When Altruism Enters the Attention Economy

The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund offers a useful benchmark. By 12 August, the CMRF had reportedly received ₹142 crore, including large institutional contributions and micro-donations from more than 26,000 people. By 5 August, public micro-contributions had crossed about ₹4.08 crore. A substantial part of the larger total came from companies, institutions, and wealthy individuals. This distinction matters because a large sum can be raised even when the number of ordinary contributors remains modest.

At the same time, the Assam government identified 72 YouTubers and social-media influencers who collected money for flood relief. It sought information on how much they raised, spent, and distributed. These operated alongside charities, cultural groups, political collections, local associations, and direct giving. The CMRF figure cannot represent total public participation. But the large volume of social-media activity cannot automatically be treated as evidence of equally large material participation.

The flood response requires a distinction between visibility, participation, and the amount of money raised. A campaign may raise a large sum from few donors. Another may attract thousands of small contributions. A third can dominate public attention while disclosing neither donor count nor consolidated finances. Meanwhile, substantial private giving may leave almost no digital trace. Social media does more than document altruism; it influences which forms become visible.

The different fundraising models seen in Assam illustrate this clearly.

The CMRF represents institutional giving. It is impersonal and offers little recognition to ordinary donors but provides a measurable central pool. The Assam Foundation of North America represents a community-based model. By 11 August, AFNA reported 508 donors contributing US$71,597 and published information on expenditure, implementing partners, locations, and rehabilitation plans. Its value as a benchmark lies not only in the amount collected but in the ability to trace the movement from donors to outcomes.

The Kalaguru Artiste Foundation represents another form of mobilisation, driven partly by cultural and celebrity affinity. Its flood work was highly visible, but no consolidated public statement of donor numbers, total receipts, expenditure, and closing balance was readily available. This does not imply misuse. It illustrates a narrower point: public visibility and monetary transparency are not the same.

Akhil Gogoi’s appeal provides another model. In a public post, the Sivasagar MLA invited those wishing to contribute more than ₹1 lakh to meet him and hand over their donation personally. The wording did not literally sell access but associated larger giving with personal contact. A donation in such a setting may produce not only help for beneficiaries and moral satisfaction but also recognition, affiliation, prestige, and closeness to a public figure.

Recognition has always played a role in philanthropy. Universities name buildings after benefactors, hospitals display donor plaques, and charitable institutions acknowledge patrons. Social media has changed the speed and reach of recognition. A donor can now be thanked, photographed, tagged, and publicly associated with a cause almost instantly. This does not invalidate altruism but changes the incentives surrounding it.

Publicity also has limits on how far it can expand generosity. Public recognition may encourage someone inclined to give, increase the amount donated, or activate a doubtful contributor. But repeated appeals eventually face monetary constraints, distrust, fatigue, or unwillingness. Expressions of solidarity can continue growing even after costly participation levels off. A social-media share costs almost nothing; a donation costs money; several days of physical volunteering cost time, labour, and inconvenience.

Money is not the only meaningful contribution. Many people distributed food, cleaned homes, transported families, supplied drinking water, treated illness, provided vehicles, or helped neighbours directly. A young person spending days removing mud from flooded houses may have sacrificed more than someone transferring ₹1,000. The proper question is not simply whether money was donated but what cost was incurred and what useful result followed.

This complicates the increasingly fashionable description of such civic participation as a “Gen Z phenomenon”. Young people have been prominent in relief work and protests, but little evidence suggests that level of dedication is historically unprecedented. Assam has a long history of youth mobilisation requiring physical organisation, meetings, travel, and sustained participation without Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or UPI. Modern technology has dramatically lowered the cost of organising and broadcasting civic activity. Greater visibility should not automatically be interpreted as greater dedication.

Kerala provides a useful comparison. During the devastating floods of 2018, social media was central to rescue, coordination, fundraising, and volunteering. Participation was also enormous and measurable through the official Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. By 30 August 2018, the fund had crossed ₹1,026 crore, with approximately 4.76 lakh online contributors. The disasters and systems are not directly comparable, but Kerala shows that digital mobilisation can translate into mass measurable participation. It also developed a transparency infrastructure through which collections and expenditure could be followed publicly.

The more important historical change does not lie in altruism itself but in the development of an attention economy around altruism. The modern participant is not only a volunteer or donor but also a broadcaster. Relief work can be recorded, circulated, and rewarded with recognition almost as quickly as it is performed. This can be useful: videos can attract money, volunteers, or government attention. But it can also favour forms of assistance that are immediately visible and photographable.

A convoy, a celebrity unloading rice, or a public cheque presentation produces compelling imagery. Financial reconciliation, follow-up medical work, checking duplication, repairing infrastructure, or returning months later for rehabilitation generally does not. Yet these less visible tasks may be more consequential. Transparency becomes especially important after the initial spectacle subsides.

Sukur Ali sits at the theatrical edge of this ecosystem. His flood interventions combined dramatic assurances, limited resources, physical presence, and occasional concrete delivery. His importance lies less in being uniquely performative than in making the structure easier to see. Similar behaviour by politicians, foundations, or celebrities is often described as leadership, mobilisation, or solidarity. Sukur’s lack of institutional polish exposes the theatrical element that may also exist elsewhere.

The underlying issue is not hypocrisy. Human motives are mixed. A volunteer may work hard and enjoy being seen doing it. A politician may deliver useful assistance while accumulating political capital. A donor may act from compassion while also valuing recognition.

The more useful test is to follow what happens after the initial expression of concern. Public sympathy must become participation; participation must produce a real contribution of money, material, labour, or expertise; and that contribution must reach those for whom it was intended. At every stage, attrition, duplication, delay, or opacity can occur. A campaign may be highly successful in attracting attention and raising money while remaining difficult to assess in terms of what beneficiaries finally received and what lasting result followed.

The 2026 Assam floods may be remembered for remarkable generosity and mobilisation. But celebration alone cannot reveal how efficiently public concern became useful consequence.

The more revealing question is simpler: of everything shared, applauded, donated, promised, and performed, what actually reached people and remained useful after the attention moved on?





Author's Note: Each essay begins with a question, observation, experience or public event worth examining beyond its immediate controversy. I determine the argument, structure and final prose, drawing on professional experience and research. I use AI as an editorial collaborator to research, develop structure, clarify, draft and edit until a piece accurately reflects my thinking and intent. The final wording and responsibility remain mine.