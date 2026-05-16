Uniformity Without Assimilation

The Assam government’s move to introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has reopened one of India’s oldest constitutional debates, but in a setting very different from the Hindi heartland where the issue is usually discussed. In Assam, questions of law are inseparable from questions of identity. That is why the state’s proposal has generated both support and anxiety across political and social groups.

For supporters, the UCC represents long-delayed reform in matters affecting women’s rights and legal accountability. For critics, it raises fears of increasing state intrusion into religious and customary practices. Both concerns are real. But much of the current debate is missing an important point: Assam is not attempting to impose absolute uniformity. It is trying to reform selected areas of civil law while retaining constitutional protections unique to the Northeast.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already stated that tribal communities and Sixth Schedule areas will remain outside the proposed framework. That exemption is central to understanding the Assam model. According to Census figures, Scheduled Tribes constitute nearly 12.4 per cent of Assam’s population. Across the Northeast, customary laws governing marriage, inheritance, and community life remain deeply tied to indigenous identity and traditional institutions. These protections were not inserted casually into the Constitution. They emerged from historical realities specific to the region.

This makes Assam’s proposal very different from the sweeping political language often associated with the UCC debate nationally.

What the state appears to be targeting instead are issues such as compulsory marriage registration, legal clarity in divorce proceedings, inheritance disputes, and the regulation of polygamy. These are not merely ideological questions. They affect access to maintenance, custody, property rights, and legal protection, especially for women in vulnerable social conditions.

The social indicators are significant. NFHS-5 data shows that nearly 31 per cent of women in Assam between the ages of 20 and 24 were married before turning 18. Female literacy in the state stands at around 71.5 per cent, but literacy alone does not automatically translate into legal awareness or economic independence. In many rural areas, unregistered marriages and informal separations often leave women with little legal recourse.

The child marriage crackdown launched by the Assam government in 2023 brought these realities into sharper public focus. Official figures showed that more than 4,000 arrests were made during the operation. The drive itself was criticised in several quarters, including over concerns regarding implementation and possible excesses. Yet even critics acknowledged that the underlying social problem was serious and widespread.

This is the context in which the government is presenting the UCC — not simply as an ideological commitment, but as part of a larger argument about legal reform and administrative clarity.

Opposition parties remain unconvinced. The Congress and several minority organisations have argued that the proposal could gradually weaken the plural nature of Indian society. Some student organisations and civil society groups fear that state intervention in personal laws may eventually move beyond administrative reform into cultural interference. In Assam, where identity politics has historically produced tension and unrest, such fears cannot be dismissed outright.

At the same time, the criticism often becomes overstated. If tribal and constitutionally protected customary systems remain exempt, then the argument that every form of cultural autonomy is under threat becomes harder to sustain. India already functions through several uniform legal systems that apply equally across communities — criminal law, taxation,

electoral law, and contract law among them. Uniformity in law does not automatically erase social diversity.

The more relevant question is whether reform is being carried out with constitutional sensitivity and political restraint.

That question matters even more in the Northeast than elsewhere in India. The region’s relationship with the Union has historically depended not only on governance, but also on trust. Any reform perceived as dismissive of local realities risks generating resistance regardless of its stated intention. This is where the Assam government will need to proceed carefully. Consultation with tribal bodies, minority organisations, legal experts, and women’s groups cannot become a mere formality.

The debate also needs to move beyond the habit of reducing every issue to a binary political contest. Personal law reform is not a new conversation in India. The Shah Bano case in 1985 had already brought questions of gender justice and legal equality into national discussion decades ago. Several Muslim-majority countries, including Morocco and Tunisia, have also introduced reforms in personal laws over the years without abandoning their religious identity altogether.

None of this means the Assam model is beyond criticism. Important questions remain unanswered. What exactly will be included under the proposed framework? How will implementation take place? What safeguards will exist against administrative misuse? Those details will determine whether the proposal becomes meaningful reform or merely another political slogan.

But one thing is already clear. Assam is attempting a version of the UCC shaped by the Northeast’s constitutional and demographic realities rather than by a simplistic idea of cultural uniformity. Whether the experiment succeeds or fails will depend on how honestly the state balances reform with sensitivity.

In Assam, that balance has never been optional. It has always been necessary.