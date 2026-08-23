When a Road Becomes a Divide: The Assam–Meghalaya Tension and the Cost to Ordinary People

What happened in Shillong on August 19 cannot be dismissed as just another episode of protest-related violence. The violence during the Khasi Students’ Union rally, including attacks on vehicles and people, has been followed by retaliatory blockades along the Assam–Meghalaya border, turning a law-and-order issue into a wider question of public safety, livelihoods, inter-state relations and social trust.

According to reports, 31 vehicles were damaged during the Shillong violence, while more than 3,770 Assam-registered vehicles were subsequently escorted out of Meghalaya. The developments have since disrupted passenger and taxi movement between the two states, with Jorabat and other entry points witnessing protests and blockades.

But perhaps the most worrying consequence is not visible in the number of vehicles stopped or the kilometres of road blocked. It is the possibility that an incident involving a group of protesters could gradually create a perception of collective hostility between ordinary people of Assam and Meghalaya.

That would be a deeply unfortunate outcome.

For decades, the relationship between Assam and Meghalaya has been sustained not only by governments and institutions but by ordinary people crossing the border every day. Guwahati and Shillong are connected by education, employment, trade, tourism, healthcare, family relationships and, most importantly, everyday mobility.

For people from Assam, Meghalaya has long been much more than a neighbouring state. Shillong, Sohra, Dawki, Mawlynnong and other destinations have become familiar weekend and holiday destinations. Families travel there to relax, young people go for vacations and staycations, couples celebrate occasions there, and tourists routinely spend money in hotels, homestays, restaurants, taxis, cafés, markets and roadside stalls.

That relationship is built on familiarity and warmth.

The danger now is that fear may begin replacing that familiarity.

When an Assam-registered vehicle becomes a potential marker of identity in Meghalaya, and a Meghalaya-registered vehicle becomes a target of retaliation in Assam, the number plate stops being merely a registration detail. It begins to acquire an identity that it should never have carried.

And that is precisely where collective blame becomes dangerous.

The people who attacked vehicles in Shillong must be held individually accountable. Likewise, anyone involved in retaliatory violence, intimidation or unlawful blockades must also face the law. A protester cannot speak for an entire community, just as a retaliatory group cannot speak for an entire state.

The same principle applies to the transport sector.

Taxi drivers from Assam and Meghalaya are among those who have perhaps the most immediate stake in this crisis. For many drivers, a trip between Guwahati and Shillong is not political—it is their daily income. A cancelled journey means lost earnings. A blocked road means a day without work. A damaged vehicle can mean weeks or months of financial pressure.

The same applies to hotel owners, homestay operators, restaurant workers, shopkeepers, street vendors, tourist guides and countless others whose livelihoods depend on the uninterrupted movement of people.

The economic consequences are already becoming visible. Reports indicate that tourism movement has been disrupted and that hotel and homestay bookings have suffered cancellations amid the uncertainty.

This is the paradox of retaliatory action: it is often intended to send a strong message, but its economic cost frequently falls on people who had nothing to do with the original incident.

A taxi driver did not organise the rally.

A hotel worker did not vandalise a vehicle.

A street vendor did not attack a tourist.

A tourist visiting Shillong did not create the underlying dispute.

Yet these are precisely the people who can lose income when movement between two states is disrupted.

There is also a larger social cost that cannot be measured immediately in rupees.

Assam and Meghalaya have had their share of historical and political differences. Issues concerning identity, land, migration, borders and indigenous rights are complex and legitimate subjects for democratic discussion. But legitimate grievances cannot justify violence against individuals because of the registration plate of their vehicle.

Similarly, legitimate anger in Assam cannot become a justification for treating every Meghalaya-registered vehicle or every Meghalayan citizen as responsible for what happened in Shillong.

The distinction between accountability and collective punishment must remain clear.

If someone committed an offence, investigate that person.

If a vehicle was damaged, identify those responsible and compensate the victim where appropriate.

If people were assaulted, prosecute the perpetrators.

If a protest crossed the line into violence, the law must act.

But punishing an entire population for the actions of individuals only creates another grievance—and another reason for the cycle to continue.

There is some encouraging movement at the governmental level. The Assam and Meghalaya governments have held discussions aimed at restoring normal movement and have agreed on measures including police coordination. Meghalaya has also announced an SIT to investigate the August 19 violence, while authorities have registered multiple FIRs.

These are necessary steps, but they must translate into visible confidence on the ground.

People need to know that they can travel safely.

Drivers need assurance that their vehicles will not become targets.

Tourists need to know that visiting a neighbouring state will not put them in danger.

And businesses on both sides need certainty that the inter-state highway will remain open.

The situation at Jorabat is particularly significant because it is not simply another protest location. It is one of the principal gateways connecting Assam and Meghalaya. When that road is blocked, the consequences extend far beyond the protesters and the vehicles immediately involved. Passenger movement, tourism, trade, supplies and everyday commuting are all affected. The recent blockade has already caused major disruption along the Guwahati–Shillong route.

The answer, therefore, cannot be another round of confrontation at the border.

It has to be communication.

The two governments need to establish a clear, publicly communicated mechanism for the protection of inter-state travellers and transport workers. Complaints regarding harassment or attacks should have a fast-track mechanism. Compensation for verified damage should be addressed transparently. Police coordination at vulnerable stretches should be strengthened, particularly during periods of heightened tension.

Civil society also has a role.

Community leaders, student organisations, transport associations, tourism bodies and local influencers can either intensify suspicion or help reduce it. At a moment like this, responsible voices should remind people that Assam is not the enemy of Meghalaya, and Meghalaya is not the enemy of Assam.

The two states are neighbours, but they are also economically and socially interconnected.

Perhaps the biggest casualty of this episode would be that relationship if ordinary people begin travelling with suspicion instead of excitement.

For someone from Assam, Meghalaya has traditionally meant the hills, the rain, the cafés, the markets, the winding roads, the waterfalls and the feeling of getting away for a few days. For Meghalaya, visitors from Assam are not merely tourists; they are part of a larger regional economy that supports thousands of livelihoods.

That relationship should not be allowed to disappear because of the actions of a few.

The present crisis requires accountability, but it also requires restraint. It requires justice without collective blame, protest without violence, and security without creating another atmosphere of fear.

The road between Guwahati and Shillong should remain a road that connects two neighbouring societies—not a line separating them.

Ultimately, the question is not whether Assam should stand up for its people or whether Meghalaya should protect its interests. Both states have that responsibility.

The real question is whether they can protect those interests without turning their people against one another.

Because when the barricades eventually come down, the governments may return to their meetings, the vehicles may return to the highway and the tourists may eventually return to Shillong.

But rebuilding trust between ordinary people will take much longer.

That is why this moment needs not just a political solution, but a social one.