You’re Not Just Buying Food, You’re Buying a System

When you order from online platforms, the bill often feels confusing. There is tax on food, tax on delivery, and additional platform charges. Many people question why they have to pay so much.

The simple answer is: you are not just buying food, you are paying for an entire system.

When you place an order, multiple things happen at the same time. The restaurant prepares the food, the platform processes the order through its app, and a delivery worker picks it up and brings it to your doorstep. This entire chain is what you are paying for. That is why platform fees are added—they are the cost of running this system.

Tax is also applied in parts. Food is treated as a product and taxed separately, while delivery and platform services are treated as services and taxed differently. This is why customers see multiple tax entries. It is not exactly double taxation, but tax applied to different components of the same order.

However, there is another side to this system that often gets ignored—the delivery workers.

Delivery workers work in all conditions. They ride in rain, heat, and traffic to deliver orders on time. They represent the company at the customer’s doorstep, but their working conditions are uncertain.

Most of them do not have a fixed salary. They earn on a commission basis, depending on how many deliveries they complete. This means their income is not stable. If orders are less, their earnings drop.

There is also the issue of safety. Since they are always on the road, the risk of accidents is high. In such a situation, insurance becomes very important. But many workers either do not have proper insurance or are not fully aware of the coverage available to them.

Because of this, many delivery workers feel insecure about their future. They continue to work for the platform, but without clear financial stability or long-term security.

So, while customers are paying for convenience, and companies are running a large system, the people who keep this system running are often the most vulnerable.

In the end, the question is not just about tax or platform fees. It is also about whether this system can become fair for everyone involved, especially those who are delivering the service every day.