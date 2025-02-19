It is a land of opportunities, as the United States has been, and continues to be, the destination for millions of immigrants worldwide. With Donald Trump winning the second term of his presidency, new immigration policies are expected to change the lives of many communities, especially Indians and Assamese immigrants.



The changes are likely to hit students, professionals, and undocumented people.Also it will alter US as the first destination of thousands of Indian students who prepare hard through TOEFL, SAT, GRE and GMAT for an entry into the hallowed institutions of USA. The US will thereby lose millions of dollars in fees and the brain drain may stop or get directed to some other favourable nation.



Immigrant communities worldwide are very hard working, entrepreneurial, risk takers, and successful. Elon Musk who went on an H1B visa has become the world’s richest person in his lifetime. Such is the opportunity US provides and lures millions of talent from worldwide. It also attracts other sections who use dubious means to reach US illegally. Indians immigrants like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella are other examples. The opportunity in US is minimum 1000 fold compared to under developed nations.

Inauguration Drama and Political Shift

I was privileged to attend and observe the transfer of power as Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term on 20th January 2025. Originally scheduled on National Mall, it was shifted indoors to Capital One Arena due to extreme cold, which is worse than the crisis that overtook President William Henry Harrison in 1841, who died within 1 month of swearing in due to Pneumonia. This cut the number of attendees down to 200,000 to 20,000.

Notably, former Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush attended the ceremony, marking a historic moment. Trump’s return to power has reignited debates on immigration, particularly regarding the fate of Indian immigrants who contribute significantly to the U.S. economy.

Indian Americans: A Thriving but Scrutinized Community

As of 2023, the Indian-American population had grown to about 4.8 million, representing an important portion of the 47.8 million immigrants in the U.S. A few key statistics highlight their presence:

66% are foreign-born, while 34% were born in the U.S.

Major population centres include California (20%), Texas (12%), New Jersey (9%), and New York (7%).

Highest-earning ethnic group, with a median household income of $145,000 in 2022.

Despite their significant contributions, Indian professionals—particularly in technology, medicine, and business—have faced increasing scrutiny. Trump’s administration has often blamed immigrant workers for job displacement, fueling concerns about restrictive policies targeting H-1B visa holders and students under the OPT program.

The ‘DUNKI’ Route: The Harsh Reality of Illegal Immigration

The U.S. remains a preferred destination for illegal immigrants, with thousands attempting to enter via the ‘DUNKI’ route. This perilous journey often involves transiting through Dubai, Brazil, Guatemala, Panama, and Mexico before reaching the U.S. border. Many risk their lives navigating jungles , hunger, disease and unsafe terrains, only to be caught and deported.

Recent television reports have highlighted scenes of deported Indians, handcuffed & shackled aboard U.S. military aircraft, enduring grueling 40-hour flights back to India. Some had spent nearly a year attempting to reach U.S. soil, believing that once they arrived, they could find ways to stay. However, Trump’s new border policies have intensified crackdowns, making this once-hopeful journey even riskier.

Assamese Immigrants: A Small but Significant Group

The Assamese community in the U.S. remains relatively small, with an estimated 5,000 members. Most enter legally through professional employment, student visas, or family sponsorships. However, stricter immigration policies under Trump 2.0 pose several risks:

Green Card Processing Delays: The backlog may force many to remain in limbo.

Optional Practical Training (OPT) Uncertainty: STEM graduates rely on the OPT program, which allows them to work for three years before transitioning to an H-1B visa. Policy changes could cut this period, forcing many to leave the U.S. prematurely.

H-1B Visa Restrictions: In 2024, Indians received 72% of the 480,000 issued H-1B visas, a program critical for recruiting skilled professionals. Any policy shifts could jeopardize job security and career prospects.

Key Policy Changes and Their Implications

1. Birthright Citizenship

Trump's plan to change the birthright citizenship law has created confusion. It mainly targets undocumented immigrants, but any changes will have a ripple effect on future generations of Indian-Americans. Many immigrant families have used this provision to get a toehold in the U.S. over the years.

2. Tougher H-1B Rules

H-1B visa holders must stay vigilant regarding potential reforms. Any sudden restrictions on visa renewals or employment authorizations could force skilled professionals to return to India, causing disruptions in key industries, particularly tech and healthcare. They must have a Plan B.

3. OPT Program Reforms

Assamese and other Indian students in U.S. universities should monitor changes to the OPT program. If the work-study transition becomes more restrictive, many might opt for alternative destinations like Middle East, Far East, Canada, Australia, or Europe, which offer more stable immigration pathways.

To adapt to these changes, Indian and Assamese immigrants must take proactive steps:

1. Stay Informed and Engaged

Follow updates from U.S. government agencies and trusted media sources.

Track India’s diplomatic efforts with the Trump administration.

Engage with Indian-American community organizations for timely information.

2. Maintain Legal Compliance

Ensure passports, visas, and work permits are in order.

Stay updated on employer-sponsored documentation requirements.

3. Seek Legal Advice

Consult immigration lawyers to understand policy changes and explore legal options.

Assess alternative pathways for residency and citizenship.

Community Support and Advocacy:

Advocacy plays a crucial role in safeguarding immigrant interests. Strengthening networks within the Assamese and broader Indian diaspora can facilitate information-sharing and collective action. Furthermore, India’s diplomatic engagement with the U.S. government will be vital in negotiating favorable policies, particularly regarding the H-1B visa program.

The tech industry, which relies heavily on skilled Indian talent, also has a stake in these discussions. Likes of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have supported policies that ensure a steady influx of global talent. Their advocacy could influence policies in Washington.

Conclusion: Chartering Uncertain Future

As Trump 2.0 reshapes U.S. immigration policy, Indian and Assamese immigrants must stay informed, ensuring legal compliance, seeking professional advice, and strengthening community support to navigate this evolving landscape.

Despite potential challenges, the resilience and contributions of Indian professionals to the U.S. economy remain undeniable. They also pay huge taxes and repatriate Billions of Dollars to India, A legal and structured approach to immigration will not only protect individuals but also uphold India’s global reputation. Those seeking the ‘American Dream’ must do so through legitimate channels, ensuring a future built on stability and respect.

