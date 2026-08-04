When Twelve Thousand Begins to Look Like a Revolution

Prashant Kishor's win in the Bankipur by-election is a notable political event. It might even turn out to be important.

But for now, it doesn't explain all of India.

Just hours after the result, people started making claims that went far beyond the facts. A BJP stronghold had fallen. A well-known political strategist had shown he could win votes on his own. After a poor showing in the Bihar Assembly election, Jan Suraaj suddenly had a symbolic win.

Then, bigger interpretations followed.

Was this the start of the BJP losing ground? Were frustrated young people in India starting to turn away from it? And more specifically, had some of the young Indians who recently took on the label "Cockroaches" finally moved from social media and protests to voting?

It's a compelling story.

It might even turn out to be partly true.

But Bankipur alone doesn't prove it.

Thinking about that question took me somewhere unexpected: first to the Cockroach Janata Party, and then even further back, to Assam over forty years ago.

I have a personal complication when making this comparison.

I was there.

The challenge of having witnessed another movement

As a young man, I took part in the Assam Movement.

I stood in gatherings that, at the time, looked like they had a hundred thousand people or more. I remember the crowds, the meetings, the marches, and how deeply AASU-led events reached into daily life.

Because of that experience, today's descriptions of mass mobilisation sometimes feel odd to me.

But memory isn't the same as evidence.

In fact, being part of an event can distort your view. Someone inside a political movement feels its size differently than a historian looking back decades later. Memory can make crowds seem bigger. Being involved can make things seem more important in hindsight. Nostalgia is especially good at making the past look better.

So I can't just say, "I was there, so this is what happened."

But I can offer something more helpful:

I was there; this is what I remember. The gap between my memories of mass mobilisation and how people use that term today made me curious enough to look into it.

That's where the comparison gets interesting.

Now, I watch CJP from a very different place: I'm far away, not involved in its politics, and don't have the emotional connection that comes from participating.

Being distant doesn't mean I'm completely neutral. No one sees things with perfect objectivity.

But distance can help you see things differently.

Having seen one movement from the inside and now watching another from the outside gives me a chance to ask what we really mean by the word mass.

A vehicle carrying what?

Reuters recently described the Cockroach Janata Party as a vehicle for the frustrations of young Indians confronting unemployment, examination failures, uncertain futures and declining confidence in institutions.

The underlying grievances are not difficult to believe.

India has a serious youth-employment problem. Competitive examinations have repeatedly generated controversy. For young people who have spent years acquiring qualifications and preparing for recruitment, an examination failure caused by institutional incompetence or malpractice is not an administrative inconvenience. It can represent years of life suddenly devalued.

But evidence for the grievance is not automatically evidence for the representativeness of the vehicle.

Those are separate propositions.

CJP appeared with astonishing speed. An identity born partly of insult, mockery, and internet rebellion, accumulated millions of followers. Its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, appeared surprised himself by the scale of what had formed around him.

That surprise interests me.

Traditional political organisations construct constituencies slowly.

Here, something resembling a constituency of discontents seemed suddenly to discover an organisation.

But who exactly had gathered beneath the Cockroach label?

Genuinely aggrieved examination candidates certainly. Unemployed graduates, presumably. Young people angry with the government. Perhaps committed opposition supporters.

But almost inevitably there would also be casual sympathisers, meme enthusiasts, influencers, trolls, provocateurs, habitual political combatants and people who enjoyed watching authority being mocked.

This is not peculiar to CJP. Every sufficiently large political gathering contains heterogeneous motives.

Social media merely makes entry extraordinarily cheap.

A click is not an oath of allegiance.

A follower is not necessarily an activist.

Then came Parliament

CJP's July march towards Parliament provided something its enormous digital following could not: bodies on the street.

Contemporary reports estimated the marquee Delhi mobilisation at roughly 12,000 people.

That is significant.

Twelve thousand people marching towards Parliament can produce a serious policing problem. It can disrupt the capital. It can demonstrate that a movement has escaped the confines of the smartphone.

But I found myself looking at the images and experiencing an odd dissonance.

Twelve thousand?

Was this the great physical manifestation of the movement I had been reading about?

The images looked enormous.

Police barricades. Young protesters. Slogans. Confrontation. Mobile phones held above heads. Television cameras. Videos instantly reproduced across millions of screens.

The event was everywhere.

And therein lies the problem.

Its media footprint was vastly larger than its physical footprint.

What I remembered from Assam

My instinctive comparison was the Assam Movement.

But rather than trusting my memory of those assemblies, I went looking for the numbers.

They surprised even me.

Historical accounts estimate that on 19 April 1980, something approaching half a million people took to the streets of Guwahati during an extraordinary confrontation over a curfew.

Half a million is a historical estimate, not an audited headcount. It should be treated accordingly.

But the conclusion is remarkably robust.

Reduce the estimate by half, and the crowd remains enormous.

Reduce it by three-quarters, and it still dwarfs the approximately 12,000 reported at CJP's Parliament mobilisation.

More securely documented is the scale of the Gana Satyagraha of November 1979. Political scientist Sanjib Baruah's scholarly account records nearly 700,000 participants in Guwahati over six days and an estimated two million across Assam.

These were cumulative participation figures, not two million people standing simultaneously in a field.

That qualification matters.

So does the number.

Assam then had a population of roughly twenty million.

The mobilisation therefore reached a substantial fraction of an entire society.

Suddenly those assemblies I remember no longer seemed quite so susceptible to the exaggerations of youth.

The documentary record could stand without my memory.

My memory merely recognised it.

Before the smartphone

There is another aspect of those 2026 numbers that is easy to overlook.

There was no Facebook. No WhatsApp. No Instagram. No X. No YouTube. No livestream.

No push notification. No viral reel reaching five million people before breakfast.

AASU could not communicate with Assam by pressing "send".

Information travelled through student organisations, educational institutions, newspapers, meetings, neighbourhood networks, buses, bicycles, telephones where they existed and, overwhelmingly, human beings speaking to other human beings.

Yet people came.

Again. And again. For six years.

That changes how one should think about mobilisation.

The communication network itself was evidence of organisation, as the movement largely had to build it.

Today's movement inherits much of its communication infrastructure from technology companies.

That is an extraordinary advantage. But it also produces an analytical trap.

Communication capacity is not organisational capacity.

When a crowd becomes a movement

Crowd size, however, is still only one measure.

The Assam Movement entered the ordinary functioning of society.

There were Satyagrahas, bandhs, highway and railway blockades, obstruction of crude oil transportation, gheraos, and repeated disruption of government activity. Educational institutions were affected. Elections became entangled with the agitation. Negotiations continued across governments and prime ministers.

The movement endured for approximately six years.

Hundreds died during those turbulent years.

There were also episodes of terrible violence, above all Nellie. Nothing about the magnitude or endurance of a movement makes everything occurring within its political environment legitimate. Scale is not virtue, and historical recollection must never become romanticisation.

I invoke Assam here for measurement, not moral comparison.

Because there is a hierarchy of evidence for mobilisation.

A crowd tells us how many people attended.

A bandh tells us how many people altered their behaviour.

A blockade tells us whether collective action can be coordinated across geography.

Repeated mobilisation tells us whether participants return when novelty disappears.

And persistence after arrests, repression, deaths and unsuccessful negotiations tells us something still harder to measure: how much participation costs, and how much people remain willing to pay.

Measured that way, the Assam Movement and CJP's mobilisation so far do not simply differ in size.

They occupy different categories.

The paradox of modern political scale

The comparison reveals a strange inversion.

The Assam Movement had primitive communication capacity but extraordinary demonstrated mobilisation capacity.

CJP possesses extraordinary communication capacity but has so far demonstrated comparatively modest physical mobilisation capacity.

Yet to the contemporary observer, CJP can appear enormous.

Why?

Because we increasingly experience politics through attention.

A demonstration involving 12,000 people can generate hundreds of millions of impressions.

The same confrontation is photographed from twenty angles, filmed by hundreds of phones, clipped into thousands of videos, reposted by news organisations, influencers, supporters and opponents, and repeatedly returned to us by algorithms because we watched it yesterday.

Eventually we stop experiencing twelve thousand people.

We experience ubiquity.

And ubiquity feels like magnitude.

The historical movement suffers from the opposite distortion.

Hundreds of thousands might assemble, leaving relatively few moving images to survive.

Millions might participate in programmes without generating billions of digital impressions.

The older event consequently shrinks visually with time.

The contemporary event unfolds algorithmically.

Perhaps we need to recover a distinction we are rapidly losing: visibility is not mobilisation.

The remarkably affordable victory

Something else about CJP troubled me.

The social diagnosis attached to it was enormous.

Youth unemployment. Examination failures. Blocked mobility. Institutional distrust. A generation uncertain whether education and effort would deliver the future it had been promised.

These are structural conditions.

Yet following the Parliament confrontation, the leadership appeared sufficiently satisfied with a ministerial resignation and a comparatively bounded set of concessions to declare victory and celebrate.

The concessions may have been important to those directly affected. They should not be trivialised.

But the mismatch remains.

The diagnosis was structural.

The demands became transactional.

The settlement was bounded.

The rhetoric became victorious.

There are two ways of resolving that apparent contradiction.

CJP was primarily an agitation over specific examinations and administrative demands. Government conceded enough of them; the leadership reasonably claimed success.

If so, there is nothing mysterious about its behaviour.

But commentators should then hesitate before presenting that same mobilisation as the political embodiment of India's enormous generational crisis.

There is another possibility.

CJP's leadership sometimes invoked the larger structural dissatisfaction to mobilise support but negotiated around much narrower objectives.

If so, that deserves scrutiny too.

Either way, the declaration of victory tells us something important about the distance between what the movement demanded and what observers believed the movement represented.

Perhaps we made it bigger.

This may be the most interesting possibility.

Perhaps the commentators constructed part of the phenomenon they believed they were merely describing.

A distressed examination candidate becomes representative of India's youth.

An unemployed graduate becomes representative of a generation.

A social-media follower becomes an adherent.

An adherent becomes an activist.

An activist becomes an anti-government voter.

And then a BJP defeat in Bankipur becomes evidence that the Cockroaches have reached the ballot box.

Each transition is plausible.

None is demonstrated merely by the previous one.

The inferential chain looks something like this:

Youth frustration → CJP identification → physical mobilisation → political preference → anti-BJP vote → Prashant Kishor victory.

That is a great many arrows for establish in one by-election.

Which brings us back to Prashant Kishor

There are simpler explanations for Bankipur that deserve to be exhausted first.

Prashant Kishor is not an ordinary candidate.

He possesses extraordinary political recognition, campaign experience and knowledge of Bihar. His victory establishes something important that his previous political career did not: he can translate those assets into votes for himself.

Bankipur also has its own political history. BJP national president Nitin Nabin represented the constituency for years, following in his father's footsteps.

Was BJP's apparent strength partly Nabin's strength?

Did his departure expose a candidate effect previously mistaken for institutional loyalty?

Did PK attract voters from both government and opposition camps?

Did younger voters move disproportionately towards him?

Did BJP itself lose support?

These explanations are not mutually exclusive.

Politics rarely supplies a single independent variable.

Bankipur tells us something happened.

It does not yet tell us the coefficients.

The seductive precision of twenty million

There is a final irony.

We can count contemporary political behaviour more precisely than ever before.

Followers. Likes. Shares. Views. Comments. Engagement. Trending positions. Impressions.

Twenty million followers sounds like hard evidence.

"A very large political assembly" sounds frustratingly imprecise.

Yet politically the latter may contain considerably more information.

Someone who travelled 50 kilometres, lost a day's wages, stood for hours in an assembly, and accepted the risk of arrest performed a substantial act of commitment.

Someone who pressed "Follow" performed an act whose meaning ranges from profound identification to mild curiosity.

We count the second perfectly.

We could barely count the first.

Our measurements have become more precise but less reliable indicators of political commitment.

What the eyewitness can and cannot say

More than four decades later, I retain the privilege—and the burden—of having seen the Assam Movement from inside.

I remember the crowds.

I remember how completely the movement entered ordinary conversation and ordinary life.

I remember assemblies that seemed almost impossible in their scale.

But I would not ask a reader to accept any of that because I remember it.

Historical memory deserves cross-examination.

What interests me is that, when cross-examined against the documentary record, the broad magnitude survives.

Today I watch CJP from a considerable distance.

Perhaps that distance makes me underestimate something that younger Indians experience intimately.

That possibility should remain open.

But it also allows me to recognise something familiar from another angle: the difference between a highly visible political event and a movement that has achieved deep social penetration.

The former can happen very quickly.

The latter is much harder.

What mass once had to earn

None of this establishes that CJP will disappear.

It may grow.

Its organisational structures may deepen. Its supporters may return to the streets. Its grievances may eventually acquire electoral expression. Bankipur may, with hindsight, turn out to have been an early signal.

History should remain open.

But evidence should come before retrospective history.

At present, CJP has demonstrated extraordinary attention mobilisation, impressive digital identification and a significant but comparatively modest capacity for physical mobilisation.

It has not yet demonstrated the geographical penetration, organisational depth, sustained participation and willingness to bear costs associated with historically major mass movements.

The Assam comparison is useful precisely because it removes nostalgia from the argument.

Forty-six years before smartphones and social media, a student-led movement in a geographically peripheral state could apparently bring something approaching half a million people onto the streets of one city on an extraordinary day, mobilise hundreds of thousands through repeated programmes, involve perhaps two million people in a six-day statewide satyagraha and continue collective action for six years.

That is what the word mass once had to earn.

Perhaps CJP will earn it.

It has not done so yet.

And therefore Bankipur should be allowed, for the moment, to remain Bankipur.

A remarkable victory by a formidable candidate in a constituency with its own unusual political history.

If subsequent elections reproduce the pattern, we will have a trend.

If demographic evidence shows young voters moving disproportionately, we will have another piece of the explanation.

If CJP demonstrates that its enormous digital following can repeatedly translate into sustained physical and electoral mobilisation, we will have something even more consequential.

Until then, the most revealing thing about the rush to explain Bankipur is not what it tells us about Bihar's electorate.

It is what it tells us about our own pair of lenses.

We live in an age capable of making twelve thousand people visible to hundreds of millions.

That is an extraordinary achievement of communication.

It is not the same thing as mobilising hundreds of millions.

Having once stood inside a movement before politics could become viral, I find that distinction increasingly difficult to ignore.

Not because the past was necessarily greater.

But because the present has become extraordinarily good at looking large.

Author's Note: Each essay begins with a question, observation, experience or public event worth examining beyond its immediate controversy. I determine the argument, structure and final prose, drawing on professional experience and research. I use AI as an editorial collaborator to research, develop structure, clarify, draft and edit until a piece accurately reflects my thinking and intent. The final wording and responsibility remain mine.