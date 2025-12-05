Turmeric: North-East India’s golden wonder crop for health and wealth

Turmeric (Curcuma longa L.) belongs to the Zingiberaceae family and is one of the major spice crops of the north-eastern region of India. It originated from Southeast Asia. It is widely cultivated spice crops in the North-eastern region of India because of agro-climatic suitability, rich genetic diversity and high curcumin content. Apart from improved varieties like Lakadong and Megha Turmeric-1, a number of local cultivars exist in the northeastern region which have high curcumin content. The NER, green belt of India, which comprises eight states, namely, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, harbours a rich flora on account of its varied topography, climate and altitudes and has great potential for the development of turmeric crop.

The economic part is an underground rhizome which is used for culinary purposes, medicine, cosmetics, dye, religious ceremony, etc. In the region, particularly in Manipur, rhizome is used in the preparation of chutney after baking, pickle, besides the inflorescence is also used in making ‘pakora’ and chutney. Special dish from gram or pea flour called “Paknam” is prepared by wrapping with turmeric leaves and baked or steamed, which is relished by the people of Manipur. The benefits of turmeric are well known since ancient times. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, anti-oxidant, anti-depression, anti-bacterial, digestive aid, reduces joint pain, wound healing, controls blood pressure, liver detoxification, anti-cancer, etc. It is traditionally used as a medicine for stomachic, carminative, a blood purifier, a vermicide and also as an antiseptic in India, and it is included in the composition of many traditional remedies. Since ancient times, the wound healing property of turmeric is well known to Indians.

Considering that India is the world’s top producer and exporter of turmeric, this crop is significant to the country’s economy. The rhizome of turmeric contains yellow pigments called ‘curcumin’, which is the main active compound responsible for its colour and varies from 3.5 to 9.0 per cent in different genotypes. Due to the high curcumin content, Indian turmeric is very popular compared to other countries. Curcumin is the main colouring agent, which also has certain therapeutic properties. Thus, turmeric is a ‘Wonder healing crop’ for mankind due its high-value curcumin content. Rhizomes are horizontal underground stems that send out shoots as well as roots. Turmeric is sometimes also called the 'Indian saffron', and it is a natural antiseptic.

The important role played by turmeric is briefly highlighted below:

Turmeric in the food industry

Curcumin compound from turmeric is a globally recognised natural pigment. Due to its safety and vibrant colour, it is widely used in many food categories. In Dairy Products, it adds a rich golden tone to cheese, butter, ghee, and yoghurt. In Bakery and Confectionery, it enhances cakes, biscuits, and sweets without affecting flavour. In Beverages and Sauces, it provides a natural yellow shade to juices, plant-based drinks, mustards, and curry sauces. In Processed Meats and Seafood, it improves appearance and consumer appeal, giving a fresh, appetising look. Its ability to deliver consistent, uniform colouring makes it a valuable ingredient for manufacturers seeking a premium, natural appearance in their products. In terms of heat stability, curcumin retains its colour well under standard food processing temperatures, making it suitable for pasteurisation, baking, and cooking.

Turmeric in Food Preservation Applications

In food preservation, curcumin is used to extend the shelf life of packaged foods by reducing microbial growth and oxidative degradation. It stabilises oils and fats by suppressing lipid peroxidation and maintains the quality of meat and poultry by inhibiting spoilage bacteria and oxidative rancidity. Studies demonstrate curcumin’s effectiveness in preserving dairy products, meat, and oil-rich foods

Antimicrobial Mechanisms

Curcumin offers dual benefits as both a natural preservative and an antioxidant, effectively extending food shelf life while maintaining quality and safety. Its broad antimicrobial spectrum and lipid-stabilising properties make it a versatile ingredient for various food applications, including meat, dairy, and packaged foods. Food manufacturers aiming for clean-label products can leverage curcumin to meet consumer demand for natural, safe, and multifunctional additives. The future of food processing is increasingly inclined toward natural ingredients like curcumin, as industry trends prioritise sustainability, health, and regulatory compliance.

The herb’s major component, curcumin, acts as a powerful antioxidant, fighting signs of ageing like wrinkles and pigmentation by scavenging free radicals and preventing the damage they cause. Curcumin in turmeric powder helps to lower blood sugar levels in the body and inhibits key enzymes linked to type 2 diabetes. Turmeric juice is perhaps the most common form of the herb in medical use, but it can also be mixed into topical salves and creams. This herb has both culinary as well as traditional and cosmetic uses without compromising sensory properties.

Regulatory Compliance and Safety

Curcumin is widely recognised as a natural food preservative and has undergone extensive regulatory and safety assessments to ensure its safe use in food in the USA and European countries.

Conclusion

The NE Region is home to a niche spice crop like Lakadong turmeric, which has high market demand for its unique features. Turmeric is an important cash crop in the NE region and shares about 8.30 per cent of the total production in the country. Mizoram, with a total production of 27.82 thousand MT, is the leading state in the region, followed by Meghalaya (16.63 thousand MT) and Manipur (15.40 thousand MT). The agro-climatic conditions of the region, characterised by warm and humid summers with abundant rainfall and cool winters, are favourable for turmeric cultivation. It is cultivated using the traditional knowledge of the inhabitants, which is generally eco-friendly, less expensive and in an organic way. Cultivation of Lakadong Turmeric or Megha Turmeric-1, having high curcumin content and hence suitable for the extraction of colour. They are highly location-specific and are very much preferred by the exporters for the extraction of the colour. Due to high curcumin content, Indian turmeric is very popular compared to other countries. Thus, turmeric could be called a ‘Potential Wonder crop’ of the region for health and wealth. Therefore, the NER genotypes or varieties of turmeric should be given importance in the programmes of genetic enhancement and varietal improvement of turmeric, as well as production. Curcumin, an active compound in the turmeric crop, has a great market potential domestically and abroad, thus creating future prospects for our country and especially the North Eastern Himalayan region.