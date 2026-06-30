When Prestige Becomes Prophecy

Every now and then, a seemingly ordinary piece of news provokes a question that turns out to be much larger than the event itself.

Recently, I found myself reading the announcement of a distinguished scientist accepting a prestigious appointment at a world-renowned institution. It was, by any measure, an important career milestone and entirely deserving of congratulations. Friends celebrated, newspapers reported it, respected public intellectuals expressed pride, and social media responded with enthusiasm.

Nothing about that surprised me.

What surprised me was something else.

As I followed the conversation, I realised that I was no longer observing a scientist’s career. I was observing the way a society constructs expectation.

The scientist had described exciting research with the caution one normally expects from science. There were references to possibilities, new directions and future work. Yet, by the time the story had travelled through newspapers, social media and public commentary, something subtle had happened.

The story had acquired a future.

Not because anyone explicitly wrote it, but because everyone else quietly inferred it.

Some began speaking of historic discoveries. Others hinted at the highest international honours. A career move gradually became part of a larger narrative of destiny.

This essay is not about that scientist. It could just as easily have been triggered by an artist, a sportsperson, a spiritual leader or a public intellectual. The episode merely prompted me to ask a broader question.

How do societies transform achievement into prophecy?

Psychologists have long recognised one part of the answer.

They call it the halo effect. Once we discover that someone is exceptional in one domain, we instinctively begin assuming excellence in others. A brilliant scientist becomes an inevitable visionary. A successful entrepreneur becomes an authority on education. A celebrated actor becomes a political philosopher.

Closely related is what social psychologists describe as prestige bias. Human beings naturally pay greater attention to people associated with recognised prestige. Throughout our evolutionary history, copying successful individuals was often adaptive. Today, prestige is signalled not by tribal status but by world-renowned universities, influential laboratories, major awards and prestigious appointments.

Then comes what I think is the most fascinating mechanism of all.

Our minds dislike unfinished stories.

Presented with a sequence such as gifted student, prestigious institution, important publications, internationally recognised collaborators and major appointments, we instinctively begin writing the final chapter ourselves.

Psychologists call this narrative completion.

We complete the story long before history does.

Another cognitive shortcut quietly strengthens the process.

Repeated exposure changes perception.

If we repeatedly encounter the same person alongside words such as world-leading, breakthrough, Harvard, cancer research or Nobel-winning collaborators, those associations become mentally available. Eventually, the next story is interpreted through the accumulated weight of all the previous ones.

This is known as the availability heuristic.

None of these mental habits is irrational.

They are simply how human beings make sense of complexity.

But psychology is only part of the explanation.

Sociologists remind us that reputation is not merely discovered. It is also socially constructed.

There is now an extensive literature on signalling theory, reputation management, third-party endorsement and prestige networks.

These ideas are often misunderstood.

To say that reputation is socially constructed does not imply manipulation or deception.

It simply recognises that people cannot directly evaluate highly specialised work. Very few readers can independently assess a paper in molecular immunology, artificial intelligence or quantum physics. Instead, they rely on signals: prestigious appointments, influential journals, respected collaborators and endorsements from trusted intermediaries.

The public is not irrational.

It is responding to the best signals available.

Those signals then pass through another filter—the media.

Increasingly, personal announcements on social media become newspaper stories. Journalists work under relentless time pressure. Regional newsrooms often have limited resources. A thoughtful Facebook reflection becomes tomorrow’s headline.

Again, nothing dishonest need occur.

The facts may remain entirely accurate.

Yet the transformation from personal announcement to public narrative often leaves little room for uncertainty, proportionality or scientific caution.

Journalism gradually shifts from investigation towards amplification.

A further layer is then added by respected commentators, intellectuals and community leaders.

Their role is particularly interesting.

Social scientists refer to this as third-party endorsement. Reputation becomes stronger when conveyed by others than when claimed by oneself. An admired teacher, writer, editor or public intellectual expressing confidence in someone’s future often carries greater persuasive power than anything the individual could say about themselves.

What emerges is an ecology of prestige.

The scientist contributes genuine achievement.

The institution contributes legitimacy.

The media contributes visibility.

Opinion leaders contribute interpretation.

The public contributes hope.

There is another layer that deserves attention. Communication scholars distinguish between content and framing. Two reports may contain identical facts yet leave profoundly different impressions. A cautious scientific statement, presented through dramatic graphics, bold headlines and compressed bullet points, acquires an emotional force that exceeds its literal wording. Nothing false need be said. The framing itself performs much of the persuasive work. Modern television and social media increasingly communicate significance not merely through words, but through visual architecture.

Each participant acts independently.

Yet together they produce a narrative far larger than any one of them intended.

Complexity scientists would recognise this immediately.

It is an emergent phenomenon.

No single article creates mythology.

No single Facebook post manufactures destiny.

No individual journalist needs to exaggerate.

No scientist need encourage speculation.

The mythology emerges naturally from the interaction of many individually reasonable actions.

This is where smaller societies deserve particular reflection.

I do not believe this phenomenon is uniquely Assamese. Americans celebrate their scientists. Britain celebrates hers. Japan, Germany and France do likewise. Every society creates heroes because every society needs symbols of excellence.

What differs is scale.

In smaller public spheres, internationally recognised figures are comparatively few. Consequently, each achievement carries symbolic significance beyond the individual. One scientist becomes evidence that the community itself belongs confidently to the world. One artist represents the creative capacity of an entire culture. One writer comes to embody the aspirations of a language.

There is something deeply beautiful about this. Communities need hope. Young people need examples. Positive mythology performs an important social function. It expands the horizon of what children believe is possible.

Yet positive mythology also carries a paradox. Heroes gradually become prisoners of expectation. Every important publication begins to resemble the first chapter of a Nobel story. Every appointment appears to confirm a destiny that history itself has not yet written.

I do not believe this phenomenon is uniquely Assamese.

What differs is scale.

In smaller communities, internationally recognised figures are comparatively rare. Consequently, each achievement carries symbolic significance beyond the individual. One scientist becomes the embodiment of collective aspiration. One artist represents an entire culture. One writer becomes evidence that the language itself belongs confidently to the world.

There is something deeply moving about that.

Communities need hope.

They need examples.

They need reasons to believe that global excellence can emerge from local beginnings.

But hope has a curious habit.

It slowly turns into expectation.

Expectation quietly becomes prophecy.

And prophecy eventually risks outrunning evidence.

This reflection also raises a gentler ethical question.

Once a scientist, artist or public figure becomes aware that every carefully worded announcement will almost certainly be amplified, interpreted and sometimes embellished, does communication acquire another dimension?

Not a legal duty.

Not even necessarily a moral obligation.

But perhaps what philosophers call an epistemic responsibility—a responsibility not merely to speak truthfully, but to consider how truth will probably be understood.

Reasonable people may disagree.

Some will argue that public misunderstanding is the responsibility of the audience and the media.

Others may feel that those who enjoy exceptional public trust also have a unique opportunity to educate, to contextualise and occasionally to moderate expectations.

I have no definitive answer.

Nor do I wish to attribute motives to individuals.

Indeed, that would miss the point entirely.

Whether any particular story was consciously promoted or spread organically is often impossible to know. Communication scholars recognise both deliberate reputation-building and spontaneous amplification as familiar features of public life. The more interesting observation is that modern information ecosystems frequently require no central conductor. Prestige, dense social networks, media incentives, respected intermediaries and our own cognitive shortcuts can, together, generate an aura of inevitability without anyone consciously designing it.

One final thought stayed with me while reflecting on this phenomenon.

The scholarly literature reminds us that reputation evolves through more than one pathway. Sometimes institutions deliberately communicate achievements through press offices, media strategies and public engagement. Sometimes respected colleagues, journalists or opinion leaders amplify stories independently. Sometimes no orchestration exists at all. Dense social networks, repeated exposure, prestige signals and our own cognitive shortcuts interact to produce an emergent public narrative.

In most individual cases, we simply do not know which mechanisms predominated, nor should we pretend to. But understanding that both deliberate reputation-building and spontaneous social amplification are recognised features of public life helps us appreciate the phenomenon without attributing motives that evidence cannot sustain.

The more interesting question, therefore, is not who created the narrative, but how narratives become larger than any one person intended.

Perhaps that is the real lesson.

The episode that prompted these reflections will soon be forgotten.

The phenomenon will not.

Because it is not about one scientist.

It is about ourselves.

How easily we transform achievement into destiny.

How naturally we mistake trajectory for arrival.

How quietly we complete stories whose final chapters have not yet been written.

There is nothing wrong with celebrating excellence. Indeed, societies that cannot celebrate excellence gradually cease to produce it. The challenge is not celebration itself, but preserving proportion while we celebrate.

Indeed, societies that fail to celebrate excellence impoverish themselves.

But perhaps an equally important civic virtue is learning to celebrate without surrendering proportion.

For somewhere between admiration and mythology lies one of the rarest qualities in public life:

The patience to let truth unfold before we decide how the story ends

(Author’s Note: Dr Jayanta Biswa Sarma writes on politics, institutions, and society through the lenses of history, philosophy, and systems thinking, drawing on both Indian and Western intellectual traditions. Artificial intelligence tools may be used in preparing this article as research and editorial aids. All arguments, interpretations, and final editorial judgement remain the author’s responsibility)