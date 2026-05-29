The Women Behind the Law: Why Assam's UCC Deserves a Fairer Reading

The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026, was passed by the state assembly on Wednesday amid the familiar choreography of Indian legislative politics, a ruling party claiming historic victory, an opposition raising procedural alarms, and a media cycle focused almost entirely on the political optics. Polygamy. BJP. Muslims. Elections Promise.

What has received far less attention is the question that actually matters: for the woman in Kamrup or Cachar or Barpeta who lives under the weight of unequal personal law, does this legislation change anything real?

The answer, on careful reading, is yes more than its critics acknowledge, and more selectively than its proponents claim.

India's personal law architecture is a patchwork built on religious identity. A Muslim woman in Assam has been governed by the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937, legislation that predates independence, predates the Constitution, and predates every women's rights framework this country has since developed. Under it, her husband could take additional wives without her consent, without judicial oversight, and without forfeiting his legal obligations to her. Her grounds for seeking divorce were narrow. Her inheritance rights, while reformed at the national level, remained contested in practice.

A Hindu woman, meanwhile, has navigated a different set of inequities embedded in codified personal law better in some respects, inadequate in others.

The Assam UCC 2026 does not pretend to resolve every dimension of gender inequality in the state. What it does is close three specific, documentable gaps that have caused real harm to real women for decades.

The ban on polygamy is the most visible reform, but perhaps not the most consequential. Under the new law, any marriage contracted while a prior spouse is living is void. The bill contains a savings clause for pre-existing polygamous marriages that may be registered under transitional rules but cannot be replicated. For a second or third wife existing in legal ambiguity, this is not an ideological statement. It is the difference between having a legally recognised claim to maintenance and assets, or having none.

More significant in its reach is the mandatory marriage registration requirement. The bill requires all marriages in Assam to be registered within 60 days of solemnisation, with a penalty of Rs 10,000 for deliberate non-compliance. This provision will attract less commentary than the polygamy ban, but its practical impact may be broader. A marriage that is not registered does not legally exist for the purposes of inheritance, property transfer, bank nominations, government welfare schemes, or divorce proceedings. In rural Assam, where unregistered marriages are common across communities and income levels, this gap has left countless women without legal standing at precisely the moments of greatest vulnerability: widowhood, abandonment, or marital dispute. Closing it does not require dismantling any religion. It requires a filing.

The third reform is the standardisation of divorce grounds and early childhood custody. The bill codifies cruelty, desertion, and mutual consent as uniform bases for divorce, replacing a system in which a woman's ability to exit a marriage depended partly on which religious community she belonged to. The provision that children under five ordinarily remain with the mother adds a layer of economic and emotional protection during what is typically the most financially precarious period for a woman post-separation.

The UCC 2026 will be debated primarily as a political artefact, a BJP election promise delivered on schedule, a signal to one constituency, a provocation to another. That framing is not wrong. It is simply incomplete.

Good law and political motivation are not mutually exclusive. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, and the Dowry Prohibition Act were all passed under political circumstances. They were all also genuinely useful to the women they protected.

The Assam UCC 2026 contains provisions that, if implemented with consistency and without communal selectivity, extend legal protections to women who have historically lacked them. The polygamy ban protects wives. Mandatory registration protects widows and divorcees. Standardised divorce grounds protect women in difficult marriages. These are not small things. They are the difference, for specific women in specific situations, between having a legal claim and having none.

The appropriate response to a law with real benefits and real flaws is not to collapse it into a political verdict. It is to hold it to account for its implementation, push for the removal of its most regressive provisions, particularly the live-in registration clause and extend its protections to those it currently excludes.

The women of Assam deserve a law evaluated on what it does for them. They deserve no less than that standard.

Anshuman Dutta is a writer and analyst based in Guwahati. He writes on Northeast India politics, policy, and society.