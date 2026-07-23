When Nature Testifies

There is a particular dread that descends on a home when the water rises faster than a family can gather what it owns. Since Sunday, that dread has become a shared, sleepless reality across Upper Assam. Incessant rain and a cloudburst over the hills of Nagaland have sent vast volumes of water cascading into the plains of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, breaching embankments, submerging villages and tea gardens, and severing families from the very rivers beside which they have lived for generations.

For families across the flood-hit belt of Sivasagar and Charaideo, the disaster is no abstraction on a news ticker but a map of their own kin drawn in floodwater. According to accounts shared by affected residents in local WhatsApp groups, entire clusters of relatives’ homes have gone under — a household at Cherekapar, a family home at Lankak Hanchara, and relatives’ houses at Dhitapukhuri, Lakuwa, Gargaon, Amguri and Jhanji. All, the accounts say, have been inundated, forcing families to abandon the ground floor for higher land — some retreating to the upper storeys of their own homes, others to neighbours’ houses on higher ground.

What lends these accounts their chill is not the number of houses but the sheer strangeness of the water. Residents describe embankment breaches on the Dikhow and Darika rivers that have made the situation unprecedented — water reaching homes that, in living memory, had never been flooded before. One widely shared account speaks of a household elder well past ninety whose home had stood dry for more than nine decades, until this week. With connectivity sparse across the worst-hit pockets, families say they can only wait, anxious, and hope that the rivers recede and normalcy returns soon.

That anxious waiting is multiplied across a staggering canvas. Official estimates on Tuesday put the number of people affected at more than 3.6 lakh across some fifteen districts, a figure that had more than doubled from the roughly 1.7 lakh recorded barely a day earlier, as the crisis widened. Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat have borne the worst of it; the Nazira subdivision alone has reported over 57,000 people affected. Thousands of hectares of standing crop now lie underwater, and at least one person has drowned at Amguri.

Crucially, this is not the familiar, slow swelling of the river Brahmaputra for which Assam braces each monsoon. It is a flash flood — sudden, violent and hill-born. The rain that fell on Nagaland’s catchments overwhelmed the Dikhow and a web of smaller hill-fed streams, which then arrived in the plains with almost no warning. Residents spoke of water entering their homes within minutes in the small hours, leaving no time to move belongings or livestock. The breach of the embankment on the Darika (Dorika) river deepened the devastation, spilling the waters across the tea estates of Nazira, where entire labour lines went under.

The Assam deluge is only one front in a far wider monsoon emergency. On Sunday alone, at least twenty-one people died across Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand as cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods battered the country’s hill states. In Nagaland’s Mon district, the epicentre of the rain that would soon drown Assam. Landslides and a cloudburst killed at least eight people and injured around a dozen, with teams from the SDRF, NDRF, Assam Rifles and the Army pulling survivors from the debris; news reports, including in The Hindu, cautioned that the toll could rise further as the search continued.

In Assam, the response has been substantial. The state government has deputed Cabinet ministers Ajanta Neog, Bimal Bora, Keshab Mahanta and Sushanta Borgohain to oversee rescue and relief in the worst-hit districts, while placing the Army and the Air Force on standby for any large-scale evacuation. Multiple NDRF and SDRF teams, with scores of personnel and dozens of boats, have worked round the clock to ferry stranded residents to safety. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the safety of affected people remains the government’s highest priority and that all available resources have been mobilised.

Yet the disruption has been immense. The Dikhow, swollen by upstream rain, overtopped the railway tracks at Simaluguri, flooding the station yard and railway colony and forcing the Northeast Frontier Railway to suspend train movement; the vital rail link between Dimapur and Dibrugarh was severed, with more than thirty trains cancelled, diverted or short-terminated and thousands of passengers stranded. On the submerged tea estates, where workers’ quarters, hospitals and schools went under, one pregnant worker reportedly gave birth inside a factory building because the floodwaters made reaching a hospital impossible. Footage circulating on social media — among it a widely shared reel of drowned homes and roads — has carried these scenes far beyond the affected districts.

Nature’s #MeToo: reading the flood as testimony

It is tempting to file such a disaster under the reassuring heading of “natural calamity” and move on. Yet, I argue, such testimonies of cataclysm and human abuse of nature

as Nature’s #MeToo — not as an act of God. Just as the #MeToo movement insisted that long-dismissed accounts of harm be named, believed and answered, so too might we learn to hear the testimonies of abused landscapes: the poisoned rivers, the clear-felled hillsides, the communities left to bear the consequences of decisions made elsewhere.

In that framing, the environment is not a passive resource but a violated subject. The peoples of North East India have long understood rivers, hills and forests not as inert matter but as animate kin — ancestors, mothers, deities — whose violation registers as a moral and spiritual injury, and not merely an economic one. When the Dikhow and the Darika break their banks, they are, in a sense, breaking their silence. The question is whether we are prepared to listen — and it is a gendered question, too. On the tea estates and in the flooded villages, it is overwhelmingly women who bear the first blows: wading through waist-deep water to salvage grain, minding children and the elderly on cramped upper floors, and queuing for relief that has yet to arrive.

And there is much to hear. Flash floods of this ferocity are not simply misfortune; they are the local signature of a warming, increasingly erratic climate, in which cloudbursts dump extraordinary volumes of rain over short spans onto fragile foothill terrain. The India Meteorological Department has warned of further heavy rain over the North East in the coming days, driven by active cyclonic conditions. Upper Assam’s foothill districts — receiving water generated in a neighbouring state’s hills — are among the most exposed and least protected victims of this new hydrology. That, by local accounts, a resident well past ninety should watch floodwater enter a home that stood dry through nine decades is itself a testimony: something has fundamentally changed.

From testimony to repair

Testimony, however, is not an end in itself; it is a demand for repair. Here, at least, engineering imagination is not lacking. Writing in these very weeks, a senior engineer has set out a detailed “seven-layer” drainage blueprint for a flood-free Guwahati — catchment drains at the toe of every hill, secondary stormwater channels, large open reinforced-concrete drains, cut-and-cover and machine-bored tunnels, syphons and aqueducts, and desilting chambers — all designed to intercept hillside runoff at its source and carry it straight to the Brahmaputra. His central insight bears repeating: the flood is “not an act of God”, but the product of neglect and unplanned urbanisation, and workable solutions exist wherever institutional will chooses to follow.

That priority, however, is precisely what appears inverted. Even as Upper Assam drowns, Guwahati is being readied for a cosmetic makeover — a much-publicised “purple city” branding drive that would paint the capital’s gates, walls and buildings in the magenta-purple of the kapou, the state flower, and line its avenues with flowering Ezar trees, in the hope of joining the ranks of Jaipur’s celebrated Pink City. It is a charming idea, and one worth returning to in calmer times. But it must wait. A capital that dissolves into stagnant lakes after a few hours of rain — as Guwahati does each monsoon, and where a young woman, Payal Nath, drowned in the pre-monsoon deluge only this April — cannot be redeemed by a fresh coat of paint. A working city must come before a beautiful one. The idea of a purple city should be postponed; the flood-free city should be designed, funded and implemented now, and the same urgency must extend to the flash-flood-prone foothill districts of Upper Assam, where the need is graver still.

The lesson of this week, though, is that such will must reach far beyond any single city. A cloudburst in Mon becomes a catastrophe in Nazira because the two are bound by a single watershed that respects no administrative boundary. What Upper Assam needs — and what experts have urged for years — is stronger inter-state hydrological monitoring, genuine early-warning systems that reach the last village, and basin-level flood management that treats the Naga hills and the Assam plains as the connected system they truly are. It is telling that many of those first into the water this week were ordinary neighbours with boats, sharing food and shelter; the Assamese spirit of mutual aid remains the state’s truest disaster-response force. It should not have to be its only one.

For now, hundreds of thousands of families across Upper Assam wait on higher ground for the rivers to recede. When they do, the temptation will be to forget — until the next monsoon breaks. The deeper task, as these quiet testimonies and the roaring flood together insist, is to stop treating these waters as mute. The rivers of the North East are speaking. Nature’s #MeToo asks only that, this time, we believe them — and act.