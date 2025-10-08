Twenty days on, Zubeen Garg’s death becomes a political tug-of-war

Even twenty days after the passing of Assam’s beloved musician Zubeen Garg, the mystery surrounding his sudden death in Singapore continues to linger. As his family and fans wait in anguish for truth and justice, what began as a moment of collective mourning has now turned into a politically charged battleground, with parties trading accusations instead of answers.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized the state government's handling of the case on September 29, saying that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's involvement was "extremely suspicious." A number of opposition parties demanded a CBI investigation into the incident after his statement triggered a chain of political reactions.

The Chief Minister denied these requests and charged that the opposition was making a "coordinated" attempt to erode confidence in the Assam Police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the matter. Sarma asserted that the calls for a central investigation were driven by political considerations.

The Chief Minister was accused of "politicising a sensitive issue" by AJP Secretary Chittaranjan Basumatary, who also called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation and claimed a deep political conspiracy.

When Raijor Dal chairman Akhil Gogoi posted a picture of himself with the late singer, the Chief Minister accused him of "doing politics with a dead person," further intensifying the conflict.

He said, “We have never seen Akhil Gogoi as a fan of late Zubeen Garg. Has anyone ever seen him post anything about Zubeen’s songs? Any record of him attending Zubeen’s functions till date? This is nothing but politics — and doing politics with a dead person is awful.”

On October 7, Sarma hinted at a close link between event manager Shyamkanu Mahanta, currently under CID scrutiny for alleged financial irregularities, and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, describing them as “bundiya-bhujiya,” or inseparable friends.

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister claimed a section of late singer Zubeen Garg’s fans have expressed satisfaction with the state government’s ongoing investigation into the artist’s mysterious death.

He further added, “Around ten per cent of Zubeen’s fans have now become my fans for the respect we’ve given to him. I myself am among Zubeen’s biggest admirers. Who composed my father’s songs? It was Zubeen Garg. If there’s ever a competition to decide who Zubeen’s biggest fan is, my name will surely be among the top ten, I have always regarded him like an elder brother.”

“Gaurav Gogoi made inflammatory comments while claiming to support Assamese identity. He even remarked that when an artist like Zubeen Garg dies, people outside the state burn down shops and establishments, such statements are unacceptable and hurt public sentiment.” While Gaurav Gogoi stated that the CM is more focused on protecting Shyamkanu Mahanta than delivering justice for Zubeen Garg.

As the exchange of allegations escalates, Congress leader Mira Borthakur has criticized the SIT for failing to question members of the Assamese community in Singapore who were present at the yacht party where Zubeen reportedly spent his final hours, even as the same team crossed borders to investigate Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged ISI links.

While political leaders continue to trade charges, the people of Assam wait for an impartial investigation and justice, one that honours the legacy of the artist who united the state through his music.