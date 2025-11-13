When Healers Turn Hostile: The New Face of Terror in India

When the hands meant to save lives are twisted into instruments of terror, society faces a crisis of both security and conscience. Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, a Hyderabad doctor allegedly linked to ISIS Khorasan Province and the Lal Kila Metro blast, exemplifies this terrifying transformation.

Operating under the cover of a shawarma business, his actions reveal a disturbing new dimension of extremism: educated, professional, and seemingly ordinary citizens can be radicalised, posing threats that no traditional security framework can ignore.

When professionals tasked with healing and caring are implicated in terror, the rupture is not merely operational — it shakes the moral fabric of society. Saiyed allegedly procured weapons through dead-drop operations in Gujarat, communicated with handlers on encrypted Telegram channels, and planned attacks that connect to the ideological currents behind the Lal Kila Metro blast in Delhi. The story is chilling not for its novelty but for its implications: radicalisation has penetrated spaces once assumed safe, turning trusted individuals into potential threats.

The LalKila Metro blast, though causing limited physical damage, struck a symbolic chord. The Red Fort, a living emblem of India’s independence and plural identity, has long been a target for extremists seeking to fracture the national psyche. That urban professionals like Saiyed are implicated in plots tied to such attacks signals a new dimension of threat: extremism is no longer confined to the margins; it has infiltrated the very spaces of ordinary life.

Data underscores the gravity of this challenge. Since 2014, India’s National Investigation Agency has registered over 70 ISIS-inspired cases, involving more than 350 individuals across 17 states. Many of those arrested belong to middle-class, highly educated backgrounds, including doctors, engineers, and IT professionals. Investigations reveal that over 50% of radicalised recruits were drawn in via online platforms, consuming propaganda from global jihadist channels such as Amaq News and Al-Hayat Media Centre. Extremism no longer grows solely in ignorance; it flourishes in isolation, alienation, and manipulated grievance.

Saiyed’s trajectory exemplifies the psychological core of radicalisation. Trained to preserve life, he was lured into orchestrating harm, demonstrating that ideological corruption can bypass reason, education, and ethics. Intelligence reports show that recruiters exploit identity crises and social alienation, twisting moral authority into instruments of destruction. In urban India, where social media and digital echo chambers dominate, such manipulations find fertile ground.

India’s counterterrorism response has balanced precision with principle. Coordination among the Multi-Agency Centre, NATGRID, ATS units, and the NIA has dismantled terror networks while maintaining constitutional values. Terror-related incidents in Jammu & Kashmir have decreased by 45% since 2018, and insurgency in the Northeast has dropped by nearly 70% over the past decade. These numbers are not mere statistics; they reflect a civilizational patience — firmness tempered by moral discipline, vigilance married to conscience.



Also Read: Balancing Justice: The Complex Question of Assam’s ST Status Demand

Crucially, India distinguishes between ideology and community. Globally, the UN Office on Counter-Terrorism notes that more than 70% of major terror incidents since 2001 have been carried out by Islamist-inspired groups, yet over 80% of the victims were themselves Muslims. India mirrors this understanding: targeting radical networks without vilifying entire communities preserves social cohesion while neutralising danger.

The LalKila Metro blast and Saiyed’s arrest highlight the need for a holistic response. States such as Maharashtra, Kerala, and Telangana run deradicalisation programs combining counselling, vocational training, and family engagement, restoring individuals drawn to extremist thought. These quiet, preventive measures demonstrate that defeating terror is as much about restoring human dignity as dismantling networks. Moral discipline amplifies operational success, ensuring that security does not come at the cost of social trust.

Public discourse shapes the broader battlefield. Sensationalism and careless language can feed extremist propaganda, while responsible journalism differentiates between ideology and identity, focusing on the operative threat without fostering communal suspicion. Reporting Saiyed’s actions with clarity allows society to confront terror strategically, without fear or prejudice. In a democracy, this balance of vigilance and fairness is essential.

The evolution of terror in India — from remote insurgencies to educated, urban operatives — mirrors global trends. Radicalisation increasingly exploits digital networks, psychological vulnerabilities, and ideological grooming. Saiyed’s case, juxtaposed with the Lal Kila Metro blast, illustrates that extremism is strategic, calculated, and often invisible. Confronting it requires intelligence, social awareness, digital literacy, and ethical consistency.

Terrorism is more than a tactical threat; it is an assault on trust, civility, and the social contract that sustains India’s plural society. Every bomb aims to fracture confidence; every plot seeks to erode courage. Yet India’s response — the calm of citizens, the restraint of authorities, the ethical grounding of law enforcement — repeatedly neutralises fear while reinforcing resilience. Silence and composure become a nation’s invisible armour against extremism.

Ultimately, the story of Dr Saiyed and the LalKila blast is a meditation on moral and civil resilience. India’s fight against terror is not merely a battle of arms; it is a battle of conscience. By safeguarding justice, fairness, and human dignity, the nation defeats extremism not only physically but ethically. Strength, in this civilizational context, is measured by the capacity to remain uncorrupted by hate while striking decisively against threats.

The hand that seeks to harm cannot undo the spirit of a nation that chooses moral clarity over vengeance. Each thwarted plot, each arrest, each moment of public composure, reaffirms that India’s resilience is rooted in principle. Every terrorist act seeks to fracture the nation, yet the enduring patience, pluralism, and steadfastness of its people ensure that darkness never eclipses the dawn.

The bomb may make noise, the arrest may draw headlines, but the quiet endurance of India’s moral and civil strength resonates far longer. In the face of evolving threats — cyber radicalisation, lone-wolf attacks, and professional complicity — India demonstrates that vigilance coupled with conscience is invincible. Terrorism may aspire to fracture the nation, yet the collective integrity of its citizens and the ethical rigour of its institutions ensure that the soul of Bharat remains unshaken.

