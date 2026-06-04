When One Crime Becomes a Community’s Burden

A terrible crime rarely remains just a crime.

The immediate horror belongs to the victim and the family. But very quickly, society begins searching for larger meaning. The accused ceases to be seen merely as an individual. He becomes associated with a religion, ethnicity, region, ideology or social group. Public grief transforms into something broader and more dangerous: collective judgement.

Many assume this tendency belongs only to emotionally charged or less institutionally mature societies. Yet recent events in Britain show how universal this human instinct really is.

The murder of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak in Southampton deeply shocked Britain. The crime itself was horrifying enough. But the public conversation soon moved beyond the individual act. The accused belonged to the Sikh community and had initially falsely claimed he was the victim of a racist attack. Soon headlines appeared warning that Sikhs were being “demonised” because of the crime. Community leaders expressed concern about rising hostility. The court itself noted that racial tensions had been stirred up across the country.

What began as the violent act of one man quickly expanded into questions of religion, race, policing and social trust.

A similar emotional arc could be seen recently in Assam after the brutal killing of a young girl in Nalbari. Public anger became so intense that when the accused later died in police custody while allegedly trying to escape, sections of society openly rejoiced. For many, the death felt emotionally satisfying, almost like moral balance being restored outside the slow machinery of law.

The contexts are obviously different. Britain remains a highly institutionalised society with strong legal norms and carefully moderated public discourse. Assam’s social realities are shaped by different pressures and emotions. Yet beneath both reactions lies the same deeply human psychological pattern.

Human beings are not purely rational creatures processing events like detached judges. We rely heavily on mental shortcuts to make sense of reality. Psychologists call one such tendency “availability bias”. Dramatic and emotionally charged events become disproportionately important in our minds simply because they are vivid and memorable.

A plane crash terrifies us more than routine road deaths because the images are unforgettable. One horrific crime committed by a member of a community suddenly becomes mentally representative of that community itself.

Alongside this operates emotional reasoning. Fear, grief and anger begin masquerading as evidence. The mind quietly moves from “I feel disturbed” to “there must be a larger threat”. Public discourse then starts searching for broader explanations — culture, migration, religion, social decline, ideology — because human beings struggle to accept randomness in terrible events.

A third tendency is our instinct to generalise from vivid examples. Evolutionarily, this probably helped survival. Early humans who rapidly associated danger with certain groups or environments may have survived longer than those who endlessly analysed nuance. But what once helped survival becomes dangerous in modern plural societies.

Liberal democracy rests on a difficult principle: guilt must remain individual even when emotions become collective.

This principle sounds simple in theory but becomes extremely difficult during moments of public trauma.

Even highly educated societies repeatedly fail this test. After terrorist attacks in Europe, ordinary Muslim communities often face suspicion. During the Covid pandemic, Asians in several Western countries experienced hostility because the virus was first associated with China. In India too, crimes involving inter-community dimensions quickly become vehicles for wider anxieties about identity, demography and politics.

Britain itself has repeatedly experienced this phenomenon. The Southport killings triggered unrest and intense online speculation that spread far beyond the actual facts of the crime. The emotional energy generated by one violent act rapidly attached itself to broader cultural fears already present in society.

This is why merely lecturing societies about rationality rarely works.

Modern states are built on rational ideals, but human beings themselves are not entirely rational actors. Societies are emotional ecosystems layered upon memory, fear, identity and history. When something deeply disturbing happens, collective emotions surge long before careful reasoning catches up.

Understanding this phenomenon does not mean endorsing prejudice or mob sentiment. Quite the opposite. Understanding it allows societies to consciously resist it.

If we recognise availability bias, we become more cautious about drawing sweeping conclusions from isolated but shocking incidents. If we recognise emotional reasoning, we understand that fear itself can distort judgement. If we recognise the tendency to generalise from vivid examples, we become less likely to hold entire communities hostage to the actions of their worst individuals.

Importantly, this understanding also allows empathy in multiple directions simultaneously. One can sympathise with grieving families demanding justice while also recognising the fears of innocent communities suddenly placed under suspicion. One can acknowledge public outrage without endorsing collective blame.

Mature societies are not those without strong emotions. Mature societies are those capable of preventing strong emotions from permanently corroding justice.

The law exists precisely because human emotions are unreliable during moments of collective trauma. Courts individualise guilt because societies instinctively collectivise it. Justice systems separate evidence from outrage because public anger naturally seeks broader targets.

Yet communities themselves understand this reality very well. That is why communities often become anxious immediately after crimes involving one of their members. They know instinctively that society does not experience crime in purely individual terms. The fear of collective stigma is itself proof of how powerful this human tendency remains.

The challenge before modern societies, therefore, is not to eliminate these instincts — that may be impossible — but to civilise them.

Civilisation is not the absence of primitive impulses. It is the disciplined management of them.

Public outrage after terrible crimes is natural. Fear is natural. Grief is natural. Even the urge to search for broader meaning is natural. But the moment societies permanently attach collective guilt to individual acts, they create a second injustice while trying to respond to the first.

That may be the deeper lesson connecting Southampton and Nalbari.

Human beings react collectively. Justice must not.

(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)