-scale tea growers fight a losing battle against corporate monopolies; and the region’s educated youth wrestle with the quiet desperation of persistent underemployment. The river still floods every monsoon, entire agricultural communities lose their ancestral chars into the brown water, and the marginalized still wait on mud embankments for structural relief.

If Bhupen Hazarika were walking among us today, would he be sitting quietly on the VIP dais at a government centenary rally? Or would he be standing with his harmonium at the edge of the river, writing a scathing ballad about the vanishing river island of Majuli, the modern fractures of community identity, and the corporate encroachment on indigenous hill forests?

The true tragedy of modern Indian memorial culture is that we vastly prefer our heroes as harmless statues rather than living mirrors. A statue demands nothing of us; it simply stands there in stone, allowing us to lay seasonal garlands and feel a fleeting burst of parochial pride. A mirror, however, forces us to look squarely at our own collective flaws. Hazarika’s music was always a mirror.

If the completion of this centenary year is to mean anything beyond political photo-ops and bureaucratic line-items, the task of preserving his legacy must now be urgently reclaimed from state institutions and returned to the hands of the people.

This reclamation is already quietly happening, far from the official stages. It is happening in the quiet recording studios of young Assamese indie musicians who are stripping away the electronic bloat of commercial covers to rediscover his raw, acoustic folk roots. It is happening among youth activists who cite his lyrics not as historic artifacts, but as active, living slogans for ecological preservation and human dignity. It is happening among independent scholars and translators who are digging past his popular Hindi cinema tracks to revive his early, radical Assamese and Bengali literature.

Bhupen Hazarika did not belong to a single political party, nor can his sprawling, complex legacy be fully captured in a government brochure. He belonged to the boatmen, the tea garden workers, the students, the displaced, and the dreamers who believed that culture could be a weapon against human cruelty. As the centenary banners are pulled down tomorrow morning, we are left with a simple choice: we can allow Dr. Bhupen Hazarika to be neatly filed away in the national archives as a golden, harmless relic of a bygone era—or we can

listen, really listen, to the thunder in his voice and demand that the river stop flowing in silence.