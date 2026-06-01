The Wisdom of Coexistence

Human beings often take pride in their intelligence. We have built civilizations, developed science, explored space, decoded the human genome, and created artificial intelligence capable of performing tasks that once seemed impossible. Yet, despite all our achievements, there remains much that nature can teach us. The more we learn about the natural world, the more we realize how little we truly understand about the countless forms of life that coexist with us on this planet.

Science tells us that the average human ear can detect sound frequencies ranging from approximately 20 Hz to 20 kHz. Similarly, the human eye can perceive only a tiny fraction of the electromagnetic spectrum, namely visible light with wavelengths between approximately 380 and 750 nanometres, corresponding to frequencies between roughly 400 and 790 terahertz. Beyond these limits lies a vast universe of sound, light, and information that remains inaccessible to our natural senses.

Many animals possess abilities that exceed human perception. Dogs can hear frequencies reaching 45 to 65 kHz. Bats use echolocation and can emit ultrasonic calls above 100 kHz, enabling them to navigate and hunt in complete darkness. Elephants communicate through infrasonic frequencies below 20 Hz that can travel over several kilometres. Bees can perceive ultraviolet light, allowing them to detect floral patterns invisible to humans. Migratory birds appear capable of sensing the Earth’s magnetic field through a process known as magnetoreception. Owls possess exceptional night vision because of the high density of rod cells in their retinas, enabling them to function efficiently in conditions where human vision becomes nearly useless.

These remarkable abilities do not necessarily imply supernatural powers or time travel. However, they remind us of a profound truth. Human beings do not possess a monopoly on intelligence, awareness, or adaptation. Nature has equipped every species with unique capabilities tailored to its role in the ecosystem. What appears extraordinary to us may simply be ordinary biology for another species.

History has also shown that animals sometimes react to environmental changes before humans recognize danger. Prior to the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, observers reported unusual behaviour among elephants, birds, deer, and several other species. Many animals appeared to move toward higher ground before the arrival of the destructive waves. Similar observations have been reported before earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and cyclones in different parts of the world. Scientists continue to study whether animals can detect subtle seismic vibrations, atmospheric changes, electromagnetic disturbances, or low-frequency sounds that humans cannot perceive. While such observations should not be interpreted as evidence of supernatural abilities, they should inspire humility rather than arrogance.

These reflections often take me back to my own childhood. I was never considered an outstanding student. Like many children, I made mistakes in the classroom and often struggled with subjects that came naturally to others. Occasionally, teachers would scold me by using the word “Goru,” meaning cow, as a symbol of slowness or lack of intelligence. Ironically, one of the first sentences many of us learned to write in our school essay on the cow was, “The cow is a four-footed useful domestic animal.” Looking back, I find it fascinating that an animal respected for its patience, gentleness, and usefulness was simultaneously used to undermine students. Such contradictions reveal more about human prejudice than about the animal itself.

A cow does not pollute rivers. A bird does not wage war. A deer does not destroy forests for profit. Animals do not manufacture weapons capable of destroying entire cities. They do not engage in ideological conflicts or exploit nature for excessive consumption. Instead, they follow the laws of nature with remarkable consistency. In many ways, they remain more deeply connected to the natural world than modern human societies.

The pineal gland, located deep within the human brain, has long fascinated both scientists and spiritual thinkers. Science recognizes its role in producing melatonin and regulating sleep-wake cycles. Yet many spiritual traditions associate it with intuition, contemplation, heightened awareness, and altered states of consciousness. While there is no scientific evidence that an enhanced pineal gland grants supernatural powers, its symbolic significance reflects humanity’s enduring quest to understand consciousness and our relationship with the universe.

This quest lies at the heart of India’s ancient wisdom traditions. Sanatan Dharma has historically encouraged reverence for nature not merely as a resource but as a sacred manifestation of existence itself. Rivers are respected as life-giving mothers. Mountains are honoured as symbols of strength and permanence. Trees such as the peepal, banyan, and neem are revered for both their ecological and spiritual significance. The sun, moon, rivers, forests, animals, and even the elements are woven into a vast philosophical ecosystem that recognizes the interconnectedness of all existence.

The Sanatan worldview does not place human beings above nature. Rather, it sees humanity as one participant in a cosmic order. This perspective finds expression in the concept of Dharma, which extends beyond rituals and encompasses harmony, duty, balance, and coexistence. The ancient ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning “the world is one family,” reflects a vision that embraces not only humanity but all living beings.

The bull associated with Lord Shiva symbolizes strength, discipline, and devotion. The mouse associated with Lord Ganesha represents humility and perseverance. The swan associated with Goddess Saraswati symbolizes wisdom and discernment. The eagle associated with Lord Vishnu and the lion associated with Goddess Durga similarly convey deeper philosophical meanings. These associations are not accidental. They remind us that every living creature possesses qualities worthy of respect and reflection.

These traditions evolved in a land of immense biodiversity and ecological richness. They helped generations understand that respect for nature is not merely an environmental concern but also a spiritual responsibility.

At the same time, compassion toward animals is not unique to any one faith. Every major religion contains teachings that encourage kindness, mercy, stewardship, and respect for living beings. Different societies developed different customs based on geography, climate, available resources, and historical circumstances. Diversity of practice should not prevent us from recognizing shared ethical values.

Recent examples from India demonstrate how mutual respect and sensitivity can strengthen social harmony. In several regions, many members of the Muslim community voluntarily chose alternatives to cow sacrifice during Bakrid, often opting for goats and other permissible animals. Such decisions were appreciated by many non-Muslims and were viewed as gestures of goodwill and social harmony. Acts of consideration that respect the sentiments of fellow citizens contribute to trust, unity, and peaceful coexistence in a diverse society.

The spirit of coexistence, however, must always be accompanied by mutual respect. Just as goodwill shown by one community deserves appreciation, the deeply held beliefs of another community deserve equal respect. At times, traditional Hindu practices associated with reverence for cows, including the use of cow-based products in agriculture and cultural traditions, are subjected to ridicule through stereotypes and derogatory labels. Such mockery often creates unnecessary social divisions and undermines constructive dialogue.

From a scientific perspective, cow dung and cow urine have been studied for their potential applications in organic farming, biofertilizer production, biogas generation, and certain areas of medicinal and antimicrobial research. While not every claim associated with these products has been scientifically validated, it is important to distinguish between evidence-based inquiry and the dismissal of long-standing cultural traditions. Scientific curiosity and cultural sensitivity should complement rather than oppose one another.

India’s social fabric has historically been strengthened by coexistence rather than segregation. Despite periods of conflict and challenges posed by extremist ideologies, the overwhelming majority of Indians continue to judge individuals by their character, contributions, and conduct rather than by their religious identity. This is reflected in the respect enjoyed by countless Indian Muslims who have excelled as scientists, scholars, soldiers, artists, musicians, actors, jurists, entrepreneurs, and statesmen. Their achievements are celebrated across communities and stand as testimony to India’s pluralistic spirit.

The challenge before modern society is not the existence of different religions, cultures, or traditions. The real challenge lies in resisting extremism, intolerance, hatred, and violence in all forms. Lasting harmony emerges when communities choose dialogue over division, respect over ridicule, and compassion over confrontation.

In the twenty-first century, humanity faces unprecedented environmental challenges. Climate change, habitat destruction, species extinction, plastic pollution, and ecological imbalance threaten the future of all life on Earth. These challenges invite us to reconsider our relationship with animals and nature.

If a particular action causes unnecessary suffering to animals or deeply hurts the sentiments of fellow human beings, it is worth reflecting upon whether that action remains necessary. Compassion is not weakness. Compassion is one of the highest expressions of civilization.

The goal should not be to judge others or create divisions. Rather, it should be to expand our circle of empathy. Every creature plays a role in maintaining ecological balance. Bees pollinate crops that sustain food systems. Earthworms improve soil fertility. Vultures prevent the spread of disease by consuming carcasses. Predators regulate prey populations and maintain ecological equilibrium. Even microorganisms invisible to the naked eye contribute to nutrient cycles essential for life.

Animals do not build temples, churches, mosques, monasteries, or places of worship. Yet they live according to the rhythms of nature. They take only what they need and return to the cycle of life. In this way, they remind us that harmony with nature can itself be regarded as a profound expression of spirituality.

Nature nurtures all without discrimination. It provides sunlight, air, water, and sustenance to every living being. When we protect forests, rivers, birds, animals, and ecosystems, we are not merely conserving resources. We are safeguarding the foundation of our own existence.

Perhaps the greatest religious principle is not domination over nature but coexistence with it. The future of humanity may depend upon our willingness to rediscover this ancient wisdom.

In respecting animals, we respect nature. In respecting nature, we respect life itself. And in respecting life, we move closer to the divine presence that countless cultures and civilizations have sought throughout history.

Perhaps this is why Sanatan Dharma has endured through centuries of change, conflict, and transformation. Its strength does not lie in conquest, subjugation, or domination, but in humility, coexistence, and reverence for all forms of life. It teaches that the divine can be found not only in temples and scriptures, but also in rivers, mountains, trees, birds, animals, and every living being that shares this planet with us. In an age increasingly defined by division and exploitation, the greatest lesson Sanatan Dharma offers humanity may be this. A civilization becomes truly great not when it learns to rule over nature, but when it learns to live in harmony with it.

ॐ लोकाः समस्ताः सुखिनो भवन्तु ॥