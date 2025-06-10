Shrouded in religion and immersing herself so deeply in Sanatan Dharma that no one dared to question her integrity, Sonam wore this cloak of piety with precision. After all, dharma comes with the weight of duty, righteousness, honesty, dedication, sacrifice, and more. It was this very sanctified guise that Sonam used to deceive her husband and, more significantly, her in-laws.

The last audio call between her and her mother-in-law centered around religious observances that Sonam claimed to have continued even during her honeymoon. She insisted she was fasting, not just for ritual’s sake, but for her own well-being and the success of her new chapter in life, and said she had not broken it “just for the outing.” Even in a remote location lacking basic necessities, she remained adamant about her fast.

It is noteworthy that the couple did not directly venture into the hills of Meghalaya but prioritised immersing themselves into religious devotion towards goddess Kamakhya in Guwahati. It was after seeking the blessings that they went on an abrupt trip to Meghalaya. However, her spiritual indulgence comes at par and now raises questions, as even in the sphere of these religious events her onus lied on the plan of killing her husband. Was it that easy for her to pursue such a devilish act even when she was in the continuous realm of spirituality?

There’s a saying: “Never judge a book by its cover”.

In Sonam’s case, her cover was so intricately crafted with devotion and obedience that even her in-laws were taken in. She appeared exhausted, yet unwavering in her spiritual discipline. She reportedly climbed nearly 3,000 steps to a gorge while fasting, only to turn that very act of devotion into a mockery of dharma.

Is this what we are moving toward today? Winning the trust of religiously inclined people by donning a façade stitched together with hollow principles?

The very fact that Raja Raghuvanshi’s mother’s first concern during that call was about her fast, not their whereabouts, shows just how central dharma was to the family. And that is exactly what Sonam preyed on. She wielded their belief and devotion as tools to gain their trust.

Has dharma been reduced to mere leverage and used to manipulate rather than guide?

Sanatan Dharma, at its core, is a way of life rooted in non-violence, self-restraint, and compassion, which is why its followers abstain from consuming meat. And yet, Sonam, who claimed to live by these principles, ultimately shattered them in spirit and in deed. If someone like her, a so-called stern follower of dharma, becomes a weapon against the very faith she claims to uphold, then who will preserve it?

This marks the second heinous case in two months that has stunned the nation. Earlier in March, Muskan, along with her lover Sahil, brutally murdered her husband and concealed his body in a blue drum. A woman who had taken sacred vows around the holy fire did not hesitate to destroy the very life she vowed to protect.

So, the question remains, where is the sanctity of dharma when its supposed torchbearers reveal themselves to be demons in disguise?

These two cases are still fresh in public memory because of the sheer betrayal they represent. And like these women who butchered their husbands, others too have begun to butcher the spirit of Sanatan Dharma. Has dharma truly endured in our society, or has it been reduced to a mere tool to earn trust, only to manipulate and betray it?