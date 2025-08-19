When a Poet Became a Bridge: Remembering Parbati Prasad Baruah

At a time when noise is mistaken for influence, Baruah's life reminds us that the most enduring change often begins with a simple act of listening — to our people, our land, and the quiet truths carried through culture.

In an era where culture is often packaged for instant consumption, the life and legacy of Parbati Prasad Baruah offer a different kind of instruction, calm, rooted, and quietly revolutionary.

Baruah (19 August 1904 - 7 June 1964) is celebrated in Assam as a poet, playwright, lyricist, and social reformer who helped define the moral and cultural compass of a newly awakening society. Born into the royal family of Gauripur, he chose not the comfort of seclusion but the demanding path of public engagement. Through his songs, lyrical essays, and theatrical works, he spoke directly to the lived experiences of ordinary men and women, and in doing so, gave cultural expression to hope, dignity, and dissent.

What makes Baruah so relevant to today's global readers is his refusal to accept a binary between tradition and progress. He believed that culture is neither a museum piece nor a performance, it is a way of seeing the world with empathy, truth, and imagination. In his plays, he questioned social hierarchies and superstitions long before such conversations became mainstream. His songs captured the everyday poetry of rivers, fields, and workers, reminding us that progress requires deep roots to flourish.

At a time when identity politics can weaponize culture, Baruah treated it as a bridge, a means of bringing people together rather than driving them apart. He used art to remind society of its better possibilities, not to silence its differences.

For contemporary global audiences navigating a chaotic and polarized world, Baruah's life offers three enduring lessons:

First, creativity is not merely self-expression, it is social responsibility. The most meaningful art doesn't simply go viral; it transforms how people think, feel, and act.

Second, one can be modern without being uprooted. The future gains strength when it grows from heritage, not by erasing it.

Third, change can begin with something as fundamental as listening to our communities, to the land we inhabit, and to the quiet voices that often go unheard.

Imagine if today's digital platforms were used not only for entertainment but for fostering understanding and compassion the very spirit Baruah wove into every line he wrote. That would transcend mere cultural preservation and achieve genuine cultural renewal.

Parbati Prasad Baruah belonged to a specific time and place yet his ideas stretch far beyond both. His legacy reminds us that culture's highest purpose is not to defend itself but to serve humanity.

In that sense, he is not merely a poet from the past. He is an invitation to build a more rooted and compassionate future.

Alaka Baishya

