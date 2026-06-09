Why Are Some Children Deviated?

Children are often described as innocent, curious, and full of energy. They naturally want to explore the world around them, learn new things, make friends, and express themselves. However, not all children behave in the same way. Some children may display behaviours such as aggression, stubbornness, excessive shyness, dishonesty, withdrawal, lack of concentration, or constant attention-seeking. These behaviours are sometimes referred to as deviations because they differ from what is generally expected during normal development.





Every child enters the world with immense potential, but that potential can either flourish or fail depending on the environment we create around them. Now, more than ever, it is important to understand that a child should never be labelled as "bad" or "problematic" simply because they display certain behaviours. In most cases, these behaviours are signs that something in the child's environment, emotional life, or developmental journey needs attention. Instead of focusing only on the behaviour, parents and educators should try to understand its underlying causes.





One of the major reasons for deviations in children is the family environment. The home is a child's first school, and parents are their first teachers. A loving, secure, and supportive home helps children develop confidence and emotional stability. When emotional needs are not met, they may experience feelings of insecurity, anxiety, or low self-esteem. On the other hand, constant conflicts, harsh discipline, neglect, lack of affection, or inconsistent parenting can affect a child's behaviour. A landmark Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study conducted by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente involving over 17,000 participants found that children exposed to adverse family conditions such as neglect, abuse, parental conflict, or substance misuse were significantly more likely to develop emotional, behavioural, and learning difficulties later in life.





The school environment also plays an important role in shaping a child's behaviour. Children spend a significant part of their day in educational settings. If the classroom atmosphere is stressful, overly restrictive, or lacks meaningful learning opportunities, children may become frustrated or disengaged. Every child has unique interests, abilities, and learning styles. When these individual differences are ignored, some children may lose motivation and begin displaying challenging behaviours.





Peer relationships are another important factor. Children learn social skills through interactions with other children. Positive friendships help develop cooperation, empathy, communication, and self-confidence. However, experiences such as bullying, rejection, isolation, or difficulty making friends can have a negative impact on a child's emotional wellbeing. A child who feels excluded may become withdrawn and quiet, while another may react through anger or disruptive behaviour.





At the same time, behaviours that appear intentional may actually result from underlying challenges. Learning disabilities, speech and language difficulties, hearing or vision problems, developmental delays, or emotional disorders can affect how a child behaves and interacts with others. If these difficulties are not identified early, children may experience frustration and develop negative attitudes towards learning and social situations.





The influence of technology in today's world cannot be ignored either. While digital devices can provide educational benefits when used appropriately, excessive screen time can interfere with healthy development. Children need opportunities for physical activity, creative play, social interaction, and real-life experiences. Spending too much time on screens may reduce attention span, affect sleep patterns, limit social skills, and contribute to behavioural problems. Therefore, it is important for parents and educators to maintain a healthy balance between technology use and other developmental activities.





The renowned Italian philosopher Maria Montessori observed that when children are given opportunities to work, learn, and grow in an environment suited to their needs, many behavioural problems naturally decrease. Friedrich Froebel, often called the Father of Kindergarten, believed that children learn best through play and self-activity. According to him, play is the highest form of learning in childhood because it allows children to express their thoughts, emotions, and creativity. Another important perspective comes from Daniel Goleman, who popularized the concept of Emotional Intelligence. He argued that success in life depends not only on academic achievement but also on the ability to understand and manage emotions. Children who learn skills such as self-awareness, empathy, patience, and emotional regulation are better equipped to handle challenges and build healthy relationships.





Ultimately, understanding deviations requires patience, observation, and empathy. Positive guidance, emotional support, consistent routines, engaging learning experiences, and strong relationships can help children overcome difficulties and develop healthy patterns of behaviour. Parents and educators should work together to create environments where children feel safe, respected, and valued. The fate of these children is not written in their behaviour today; it will be shaped by the patience, compassion, and support we offer them tomorrow. The responsibility is ours, and the time to act is now.