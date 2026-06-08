When incentives rewrite behaviour: Facebook, human frailty and the need for reflection

There was a time when Facebook felt like a social courtyard. People shared family photographs, local concerns, festival greetings, political anxieties, small achievements and the occasional quarrel. It was never an innocent space, but it retained the feel of a social commons. One knew, more or less, who was speaking. One could sense the difference between a friend’s remark, a community announcement, a political provocation and an advertisement.



That world has changed. Facebook is increasingly becoming a marketplace of attention. The platform does not merely host human behaviour; it shapes it. Once Meta began encouraging more and more users to “go professional”, to behave like creators, to monetise visibility, a subtle but important shift occurred. Posting was no longer only expression. It became performance. A sentence became content. A thought became an engagement strategy. A disagreement became an opportunity. A tragedy became a prompt for reach.



This is not simply a complaint about Facebook. Facebook is only a contemporary example of an older truth: human beings are deeply responsive to incentives. We like to believe that we act out of reason, conviction and moral independence. Often, we do. But we also act in response to rewards, recognition, status, visibility, money, fear of exclusion and the possibility of being admired. Give people a certain kind of reward, and gradually a certain kind of behaviour will become normal.



This has long been studied by economists, psychologists and policy thinkers. Edward Deci’s early experiments on intrinsic motivation showed that when people were paid to do an activity they had previously found interesting, their later voluntary interest could decline. Mark Lepper, David Greene and Richard Nisbett showed something similar among children: children who already enjoyed drawing became less spontaneously interested in drawing when it was turned into a rewarded activity. The lesson was not that reward is always harmful. The lesson was subtler. A reward can change the inner meaning of an act.



One of the most striking examples came from Uri Gneezy and Aldo Rustichini’s study of day-care centres. Some parents were arriving late to collect their children. The centres introduced a fine, expecting lateness to reduce. Instead, lateness increased. The fine had changed the meaning of lateness. What had been a moral or social obligation became, in effect, a purchasable service. The parents could now tell themselves: I am not being irresponsible; I am paying for extra time.



That is the power of incentives. They do not merely push behaviour up or down like a mechanical lever. They can redefine what we think we are doing.



This is why the Facebook example matters. When ordinary speech is surrounded by metrics, likes, shares, views, followers, reach, monetisation, the meaning of speech begins to shift. A person may still believe he is speaking his mind. But the surrounding system is quietly asking him: did it travel, did it provoke, did it flatter, did it attract attention, did it perform?



If attention is rewarded, people will seek attention. If outrage is rewarded, outrage will multiply. If brevity is rewarded, nuance will suffer. If repetition brings visibility, originality will decline. If the algorithm favours emotional intensity, public discourse will become emotionally overheated. If a post that mocks, provokes or humiliates travels faster than a careful reflection, the average user soon learns the grammar of the system. He may not consciously decide to become crude or manipulative. He simply adapts.



This is where manipulation becomes subtle. It does not always arrive as censorship, propaganda or command. It may arrive as opportunity. No one forces us to post. No one compels us to react. No one orders us to exaggerate. Yet the design of the environment quietly trains us. The platform says: here is visibility, here is social approval, here is money, here is instant measurement of your worth. Then it watches as we rearrange our behaviour accordingly.



The phenomenon is not confined to social media. Donald Campbell warned that when a social indicator is used too heavily for decision-making, it becomes vulnerable to corruption and may distort the very process it was meant to monitor. Charles Goodhart made a similar point in another context: when a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure. These insights apply to schools, hospitals, bureaucracies, universities, development schemes and now social media.



An examination mark may begin as a measure of learning. When it becomes the only target, teaching may narrow into exam coaching. A hospital waiting-time target may begin as a measure of efficiency. When it becomes the only target, the patient’s experience may be distorted. A university ranking may begin as a measure of quality. When it becomes the goal, scholarship may be repackaged for visibility. A Facebook like may begin as a sign that a post resonated with people. When likes become the target, expression itself changes.



This is not a theoretical danger for other people. I have felt it myself.

As someone who writes, posts and engages in public discussion, I have noticed the temptation. A certain kind of post travels faster. A certain tone attracts approval. A sharper phrase brings more reaction than a careful paragraph. A teasing remark brings more immediate pleasure than a balanced argument. One can see, almost in real time, how easy it would be to play to the gallery — to say what one’s own side wishes to hear, to simplify the opponent, to exaggerate moral certainty, to collect praise as proof of wisdom.



I cannot claim to have fully escaped it. At times, I too have been close to being carried away by the current. I could see how the reward system was pulling me: more likes, more praise, more visibility, more affirmation. I managed, I hope, to steady the ship. But I am not quite out of deep water yet. Perhaps none of us are.



That admission is important because manipulation is not a problem of the foolish alone. Human vulnerability does not disappear with education, professional status or good intention. Doctors, teachers, journalists, writers, activists, businessmen, politicians and intellectuals are all susceptible. The educated may be even more skilled in rationalising their impulses. A person with a degree may not be less vulnerable to manipulation; he may simply possess better language to justify it after it has happened.



This is why we should be cautious before mocking the so-called gullible public. We are all vulnerable because we are human. We want to belong. We want to be seen. We want our side to win. We want our pain to be recognised. We enjoy moral certainty. We are drawn to stories that flatter us and suspicious of facts that disturb us. Social media did not invent vanity, tribalism, sensationalism or herd behaviour. It discovered that these tendencies can be organised, measured, amplified and monetised.



Yet the answer cannot be to reject all incentives. Society cannot function without them. A medal may encourage excellence. A salary may encourage labour. A scholarship may encourage study. A tax concession may encourage investment. A public honour may signal what society values. Good incentives can produce discipline, innovation, service and courage.



The question, therefore, is not whether incentives are good or bad. The question is: what kind of human being does a particular incentive system produce?



This is where thinkers such as Bruno Frey, Reto Jegen, Samuel Bowles and others are helpful. Their work on “motivation crowding” shows that external incentives may either support or weaken inner moral motives. A reward can complement responsibility, or it can crowd it out. A rule can strengthen public trust, or it can make citizens feel controlled and cynical. A payment can make an activity sustainable, or it can turn a moral relationship into a transaction.



This brings us to the most difficult question: who decides what is the “right” incentive?

Every incentive system contains a moral philosophy, even when it pretends to be neutral. When a platform rewards engagement, it is making a value judgement. When a government rewards certain industries or behaviours, it is making a value judgement. When society celebrates wealth without asking how it was earned, it is making a value judgement. When media rewards speed over accuracy, it is making a value judgement. When public life rewards loyalty over truth, it is making a value judgement.



The danger, therefore, is not only bad incentives. The danger is unexamined power to define incentives. In older societies, priests, elders, monarchs and inherited custom often defined desirable behaviour. In modern societies, the state, market, media, technology companies and expert institutions share that role. The authority has changed, but the problem remains: those who design the incentive environment shape the moral habits of the population.



This is why reflection is necessary, perhaps even scepticism, though not cynicism. Cynicism says everyone is corrupt and nothing matters. Scepticism asks: who benefits, what is being rewarded, what is being hidden, and what kind of person is this system quietly producing?



The average person need not become a philosopher of technology to protect himself. But he must cultivate a few ordinary questions. Why am I seeing this? Why am I reacting so strongly? Who benefits if I share this immediately? Is this information, entertainment, provocation, propaganda or advertisement? Am I speaking, or am I being trained to perform? Am I becoming more thoughtful through this platform, or merely more reactive?



These questions are not small. They are the beginning of civic self-defence.



The future will not be free of incentives. Nor should it be. Human beings need motivation, recognition and reward. But a mature society must become more conscious of the incentive structures within which it lives. It must ask whether its institutions reward truth or convenience, service or spectacle, depth or noise, courage or conformity.



Facebook is only one mirror. It shows us how quickly human behaviour changes when visibility and reward are reorganised. It shows that manipulation does not require chains; it may require only buttons, metrics and the promise of attention. It also shows that freedom without reflection can be quietly colonised.



The real challenge, therefore, is not to abandon every platform or distrust every reward. The challenge is to recover the habit of reflective citizenship. We must learn to pause between stimulus and response, between reward and action, between visibility and value. Otherwise, we may continue to believe that we are freely expressing ourselves while, in truth, we are only dancing to incentives designed by others.



(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)