Meghalaya’s 2025-26 budget earmarks nearly Rs 1,900 crore for sports over the next three years, with a significant portion allocated for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027.

While this represents the state’s largest-ever investment in sports infrastructure, questions remain about whether these funds will lead to sustained benefits for athletes and the local sports ecosystem.

Presenting the budget, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma claimed, “Since the formation of the state of Meghalaya, no government at any period of time has encouraged sports like ours.”

He highlighted that the government has committed Rs 1,500 crore to sports infrastructure since 2018, compared to just Rs 100 crore between 2001 and 2018. However, past investments have yet to translate into significant national or international success for Meghalaya’s athletes.

Sports infrastructure: big investments, uncertain returns

The budget includes Rs 732 crore for a 40,000-capacity football stadium at Mawkhanu, which the government hopes will make Meghalaya the “Football Capital of India.” Further, four luxury hotels and hospitality complexes, worth Rs 900 crore, are planned to accommodate athletes and tourists for the National Games. Ongoing projects like the PA Sangma Sports Complex and JN Stadium are set to be completed soon, with Rs 236 crore allocated for infrastructure in 2025-26.

While these projects aim to enhance Meghalaya’s sports facilities, the challenge lies in ensuring their long-term utility beyond the National Games. Several northeastern states have struggled with underutilised stadiums after hosting major sporting events, raising concerns about whether Meghalaya’s new infrastructure will remain active once the Games conclude.

Are athletes benefiting?

The state government has introduced policies to support athletes, including the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportspersons Direct Appointment Policy, which guarantees government jobs to national and international medal winners. However, Meghalaya’s recent performance in major competitions remains modest. At the 38th National Games, the state won only five medals, highlighting the gap between infrastructure spending and athlete development.

Grassroots initiatives, including 25 artificial turfs and 140 grassroots centres under the CM’s Football Mission, are intended to improve participation in sports. However, execution will be key. Past government schemes have struggled with accessibility issues, particularly in rural areas where young athletes often lack training facilities and coaching support.

Can Meghalaya become a sports hub?

Hosting the 39th National Games in 2027 is a major milestone, but the long-term impact on sports development remains uncertain. While the government is betting on football, with Shillong and Tura emerging as key centres, Meghalaya must address systemic issues like scouting, coaching, and funding for non-football sports.

With Rs 10 crore allocated for the Chief Minister’s Youth Exchange Program, which will send 30,000 young people for exposure visits over three years, the government hopes to broaden opportunities for athletes. However, Meghalaya still lags behind states like Manipur, which has produced Olympic and Commonwealth champions despite having a smaller budget for sports.

Beyond the national games

The government has framed sports as a driver for economic growth, pointing to employment opportunities in tourism and event management. Sangma noted that “over ten national and international sports events have been hosted since 2022, including the Indian Super League, Durand Cup, and Elite Men’s Boxing Championship.” However, translating these events into long-term industry growth will require private sector involvement and sustained athlete support.

While Meghalaya’s sports budget is ambitious, its success will depend on how well funds are utilised beyond 2027. The state’s challenge is not just building stadiums, but creating a sporting culture that produces competitive athletes for years to come.