What Truly Drives Assam’s Vote

In Assam today, a voter is as likely to remember the day her welfare instalment arrived as she is to recall the anxieties of identity that have shaped the state for decades. It captures how voting in Assam is quietly changing.

In a modest household on the outskirts of Guwahati, a woman checks her phone for a familiar message: the monthly instalment under the Orunodoi scheme has been credited. The ₹1,000–₹1,250 she receives each month is modest, but dependable. It helps with food, medicine, school expenses—the basics that hold a household together. Yet, when asked about politics, she does not speak only of these benefits. Her concerns move quickly to land, identity, and the future of her community. That shift is telling.

For decades, elections in Assam were shaped primarily by identity. The memory of the Assam Agitation, concerns over migration, and debates around citizenship created a politics rooted in belonging. That legacy has not faded. But something else has been steadily growing alongside it—the politics of welfare delivery. Elections today are not decided by one or the other. They are shaped by a mix of both, sometimes uneasy, but undeniably real.

The scale of welfare outreach is significant. The Orunodoi scheme now covers over 26 lakh beneficiaries, most of them women. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), nearly 80% of Assam’s population has received free food grain support since the pandemic years. These are not abstract numbers. They represent a direct, repeated interaction between the state and the citizen—one that builds familiarity, and often, trust.

Assam’s economy, too, has shown steady expansion in recent years. The growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), alongside visible improvements in roads, connectivity, and service delivery, reinforces the sense that the state is changing. Welfare, in this context, does not stand alone—it is part of a broader development story that voters can see and assess for themselves.

This has had a noticeable electoral impact. In the 2021 Assembly elections, female voter turnout (around 79%) slightly exceeded that of men. That is not a trivial detail. It points to a shift in who is shaping electoral outcomes. Women, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, are emerging as decisive voters, and welfare schemes that reach them directly have played a role in that transformation.

Under Himanta Biswa Sarma, governance has focused on delivery that is both efficient and visible. Benefits are not only provided but also clearly communicated. This matters

politically. When people know what they are receiving and from where, it strengthens the connection between governance and electoral choice.

And yet, welfare does not tell the whole story. Identity remains a powerful undercurrent. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and concerns over demographic change continue to influence how people think about politics. These issues may not always dominate headlines during elections, but they have not disappeared.

What is striking is not that identity persists, but that it no longer dominates uncontested.

Political mobilisation around identity has become more measured. There is less overt confrontation, more calibration. In a state as diverse as Assam, this is perhaps inevitable. Parties appear to be balancing assertion with restraint—raising identity when needed, softening it when necessary.

Regional differences make this even more complex. Upper Assam, with its history of indigenous assertion, remains particularly sensitive to cultural and demographic questions. The Barak Valley has its own distinct concerns, where language and minority politics play a stronger role. Lower Assam brings yet another set of dynamics. There is no single “Assam voter”—only multiple realities that intersect during elections.

What emerges is a layered voter. Welfare provides immediate relief and a sense of stability. Identity shapes deeper political instincts—how communities see themselves and their future. One addresses the present; the other speaks to continuity.

This dual approach also reflects a broader alignment between state and central policies under Narendra Modi. Welfare expansion, infrastructure development, and administrative coordination have created a framework where governance is both visible and continuous. But even within this framework, voter judgement remains independent.

Because ultimately, voters are not passive recipients. They assess, compare, and decide. Welfare may build goodwill, but it does not automatically secure loyalty. Identity may influence alignment, but it does not erase everyday concerns.

Assam’s elections are not getting simpler. If anything, they are becoming harder to predict.

They now reflect a negotiation—between what the state provides and what voters feel must be protected. Between immediate benefit and long-term belonging. It is this negotiation that defines electoral outcomes.

In Assam, the voter is no longer choosing between development and identity. She is asking for both—and judging who can deliver without forcing a trade-off. That expectation, more than anything else, is shaping the future of politics in the state.