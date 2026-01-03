Why this pre-poll survey predicts Himanta Biswa Sarma's return as CM in 2026

Himanta Biswa Sarma is widely expected to become the Chief Minister of Assam once again. Today, he is not only the Chief Minister of Assam but has also emerged as a strong national political figure.

In the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Sarma’s influence is likely to play a decisive role, making him the BJP’s principal face in the state. One of the key reasons for his popularity is the deep connection he shares with the people of Assam, especially the youth. Fondly called “Mama”, a term that signifies trust and a familial bond akin to a maternal uncle, Sarma enjoys a special place in the hearts of many. In Assamese culture, the “Mama” often plays a nurturing and supportive role towards his nephews and nieces, a sentiment that is reflected in Sarma’s public image and policies.

Several government schemes under his leadership cater specifically to women and youth. Initiatives such as the Nijut Moina scheme for girls and the recently announced Babu scheme for boys have received widespread appreciation.

From a gender-wise perspective, a significant number of women voters prefer Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister in the 2026 elections. This support is largely driven by the wide range of women-centric welfare schemes implemented by the current government, which have helped the BJP build strong grassroots support.

Even during the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government, several welfare schemes were introduced for women. However, following the political shift from Congress to the BJP and the formation of Sarma’s government, many of these schemes were upgraded and expanded. These reforms have provided substantial relief and empowerment to women across Assam.

Schemes such as Orunodoi, women entrepreneurship initiatives, and Lakhpati Baideo have significantly improved household incomes and financial stability. Today, many families depend on these initiatives for their day-to-day sustenance.

In addition, ration card holders in Assam now receive essential commodities such as rice, pulses (masoor dal), salt, and sugar. Earlier, the public distribution system largely focused on rice alone. The inclusion of pulses, salt, and sugar has ensured that households receive most of their basic food requirements, emerging as a key factor influencing voter sentiment.

Through women entrepreneurship schemes, thousands of women have been able to establish their own ventures. Many of them had long aspired to start businesses but lacked proper handholding and institutional support. Under the current BJP government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, comprehensive support systems have been put in place, enabling women to become financially independent.

As a result, Himanta Biswa Sarma has gained immense popularity among women voters, significantly strengthening his prospects of returning as Chief Minister. Recent surveys also reflect this sentiment, indicating that public opinion strongly aligns with these observations.