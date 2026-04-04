When Compliance Stops Being a Crime

In a system long defined by overcriminalisation, the passage of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026 marks a decisive break. Quiet in its politics but far-reaching in consequence, the reform seeks to dismantle a legacy where minor procedural lapses were treated as criminal offences—often at the cost of enterprise itself.

India’s regulatory architecture has, for decades, been shaped by an instinct to control rather than facilitate. Across a range of central laws, provisions persisted that prescribed imprisonment for technical defaults: delays in statutory filings, lapses in maintaining registers, or non-compliance with procedural timelines. These were not acts of fraud or wilful misconduct, yet they carried the weight of criminal prosecution. In certain cases under corporate and environmental compliance frameworks, even routine reporting delays could trigger penal consequences disproportionate to the nature of the offence.

Policy reviews over the years have pointed to the scale of this anomaly. Thousands of compliance clauses carried criminal liability, many rarely enforced but consistently present as a threat. The result was a regulatory environment defined less by enforcement and more by intimidation. For a small trader or workshop owner, the fear was rarely about intent—it was about navigating a system where even an oversight could escalate into something far more serious.

The amendment attempts a structural correction. By decriminalising over 700 provisions across nearly 80 statutes, it replaces imprisonment with graded monetary penalties. The principle is one of proportionality—distinguishing between deliberate wrongdoing and technical default. Serious offences remain firmly within the ambit of criminal law; what is removed is the indiscriminate extension of criminality to minor infractions.

The economic logic underpinning this shift is difficult to contest. India’s growth trajectory depends significantly on the vitality of its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)—a sector that contributes roughly 30 per cent to GDP, nearly 45 per cent to manufacturing output, and over 40 per cent to exports. Yet, regulatory friction has long acted as a brake on its expansion. The cost of compliance, both financial and psychological, has often outweighed the perceived benefits of formalisation.

For the Northeast, these constraints are even more acute. The region’s economic fabric is woven around micro-enterprises, informal ventures, and self-employment, often operating within limited infrastructure and fragmented market access. In Assam and its

neighbouring states, sectors such as handloom, agro-processing, tourism, and small-scale trade depend heavily on local entrepreneurship. It is not uncommon to hear of small units delaying expansion or avoiding formal registration altogether—not for lack of ambition, but for fear of regulatory entanglement.

The reform, therefore, carries a significance that extends beyond legal rationalisation. By lowering the risks associated with compliance, it opens the possibility of greater formal participation, improved access to credit, and deeper market integration. For a region seeking to translate its demographic potential into economic momentum, this shift could prove consequential.

Yet, the promise of reform must be matched by the discipline of implementation. India’s regulatory challenge has rarely been confined to legislation; it has resided in its enforcement. The move from criminal penalties to financial fines introduces a new axis of discretion. Without clear, standardised guidelines and transparent processes, there is a risk that inconsistency could replace rigidity.

This concern is particularly relevant in the Northeast, where administrative capacities remain uneven. Effective implementation will require digitised compliance frameworks, trained personnel, and accessible grievance redress systems. Absent these, the reform could create uncertainty where it seeks to build confidence.

Equally important is awareness. A large segment of the region’s entrepreneurs operates with limited access to regulatory information. Without targeted outreach and institutional support, the benefits of decriminalisation may accrue unevenly, favouring those already integrated into formal systems.

The broader significance of the reform lies in the shift it signals. It marks a movement away from a regime that equates regulation with suspicion, towards one that views it as facilitation. This is consistent with global regulatory practice, where civil penalties are the norm for non-serious violations and criminal sanctions are reserved for acts of clear intent and harm.

Concerns that decriminalisation may dilute deterrence are not without basis, but they risk overstating the role of severity in ensuring compliance. Excessive criminalisation has rarely produced better outcomes; instead, it has encouraged selective enforcement and prolonged litigation. A rational, proportionate framework—if implemented with clarity—can strengthen both compliance and credibility.

The significance of this reform lies not merely in the provisions it amends, but in the intent it articulates. It recognises, quite simply, that enterprise cannot flourish under the constant shadow of criminal liability for minor lapses.

The law has changed. Whether governance follows will determine if this shift from criminality to compliance becomes a durable transformation—or remains a well-intentioned promise.