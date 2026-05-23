Then and Now: Guwahati Airport’s transformation through a passenger’s eyes

From the outside, the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport has always been the gateway to the Northeast. But for frequent commuters of the region, the shift from the old terminal to the new one is not just an infrastructure upgrade, it feels like moving from a crowded bus stand to a modern transit hub built for the future.

First impressions: From functional to experiential



Anyone who has flown through the old terminal would remember it as functional but often cramped. During peak hours, long queues at check-in, limited seating and congested security lines were common. It did the job, but comfort was never its strong point.



One of the biggest differences is how the new terminal feels less mechanical and more thoughtful. It carries a sense of identity and is spacious, airy and visually striking, designed around Assam’s culture and nature. The bamboo structures, greenery and the cultural touches make it feel like you’re still in Assam even as you prepare to leave it. For passengers, especially those travelling out of the Northeast, that emotional connection adds something subtle but meaningful to the journey.



For an ordinary passenger, this shift is immediate—less stress, more breathing space and a sense of calm that simply didn’t exist earlier.



One of the biggest pain points in the old terminal was capacity. As passenger numbers grew rapidly over the years, the infrastructure struggled to keep up. Flights increased, but space didn’t.

The new terminal addresses this head-on. It is designed to handle around 13.1 million passengers annually, a massive jump that positions Guwahati as a major aviation hub for the Northeast.



From a passenger’s perspective, this means fewer bottlenecks, shorter queues at check-in, smoother boarding and less crowding overall. What used to feel chaotic during peak travel seasons now feels more organised.



Passenger Comfort



Comfort in the old terminal was basic — you got a seat if you were lucky and you made do with what was available. Charging points were scarce, food options were limited and finding a quiet corner was almost impossible during busy hours.



The new terminal feels like it has been designed with the passenger in mind. Seating is more abundant and better spaced out. There’s more light, better air circulation and an overall cleaner, calmer environment. Even if a flight is delayed, it doesn’t feel as frustrating as it used to.



Some of the biggest upgrades are the ones you don’t always notice directly. Baggage handling is smoother, announcements are clearer, and signage is easier to follow. In the old terminal, passengers sometimes had to rely on asking people for directions or double-checking gates.



Now, everything feels more intuitive and seamless for passengers, especially for first-time travellers or elderly people.



Efficiency



Efficiency is something passengers notice even if they don’t consciously think about it. In the old terminal, delays often built up because of crowding and slower processes.



The new terminal has been designed with better passenger flow in mind. From check-in counters to boarding gates, everything is laid out to reduce congestion and improve movement. Trials and system testing were carried out before full operations to ensure smoother functioning.



As a result, even when the airport is busy, the experience feels more controlled and less chaotic.



The overall experience



For an ordinary passenger, the difference between the old and new terminals is not just about size or design, it’s about how the journey feels. The new terminal doesn’t just solve the problems of the past; it anticipates future needs. It reflects a shift in how airports are seen, not just as transit points, but as part of the travel experience itself.



For anyone who has experienced both terminals, the contrast is clear. The old terminal was about getting you from point A to point B. The new one ensures the journey in between is smoother, faster and far more pleasant.

The views expressed are of the writer. He is a businessman based out of Assam and a frequent flier.