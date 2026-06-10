When Europe Looks East

The Northeast of India was once spoken of in a language that carried distance within it. It was described as far away, difficult to reach, peripheral to the main currents of national life. For decades, this framing shaped both perception and policy. Yet geography has never been static in its meaning. What appears distant in one era can become central in another, not because the land changes, but because the world around it does.



Today, as global supply chains are being reshaped, as countries search for reliable partners, and as connectivity becomes a defining feature of economic power, the Northeast is being reinterpreted in a strikingly different way. It is no longer viewed only as India’s edge. It is increasingly being understood as India’s bridge.

This shift is not rhetorical. It is grounded in changing economic and strategic realities, and it is reflected in the growing engagement between India and the European Union. Together, India and the EU account for nearly a quarter of the world’s population and represent one of the most significant economic relationships in the contemporary global order. Bilateral trade in goods has crossed €120 billion annually, while trade in services adds several tens of billions more.

The European Union remains among India’s largest trading partners and a major source of foreign direct investment, with cumulative inflows exceeding €140 billion. These figures indicate not only scale but deepening interdependence in a period marked by uncertainty and realignment in global markets.



At the same time, India’s own internal geography is gaining new strategic weight. The Northeast, comprising eight states and accounting for roughly 8% of India’s land area, shares more than 5,300 kilometres of international borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, China and Myanmar. It sits at the intersection of South Asia and Southeast Asia, linking a combined market of over 680 million people in the ASEAN region with the Indian economy. In an era when connectivity determines competitiveness, such positioning is no longer peripheral. It is foundational.



For much of the twentieth century, the Northeast was understood through the lens of separation. Physical terrain, infrastructural gaps and historical circumstances reinforced its sense of distance from India’s economic centres. However, the twenty-first century has introduced a different logic. Roads, railways, digital networks and cross-border trade corridors are redefining what it means to be connected. The Act East framework has further reinforced this transformation by placing the region at the centre of India’s outreach towards Southeast Asia.



Europe’s growing interest in India’s eastern region must be understood within this broader global context. The European Union’s Indo-Pacific outlook emphasises resilient supply chains, sustainable growth, technological cooperation and diversified partnerships. These priorities naturally converge with India’s own developmental trajectory. As a result, attention is gradually extending beyond metropolitan centres to regions where new forms of growth are possible.

The Northeast is one such region, not because it is being newly discovered, but because its existing strengths are being newly recognised.



Among these strengths is geography itself. In international relations, location often shapes opportunity. The Northeast’s proximity to multiple international borders makes it a natural gateway for trade, cultural exchange and regional integration. Yet geography alone is not sufficient. It must be matched by infrastructure, institutions and imagination. Over the past decade, the region has seen steady improvements in connectivity through highways, rail expansion, inland waterways, airport modernisation and digital infrastructure. These changes are incremental but significant, gradually reducing the sense of isolation that once defined the region’s economic landscape.



Equally important is the region’s ecological and economic base. The Northeast is among the most biodiverse zones in Asia. Its forests, rivers, agricultural traditions and indigenous knowledge systems represent not only cultural heritage but also economic potential in an era increasingly shaped by sustainability. Global demand for organic products, natural extracts, bamboo-based industries, medicinal plants, eco-friendly materials and wellness goods is expanding. In this context, the Northeast’s traditional practices and natural resources align with emerging global consumption patterns in a way that is economically meaningful rather than merely symbolic.



To understand this alignment, one must also recognise a shift occurring within global economic thinking. Growth is no longer measured only by industrial output or financial capital. Increasingly, it is evaluated through sustainability, resilience and ecological balance. Europe, in particular, has placed the green transition at the centre of its economic agenda. This creates a natural convergence with regions like the Northeast, where economic activity and ecological systems have historically been closely intertwined.



Yet the story of the Northeast is not confined to nature and geography. A quieter but equally important transformation is unfolding in its social and economic fabric. Improved connectivity and expanding educational opportunities have contributed to a rise in aspirations among young people. Entrepreneurship is growing in sectors such as tourism, food processing, digital services and creative industries. While challenges remain, particularly in large-scale industrialisation and skill development, the direction of change is visible. The region is no longer defined solely by what it lacks but increasingly by what it is building.



Critics, however, remain cautious. They point out that the Northeast has long been the subject of ambitious plans that did not fully materialise. Infrastructure gaps persist in several areas, and economic development remains uneven across states and districts. Concerns about environmental sustainability and equitable growth are also valid, particularly in a region with fragile ecological systems and diverse communities. There is a risk that external interest may outpace local capacity or that development may not translate into broad-based benefits.



These concerns are important because they highlight a fundamental truth: development is not a promise, it is a process. It cannot be measured by announcements or investments alone. Its success depends on institutions that function effectively, policies that are inclusive, and systems that allow local communities to participate meaningfully in change. Without these foundations, even well-intentioned initiatives can fall short.



At the same time, it would be incomplete to view the present moment only through the lens of past limitations. The Northeast today is not the same region it was even two decades ago. Connectivity has improved significantly, both physically and digitally. Educational attainment has risen. Urban centres such as Guwahati are expanding their role as economic and administrative hubs. The region remains a work in progress, but it is a work in motion.

More importantly, the global context has shifted in ways that favour regions like the Northeast. Economic power is dispersing. Asia is becoming central to global growth. Supply chains are being restructured. Strategic partnerships are becoming more regionally diverse. In such a world, regions that connect markets, cultures and geographies acquire renewed importance.



The Northeast fits this description with increasing clarity. It connects India with Southeast Asia. It connects ecological wealth with industrial possibility. It connects traditional knowledge systems with modern innovation. It connects local aspirations with global opportunities. Its significance lies not in any single attribute but in the convergence of multiple roles.



This is why the growing interest from Europe matters. It is not an act of discovery but an act of recognition. The Northeast is not being transformed by external attention; rather, external attention is arriving because transformation is already underway.



In the end, the most important shift is not geographical but perceptual. For a long time, the Northeast was viewed as a frontier—something to be reached, integrated, and brought closer. Increasingly, it is being understood as a crossroads—where movement, exchange and possibility already exist.

Frontiers define limits. Crossroads define directions. And it is at crossroads that futures are often decided.