Cintu Thakuria, a travel photographer shared about his journey to Nagaland's Mon District, where "every villager carries a gun."

"As a travel photographer, my passion lies in capturing the essence of diverse tribes, their unique lifestyles, and their captivating cultures," said Thakuria. His recently went to Mon District, which is home to the Konyak tribe. In this place, every villager carries a gun.

This northeastern region of India, with over 200 tribes, is one of the most culturally diverse areas in the world. Among these tribes, the Konyak tribe in Nagaland stands out for Thakuria.

His fascination with the Konyak people began in 2019 during the Hornbill Festival, where he first encountered their striking attire and traditional firearms. "Though the pandemic delayed my plans, I finally embarked on a solo bike journey to Mon District this year," he added.

Thakuria described the journey as an adventure, with the challenging road conditions adding to the experience.

"Riding my bike through Mon District felt like a step closer to understanding the Konyak tribe's life and culture," he recalled.

Upon reaching Longwa village, he settled into a homestay for three nights, despite the unreliable electricity and rough roads. "The warmth and hospitality of the Konyak people made every moment worthwhile," he added.

Mon District, home to 137 villages, hosts the largest tribe in Nagaland, the Konyak tribe. Their main festival, Aoling, is a vibrant celebration of their culture. "Although I missed the festival due to concerns about overcrowding, visiting on a regular day allowed me to experience their daily life more intimately," Thakuria said.

During his stay, Thakuria was amazed by their customs and lifestyle, particularly their process of making traditional guns.

"It was both fascinating and unnerving to see men carrying guns in their daily activities," he further added.

One evening, he encountered a man heading home with a gun slung over his shoulder. "The sight startled me at first, but I soon understood it was a deeply ingrained part of their culture," he noted.

Thakuria visited their homes and observed that every household possessed guns and unique jewellery.

"Each piece told a story of their heritage," he remarked. He photographed the headhunters, the gunsmiths, and their everyday lives, capturing fragments of the Konyak story. "This journey was not just a trip; it was a profound adventure into the heart of a culture that has stood the test of time," he reflects.

"The Konyak tribe, with their rich traditions and indomitable spirit, left an indelible mark on me," Thakuria said. "Through my lens, I hope to share their beauty and uniqueness with the world, preserving their story for generations to come."

(The opinions expressed in this piece are those of the author.)