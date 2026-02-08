When a small state like Mizoram feels closer to a big dream

I remember conversations with families in Aizawl who spoke of travel as an ordeal rather than an experience. A journey to mainland India meant planning days in advance, navigating uncertainty and accepting long hours of waiting. For a small hill state like Mizoram, distance was not only physical. It shaped how connected our people felt to the rest of the country.

That feeling is beginning to change.



As Guwahati prepares to operationalise its new terminal, Mizoram finds itself closer to India’s heart than ever before. For many outside the North-East, Guwahati is simply an airport. For states like ours, it is a vital bridge. Every improvement in connectivity through Guwahati shortens not just travel time, but emotional distance.



The new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) marks an important moment in this journey. Developed by Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), it strengthens air connectivity across the region and makes travel smoother, faster and more reliable. For Mizoram, this matters deeply. Better access through Guwahati allows our students, professionals, artists and entrepreneurs to move with confidence.



For decades, the North-East, and particularly smaller states like Mizoram, were barely visible on India’s civil aviation map.



Talent and ambition were abundant, but access was limited. That gap is now being addressed with intent. Airports, railways and highways are reshaping how the region connects with the nation.



Mizoram is also witnessing a long-awaited shift on the ground. The railway line reaching Sairang, near our state capital Aizawl, marks a transformational moment after generations of reliance on winding roads alone. What once took days of travel is steadily becoming easier and more predictable. Rail connectivity is reducing logistical barriers, strengthening supply chains and giving our people a renewed sense of inclusion.



Air connectivity builds on this momentum. Together, rail and air links are changing how Mizoram engages with the rest of India. They are opening doors for tourism, trade and cultural exchange. They are allowing our youth to dream bigger without feeling disconnected from home.



Mizoram has much to offer the country. Our rolling hills, pristine rivers and forested landscapes remain among the most untouched in India. Our towns are clean, our communities close-knit and our social indicators strong. We are known for high literacy, a vibrant musical tradition and a deep respect for nature. Yet for too long, these strengths remained unseen simply because reaching us was difficult.



It is time for the rest of India to know Mizoram better.



Improved connectivity makes it possible to share our natural beauty, culture and way of life with confidence. Tourism, if built responsibly, can become a powerful engine of inclusive growth. With better access, visitors can experience Mizoram not as a distant destination, but as a welcoming extension of India’s diversity.



Infrastructure may appear technical, but its impact is profoundly human. When flights run on time and connections are reliable, confidence grows. Young people travel for education and return with experience. Entrepreneurs explore markets beyond state borders. Families feel closer to loved ones.



The new Guwahati terminal reflects a broader shift in how infrastructure is being built in the North-East. Modern, efficient and sensitive to local context, it shows how national vision and private execution can come together to serve regional aspirations. It connects without overwhelming and modernises without erasing identity.



For Mizoram, connectivity is not about becoming something else. It is about being seen for who we are.

When a small state feels closer to the nation, its confidence grows. When access improves, aspiration follows. Mizoram is ready to welcome India and the world on its own terms.



Each journey that begins through Guwahati brings Mizoram closer to the mainstream it has always belonged to. And with every new connection, a small state steps closer to a big dream.



(Pu Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Mizoram, is steering the “Land of the Highlanders” towards stronger connectivity and a firm place in India’s growth story.)





The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of India Today NE or its affiliates.

