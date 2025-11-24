What just happened in Bihar

Contrary to what many analysts were saying on TV studios and digital platforms in the immediate aftermath of the results, the MGB vote share or core voter support has not completely collapsed and scattered to the winds. As per the Election Commission of India results, close to 47 per cent of the vote share came to the NDA, while close to 38 per cent came to the MGB. What this means is that the MGB, core vote share has remained intact. And of this, the traditional MY vote bank, or the Muslim Yadav vote share, at about 30 per cent, has largely remained intact with the MGB, with minor additions from the smaller allies. In contrast, the vote share of the NDA, which was already arithmetically far higher than that of the MGB because of the entry of LJP of RAM Vilas Paswan, actually ended up being far superior in arithmetic terms during the time of the polling and when results came out. So that about sums up the real election results of Bihar, both in terms of the post-poll survey, reflecting the mood of the voter and the actual results as declared by the ECI.

It would be unwise to write off the future of Tejasvi Yadav as a mass leader. Now, whenever there is a big-time defeat during elections, there is a tendency for analysts and commentators to think that the political career of this particular leader or party is over. Usually, they turn out to be wrong, and it goes a long, long way back in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won just two seats out of 543, and a lot of analysts wrote it off. Even in the recent 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party Congress Alliance was obliterated by the BJP, and again, a lot of people said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is now seeing its last days because the traditional voting patterns have changed.

Come to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and one witnessed how resilient the Samajwadi Party has been and how it did spectacularly well in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the same vein, Tejasvi Yadav remains popular in particular, voters in the age group of 18 to 24 and, to some extent, even in the age group of 25 to 34, still have a large preference for the MGB, which cannot be seen in any other age category. And that means that the youth voter, the genuine youth voter, who is between the ages of 18 to 34, still supports the MGB and the leadership of Tejaswi Yadav. So, Yadav definitely has a chance of coming back in the future. The age wise difference also makes it very, very clear, the support for the MGB declines there to as low as 28 per cent when you take into account those who are 55 years and above, while the support for MGB goes up to more than 40 per cent when you take into account the age group, 18 to 34 Quite clearly, one can safely say that Tejasvi Yadav does have a future and that the MGB has not been wiped off the electoral map.

SG Demographics Gender NDA MGB Other Margin Age Group 18 - 24 years Male 41% 43% 16% -2% 18 - 24 years Female 50% 33% 17% 16% 18 - 24 years Total 45% 39% 17% 6% 25 - 34 years Male 42% 40% 18% 2% 25 - 34 years Female 46% 38% 15% 8% 25 - 34 years Total 45% 39% 16% 5% 35 - 44 years Male 46% 37% 17% 9% 35 - 44 years Female 57% 30% 13% 27% 35 - 44 years Total 51% 34% 15% 18% 45 - 54 years Male 52% 33% 16% 19% 45 - 54 years Female 57% 25% 18% 32% 45 - 54 years Total 54% 30% 17% 24% 55+ years Male 54% 30% 16% 24% 55+ years Female 58% 27% 15% 31% 55+ years Total 55% 29% 15% 26%

There has definitely been a dent in the traditional bastion of the MGB in the Seemanchal region, particularly amongst the traditional voting communities of the MGB. Now, one reason for this is that leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi, with his party AIMIM, have taken away a large chunk of Muslim voters from the MGB. That is one reason. The other reason is that even in Seemanchal, a larger proportion of females have supported the NDA rather than the MGB. And the result has been that there has been a significant vote share gap between the NDA and the MGB, even in the Seemanchal region, which is approximately 8 per cent. That is too large a vote share gap not to end up losing a large chunk of seats, and that is what has happened to the MGB throughout Bihar, not just in Seemanchal.

Now we come to the most significant development of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. The female vote share has been very, very, very decisive in deciding the final electoral outcome. Media reports and the Election Commission of India releases had already indicated that the female voter did not just have a larger voter turnout, but they actually outvoted their male counterparts, even in absolute numbers. Now that is a significant change, and as one can see from the Post poll survey as well as the data released by the Election Commission of India across almost every age category, caste category, region and other categories, the female vote has gone to the NDA in very, very large numbers compared to the MGB. It's only amongst Muslims and the traditional OBC or the Yadav vote that the Muslim vote for the NDA is substantially lower. But even here, the percentage of Muslim women, or Yadav women, who have voted for the NDA is substantially larger than that of the males who have voted for the NDA. Quite clearly, the magic that Nitish Kumar started way back in 2008 nine by giving free bicycles and free uniforms to school-going girls who had gone to class. 10th is still working. Perhaps that rupees 10,000 straight transfer to the bank accounts of 7.5 million Jeevika Didi’s did make a drastic difference.

The voter decision, which eventually reflects in the election results, was decided long before the actual Hungama, the tantrums, the campaign, the noise, the dust and the slogans were raised in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections. According to the Post poll, survey data, more than 54 per cent of the voters in the state stated that they had made up their minds on whom to vote for at least 15 days, or one month before the actual voting began. Now, those who have been following the Bihar assembly elections would know that the real campaign and the real campaign promise of Tejasvi Yadav and the MGB related to one government job for every household in the state, and massive cash dolls for women in the state. It was all announced in the last phase of the Bihar election campaign. It seems that by then, most of the voters in Bihar had already made up their minds to vote

It is not a surprising result, but the Post poll survey reveals that unemployment is the single most important issue that dominates and worries the voters of Bihar. And why not? It's abundantly clear to all and sundry who see media reports that unemployment and the consequential migration of young males from Bihar to earn a basic livelihood are a serious concern. No wonder, two thirds of the respondents in the Post poll survey stated that unemployment remains the single most important issue, the second most important issue, which was inflation, gathered a vote share of just about 10 per cent now across all age categories, across ethnic divides, across regional divides, two thirds of the voters in Bihar stated that unemployment is the single most important issue that concerns them. This was also reflected in the response of the voters to the promises made by both the NDA and the MGB. Now the NDA had already doled cash amounts to Jeevika. Did these prior to the elections and had made promises for further assistance for Jeevika did these and other females in the state to earn a livelihood through various schemes later in the part of the day, or later in the campaign, Tejaswi Yadav had made a grand announcement that the MGB, if voted to power, will give one government job to every family in the state.

Quite surprisingly, among the voters of Bihar, the grand promise of giving one government job to every single household in Bihar actually resonated more amongst the voters of the state. For instance, while 28 per cent of the voters in Bihar, rather 24 per cent of the voters in Bihar, said the rupees 10,000 in the account of female voters, or the DAS Hazari scheme of Nitish Kumar resonated a lot. 38 per cent of the respondents said that the Sarkari Rojgar promise of Tejaswi Yadav resonated much more; that gap is quite significant. What one can see is come to two basic conclusions in this number one is that unemployment is a very, very, very serious concern. And number two, that the voters of Bihar, at least the large majority of voters, still trust the Nitish Kumar-led NDA to deliver on promises in this particular issue, rather than Tejaswi Yadav.

Nitish Kumar has already been the chief minister of Bihar for 20 years. So, it is quite natural for anti-incumbency as well as fatigue to set in. In the tracker surveys of C Voter for the last many months, Tejasvi Yadav has been the preferred choice of chief minister by the voters of Bihar by a long distance. In fact, the percentage of people who waned him as the Chief Minister on some particular weeks or occasions has been more than double that of Nitish Kumar. However, when the same set of respondents was asked a question as to whom they would pick as the Chief Minister if they had only two choices, Yadav and Nitish Kumar, a simple majority gravitated towards Nitish Kumar. Now this also explains the electoral outcome, in some ways, the defeat of the NGB and the astonishing victory of the NDA.

A large proportion of the voters, which is close to more than 41 per cent, were not just angry with the regime in Bihar, but they were angry enough to change it. Now that number really often rings alarm bells for the ruling regime. In this case, the Saviour was that not just about 1/3 of the voters responded by saying that they are angry but do not want to remove the government. Another substantive, more than 20 through 23 per cent said that they are neither angry nor want to remove the government. So, in many ways, the anti-incumbency factor was largely ruled out, as far as the NDA is concerned. Over the last three decades, one accurate barometer has been responses to the question: Irrespective of whom you voted for, who do you think is forming the government? The NDA had a decisive edge here, and that has been reflected in the results. Last is the issue of Jungle Raj. The post poll survey did not ask any direct questions. But the issue continues to linger, not just anecdotally, but also in voting preferences. Voters above the age of 55 have actually lived through the so-called Jungle Raj. 54 per cent of males and 58 per cent of females in that age group voted for NDA.

(Yashwant Deshmukh is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of CVoter Foundation and Sutanu Guru is Executive Director)