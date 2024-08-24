Whenever a heinous crime against a woman is revealed and public anger sweeps the streets, there is optimism that things will improve from now on. In ‘Abhaya’ case, billions of Indians are waiting for a conclusive investigation that will provide not only justice to 'Abhaya', but will also reform our system in which women can live life without a sense of insecurity.

But each time such expectation falls apart once media’s spotlight shifts and protesters return to their homes for the compusion of their daily livelihood. Even if the perpetrators of crime in R.G. Kar are brought to justice, the larger question of women's rights to a dignified life would remain unaddressed. Thus, there is not much to expect.

Neither the system will change nor the mindset of the society. After 78 years of India’s independence, no significant distinction has come to social perception towards women. Women continue to need protection in the workplace, streets, bus and sometimes at home against their own kith and kin.

As solution to the question of women’s safety, everyone from the apex court to protesting doctors are thinking in this line. But this is not the solution. This is at best an attempt to check crimes against women. Both Society and the system are so compromised that majority of the women do not even dare to bring to light sexual abuse, discrimination and ignominy they suffer at work place and other quarters in society.



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This patriarchal mindset is unlikely to change in a country like us where system is not equipped to take cognizance of complaints impartially, irrespective of the status of the individual. System is often manned by people who rise to action only when pressure mounts from some influential quarters after fearing repercussions on the political prospect of a party or an individual.

People are given powerful positions often on the merit of their ability to deliver to their political masters and the capability to cover up matters at the behest of powerful people. Political leaders express their anguish in a selective manner even in cases of brutal crimes like rape and murder.

Thus, common men in India mostly prefer to remain quiet against injustice meted out to him or her until it amounts to crime of a horrific nature. But small fissures in the system ultimately results in big whole. Path of justice is really arduous in our country which an ordinary individual cannot afford to travel.

Besides there is no guarantee that life long battle of the victim or the victim’s near and dear would see the dawn of hope ever. If justice comes at the cost a prolonged life long fight against the system, such ‘justice’ turns ‘obsolete’ for the victims.

The instance of infamous ‘Ajmer’ case may be cited in this regard the verdict of which was pronounced only few days back. It took thirty-two years for our judicial system to punish the perpetrators of the crime that shook the conscience of the nation in 1992. In the process of long path of justice, many of the perpetrators got acquitted, many of the victims died by committing suicide and the six sentenced to life imprisonment on August 20, 2024 have also lived more than half of their lives by the grace of our system. This is not an isolated case. There are numerous instances including those of significant prominence where the quest for justice became like chasing for mirage.

In the incident of R.G. Kar, the entire medical fraternity has shown unprecedented unity which attracted media attention all across the country. The apex court of India took suo moto cognizance of this horrific incident and made some incisive observations. Media outlets, ranging from national to local media, is providing extensive coverage to the incident. This generates some hope in case of ‘Abhaya’. However, this remains to be seen whether this incident leads to a comprehensive reformation of the system to restore trust of ordinary citizens in our country. Unless people feel liberated to talk against the loopholes in the system cry for ‘justice’ will continue to echo in our society.

