The National Security Strategies Conference (NSSC) 2024, held last week in New Delhi, brought together over 750 senior police leaders, young officers, and domain experts to discuss both long-standing and emerging national security issues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who chaired the sessions on both days, highlighted two major emerging challenges facing India- rogue drones and online fraud.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones have evolved from novelty gadgets to serious security threats. Their accessibility, affordability, and potential for weaponization make them attractive tools for malicious actors. Several incidents in India have underscored the gravity of this threat. In June 2021, drones were used to attack an Indian Air Force station in Jammu, marking the first such assault on a military installation in the country. For more than three years, Punjab, bordering Pakistan, has seen numerous instances of drones being used to smuggle weapons, ammunition, and narcotics across the border, compromising national security and fuelling organized crime. Earlier this month in the conflict in Manipur, there are reports of impact explosives being dropped via drones by militants to add fuel to the already disturbed situation. The challenges posed by rogue drones are multifaceted. Their small size and low flight altitude make detection difficult using conventional radar systems. The rapid advancement of drone technology often outpaces the implementation of regulatory frameworks and defensive measures.

As India's digital economy grows rapidly, so does its vulnerability to cybercrime. The National Crime Records Bureau reported a 12.9% increase in cybercrime cases in 2022 compared to the previous year, with online fraud being a significant component. The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), established in 2019 under the Ministry of Home Affairs, now functioning like the NIA, receives over 60-70,000 complaints daily through its nationwide helpline (1930) and reporting portal. What started as scammers exploiting fears and uncertainties surrounding the COVID19 virus to launch phishing attacks, create fake charity websites, and spread misinformation has today exacerbated to much sophisticated social engineering crimes. Today vulnerable groups are regular targets of very well organised cyber criminal syndicates resulting in major financial losses. The recent incidents of the Rs 2200 crores online fraud in Assam related to stock market scams is alarming as gullible people have lost money. The surge in online fraud apart from financial losses also undermines public trust and social stability – key components of national security.

The dual threats of rogue drones and online fraud are not isolated challenges but interconnected issues that can amplify each other's impact. Drones can be used for physical reconnaissance to support cyber attacks on critical infrastructure and Online fraud can be employed to finance drone operations or disseminate instructions for drone-based attacks. This convergence presents a complex challenge for India's national security apparatus, necessitating a holistic approach that bridges the gap between traditional defence mechanisms and cyber security measures. North east India which is just emerging from years of extremism is also vulnerable to both these form of emerging threats.

To combat these evolving threats, measures are being implemented but much more needs to be done. Counter-measures for rogue drones include installation of anti-drone systems at critical locations, development of drone detection radars and introduction of stricter regulations for drone ownership and operation. For combating online fraud, strengthening cybersecurity infrastructure, enhancing digital literacy among the population and leveraging the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to coordinate responses to cyber incidents and disseminate best practices have been activated steadily. The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFC RMS) set up by I4C with 311 partners that includes banks, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), financial intermediaries, payment wallets, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), law enforcement agencies among others, into a single platform to work almost on a real-time basis to address online crimes, has been able to provide some relief.

However, the dynamic nature of these threats demands continuous innovation and adaptation. Collaboration between government agencies, private sector entities, and international partners will be crucial in developing robust defense mechanisms and staying ahead of malicious actors. As India continues its trajectory towards becoming a global power, its ability to effectively counter these dual threats will be a key determinant of its national security posture. The NSSC is crucial in ensuring capacity development and tactical response to these threats.

As the steps enunciated by the NSSC is implemented it will be pertinent to undertake the following measures on a more proactive basis. Investing in research and development of advanced counter-drone technologies and strengthening legal frameworks to address drone-related offenses and online fraud. Likewise conducting regular drills and simulations to test and improve response mechanisms and enhancing international cooperation to tackle cross-border cyber threats have to be undertaken. More comprehensive digital awareness and best practices have to be implemented to create a more cyber-aware populace.

By addressing these emerging challenges head-on, India can not only safeguard its national security but also position itself as a leader in tackling 21st-century threats. The challenge is formidable, but with strategic foresight and concerted action, India can transform these security challenges into opportunities for technological advancement and enhanced resilience.