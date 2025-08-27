Tracy Chakma, a Pioneer and a Media Sensation from Mizoram

A nine-year-old girl from Mizoram is making history on the national stage. Hailing from Silsury village in the Mamit district, Tracy Chakma has emerged as one of India’s youngest media sensations, dazzling viewers as Mizoram’s representative on Sony Entertainment Television’s hit dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 5. Embracing the stage name “Tracy,” she has become a source of immense pride for her state and a beacon of hope for aspiring young performers across the Northeast.

Tracy’s remarkable journey, from a remote village to the national limelight, is nothing short of extraordinary. Born with a natural gift for dance, Tracy moved to Delhi with her family to receive professional training in pursuit of her dream. This dedication was soon recognised when she became the first contestant from Mizoram to secure a spot on Super Dancer Chapter 5. Her breakthrough has been widely celebrated, establishing her not just as a gifted dancer but also as a cultural pioneer bringing Mizoram’s talent to mainstream Indian entertainment.

On the show, Tracy’s performances have been nothing less than electrifying. Under the mentorship of her “Super Guru” Nepo, after Raktim’s exit, she continues to deliver powerful, high-energy routines that wow both the judges and the audience. Her versatility shines as she masterfully blends dance styles with poise and confidence, earning effusive praise from the judging panel. Week after week, her expressive storytelling and commanding stage presence position her among the season’s most standout contestants.

Back in Mizoram, Tracy’s rise is a cause for collective celebration. Public figures like Shri Rasik Mohan Chakma, MLA of Mizoram and former Chief Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), have shared heartfelt video message encouraging support for Tracy. Community leaders, student organisations, and regional media outlets have also rallied around her journey, sharing updates, and mobilising supporters through vibrant social media campaigns. Within the Chakma community especially, Tracy has become a household name, her achievements sparking pride and unity.

Tracy’s journey extends beyond competition; it’s a story of representation and aspiration. Her presence on a premier national platform is shining a spotlight on Mizoram’s rich artistic traditions and the vibrant Chakma cultural identity. For many children in remote communities, Tracy now stands as a living example that talent, dedication and parental support (with her mother Dgb. Kanchan Mala Chakma as her core pillar) can enable them to overcome social and geographical boundaries.

Her popularity is equally evident online. Tracy’s digital footprint is rapidly expanding—with more than 1 lakh followers on her Facebook page (@tracydancer), about 36,400 on Instagram (@tracychakma16) and 4,610 on YouTube (@tracychakma4072) at the time of writing. Videos of her performances are widely shared and reposted by fan groups and news pages, attracting thousands of views and supportive messages, evidencing an organic, growing fanbase that extends far beyond television screens.

As Super Dancer Chapter 5 continues, Tracy is not merely dancing for a trophy—she is making history. Her journey is inspiring a new generation of performers across Mizoram and the Northeast to aspire higher, work harder, and believe in their dreams. Regardless of the result, Tracy Chakma has already etched her place as a trailblazer, a cultural ambassador and an icon for youth.

Her success story is a testament to the power of talent, resilience, and unwavering familial support. From the serene hills of Silsury to the bright lights of the national stage, Tracy Chakma’s rise is a compelling narrative of hope, cultural pride, and promise—and her remarkable journey has only just begun.