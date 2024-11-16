Manipur, in its 18th month of living with violence, shows no signs of returning to normalcy. Currently, over 60,000 people are still displaced in their own land and living with basic minimum in relief camps in different parts of Manipur. Fresh violence erupts every two weeks and reports of casualties continue to hit newspaper headlines.



Curfews and national highway blockages, too, have deprived people of their livelihoods. Manipur is abandoned in this grave situation with no solution in sight. People’s right to life is severely threatened.



Women and children have become the new target of fresh violence. The most recent victims are three women and three children, reportedly abducted by Kuki militants. The three children are aged between eight months and eighth years old. These civilians are forcibly internally displaced people (IDP) living in relief camps in Jiribam district. They are held hostages and their whereabouts is unknown.



Relief camps were supposed to provide safety to these civilians, especially when security forces are guarding them.As we are writing this piece, a few news reports started coming that three bodies were found floating on a river that are likely the missing women and children.



In the relief camps, women and children face higher health risks due to their physiological and psychological needs. They have been deprived of basic needs, amenities, healthcare, shelter and safety in relief camps. They have been living in circumstances of emergency for eighteen months. An elderly woman living as IDP in an Imphal relief camp committed suicide on 12th November. Lack of economic opportunities have forced many women to engage in flesh trade as a means of survival. Due to crammed and unhygienic living conditions, people contracted diseases and have no access to healthcare facilities. It was reported that over 200 pregnant women and mothers with high-risk pregnancies are living the camps. Over 500 babies were born in relief camps since May 2023. Health risks and challenges during post-natal care remain unreported.



Women living in their own homes, are not spared and face safety and security issues. Security protocols and presence of security personnel have greatly influenced their day-to-day existence, personal liberty, mobility, and safety. They are under constant surveillance and control. Many are waiting for their family members who have disappeared during the conflict. Their social organization is uprooted andno longer have access to social and economic support. Men’s display of power and arms have reduced women to innocent and helpless individuals who could be demoralized, attacked and judged.



Armed conflict has exacerbated discrimination and violence against women. It has torn apart social and economic fabric of Manipur. The youths of the state are unemployed and threatened by the violence. The state is witnessing extortions, frauds and mistrust among the public. The societal values of reciprocity, trust and support among communities have been disintegrated.



Women living with armed conflict remain invisible to policy makers and academicians. They do not get to enjoy fundamental rights, struggle to meet basic needs, and face vulnerabilities every day. The structural constraints make them ‘deregulated’ bodies without basic needs to survive. People have not engaged actively enough with the systematic terrorisation of women by both the Indian Army and militant groups in the so called ‘disturbed’ states of the Indian nation.For women to participate in politics and public spaces meaningfully, they need to be safe and free from armed violence. Women of countries such as Denmark have shown high performance while women of conflict-ridden countries such as Afghanistan have shown extremely low percentage in socio-economic and health indicators. Ninety percent women of Afghanistan live in close proximity to armed conflict. A report by Georgetown University (2023) shows that the country’s maternal mortality rate is among the highest ten in the world, their

women have gone to school less than three years on average, and less than five percent of them have access to their bank accounts.These indicators are important for women’s well-being and empowerment. Similar trend is seen in countries like Ukraine and Israel.



Call for action for women and children



India has two major regions that are conflict-ridden for decades. Jammu and Kashmir shares border with Pakistan and the north-eastern region shares international borders with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar. The consequences of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, and parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have adversely affected people, especially women in all aspects. De Jong et al. (2008) reported thatdue to armed conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, people were exposed to crossfire, round up raids, witnessing of torture, rape, self-experience of force labour, arrests/kidnapping, torture and sexual violence. Similarly, Banerjee (2014) observed that women’s lives in the north eastern region are complex and affected by immigration and securitisation of the area, increased trafficking in women, children, narcotics and small arms. Due to these complexities, women are unable to participate in public spaces meaningfully, don’t get access to resources and livelihood opportunities, andhealth facilities. In 2023-24, these complexities have doubled and deepened in Manipur due to the prolonged ethnic conflict.



Despite the existence of Human Rights bodies, National Commission for Women, and peace keeping mechanisms, women and children’s lives continue to be under attack and control.Manipur is witnessing horrific human sufferings and humanitarian catastrophe.Women and children of both communities, being the easy targets, have been worst affected. They live in constant fear of being killed or attacked.People need freedom from fear, freedom from violence, and freedom from indignity. India as the largest democratic country, needs to protect the right to life of people living in Manipur.

