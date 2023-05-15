As I sit down to pen my feelings about the successful completion of first two years in office by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma-led alliance government, I’m overwhelmed with a myriad of emotions. To be honest, I have spent a major part of last two years in fear. It’s the fear of non-performance. I kept wondering if I would be able to keep pace with the level of efficiency displayed by the chief minister, if I would be able to justify the trust he has shown on my capability. The fear was about walking alongside a person, who has dedicated his entire life to the soil and people of Assam, without disrupting his rhythm. It’s not easy to match steps with someone who works relentlessly for 20 hours a day.

Though I have known Dr Sarma for more than three decades, we have discovered a totally different side of him as the Chief Minister of Assam. He is completely a different person. A person, who worships work and his public life, who treats the public with utmost love and evaluates his political colleagues and bureaucrats in terms of their performance. From the beautiful experience of two incredible years, I am sharing with honesty and confidence that, in this government , I don’t matter. My relationship with the chief minister doesn’t matter. What matters is the gravity of my work. From the day of taking charge, Dr Sarma started the trend of “professionalism” in governance, the way it’s seen in the corporate world.

The primary objective of his governance model is public service delivery at a bullet speed. There is no compromise on this. If any public work is getting delayed, everyone, including the MLA/MPs, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, becomes answerable. I personally believe that creation of such professionalism with accountability is one of the major achievements of this government. On some occasions, when I felt that a accomplishing a particular task was almost impossible, the chief minister proved me wrong. And did the same with so much ease. This is not a claim by a party MLA to please his leader. This is substantiated by facts. Is it not true that before Dr Sharma, nobody even gave a thought about taking Bihu dance to the Guinness Book of Records? With will power and perseverance, obstacles cease to exist. This has been proved again and again by the government in last two years.

It has remained committed to delivering justice to the talents and in the process created a revolution. It’s not about creating one lakh jobs. It’s actually about giving one lakh jobs to the talented and deserving ones. In Assam, only merit counts when it comes to securing a government job. There is no other route to it. And this message has reached the nook and corner of the state. This is another relief for the public representatives as we are now free from the pressure of “facilitating” jobs for our voters. And there will be more jobs in the private sector as well, as huge investments by some top corporate groups are expected soon. This will open the window for more than five lakh jobs.

If this government nurtures and rewards talents, it leaves no stone unturned to punish the criminals. The anti-drug campaign initiated by Dr Sarma has set an example for the country today. Everyone has noticed the extra-ordinary infrastructural development in the last two years. No one can deny it. By purchasing paddy worth Rs 6 lakh MT, the government gave substantial relief to the farmers. It now has set a target of purchasing 10 lakh MT of paddy in the next phase. Every constituency will have an additional deputy commissioner for a better public service delivery. Who will not love these two beautiful gifts of the Dr Sarma-led government delivered even before completing two years of its term?

The government is also making all efforts to bring all the insurgent outfits back to the mainstream. Unlike in the past, when steps were taken after the damage was done, the government is now focussing on repairing all the embankments even before the flood season. One of the special features of the current government is that its positive impacts are not limited a particular area. This is the first government which has been heralding administrative, economic and social reforms simultaneously. Pragmatic steps have been taken so that a retired teacher from a remote village does not have to wait for his pension or the newly trained driver doesn’t have to wait for his driving license. These reforms, although may seem small in scope, have ensured ease of living for the common man.

On the auspicious day of May 10 this year, the government gifted the people of assam the visionary “Ayushman Bharat” showing once again that it is aware of the needs of the people and ready to address the same. This Ayushman Bharat will cover 26 lakh families apart from the 27 lakh beneficiaries already covered under Orunodoi scheme.

The government is also conscious about the ecology and environment and has been working for the protection of animals and conservation of the nature. Not a single incident of rhino poaching was reported in last two years, a feat acknowledge even by the Hollywood as Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio appreciated the Government of Assam for the steps taken for the protection of the animal, seen as the pride of Assam.

From resolving the border disputes with neighbouring states to attaining financial independence, this government has taken every issue with equal commitment. It has done away with social evils such as child marriage and polygamy after overcoming several social obstacles. It has never backed away from fighting these social evils which the previous governments had always avoided fearing electoral backlash.

American singer and author Rachel Platten has said: “In general, I think the world is a good place if you work hard, believe in yourself, have good intentions, and if you are kind to people, I believe that good things happen to you.” Dr Sarma-led government has a strong and solid intention of doing something good. This desire to make positive changes is the primary driving force behind Dr Sarma’s super human abilities to work round the clock. And this very desire of him encourages us to contribute in our own small ways. Whenever I feel tired walking alongside the chief minister, I ask myself: “How can I be tired after these small steps while he is still not tired after making those giant strides?”

I was scared in the beginning, but now, after two successful years, the desire to help the chief minister fulfil the dreams, he has for the people of Assam, has overpowered that fear. It is because of the honest intentions of Dr Sarma that everything that seems impossible initially becomes possible and easy. The success of these two years of his government lies in the smile of that young man from the village, who could get a job without paying a single penny anywhere. The success lies in Bihu dance getting included in the Guinness Book of Records, in the saga of the mighty warrior Lachit Barphukan spreading beyond the boundaries of Assam. Even the free movement of animals in Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary shows the success of these years.

But we are not someone to rest in past laurels. We are not done yet. We have not turned arrogant. There is no time for rest. We are ready to face all challenges in supporting Dr Sarma and his vision for Assam. As poet Robert Frost wrote: “Woods are lovely dark and deep, but we have promises to keep and miles to go before I sleep.”