Zubeen Garg: Life and Work of The Humming King of the World

This article explores the life and multifaceted career of Zubeen Garg (1972-2025), one of India's most celebrated artists who transcended linguistic and cultural boundaries to become a national icon. Known primarily as the "Heartthrob of Assam," and as Zubeen da for his admirers, Garg's contributions spanned across singing, music composition, acting, directing, and philanthropy, making him a cultural ambassador for Northeast India. His tragic passing in September 2025 marked the end of an era in Indian music, but his legacy continues to influence contemporary artists and preserve Assamese cultural identity.

Zubeen Garg emerged as a transformative figure in Indian music, particularly in the Assamese music industry, during the late 20th and early 21st centuries. His ability to seamlessly blend traditional Assamese folk music with contemporary styles, while also making successful forays into Bollywood, established him as a unique voice in the Indian entertainment landscape. This research examines his biographical journey, artistic evolution, cultural impact, and lasting legacy.

Early Life and Background

Zubeen Garg was born as Zubeen Borthakur on November 18, 1972, in Jorhat, Assam, to Mohan Borthakur and the late Ily Borthakur. His father served as a magistrate, while his mother was a talented dancer and singer, though she never established herself professionally. This early exposure to music and performance through his mother's artistic background would prove instrumental in shaping his future career.

Early Musical Training and Education

Garg began singing at the remarkably young age of three, with his first guru being his mother, from whom he learned the fundamentals of singing. He also received formal training in tabla from Pandit Robin Banerjee for 11 years. This dual foundation in both vocal and instrumental music provided him with a comprehensive understanding of musical traditions.

Academically, he pursued a Bachelor of Science degree at B. Borooah College but ultimately dropped out to concentrate fully on his singing career, demonstrating his early commitment to music as his primary vocation.

Career Development and Artistic Journey

Zubeen Garg's musical journey began professionally with his debut album "Anamika" in 1992. This album marked his entry into the Assamese music scene and established him as a promising new voice in regional music.

Zubeen Garg's extraordinary productivity as an artist is reflected in his massive discography. Over a career spanning 33 years, he recorded more than 38,000 songs in 40 different languages, making him one of the most prolific recording artists in Indian music history. His work encompassed multiple domains including singer, music director, composer, lyricist, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, script writer, and philanthropist.

Following his debut album "Anamika" (1992), Garg released several successful albums including "Maya," "Asha," and "Pakhi." In 1996, his album "Chandni Raat" was selected as Best Indian Pop Album at the Channel V Music Awards and Screen Awards, though it was nominated alongside and lost to Daler Mehndi's "Bolo Ta Ra Ra" and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's "Dole Dole" respectively.

In 1995, Garg started to work in the Bollywood music industry, in Mumbai, ppwhere he recorded several Hindi albums and contributed to films like "Chandni Raat," "Yuhi Kabhi," "Fiza," and "Kaante." His major breakthrough came with "Ya Ali" from the Bollywood film "Gangster" (2006), which made him a household name across India and showcased his vocal prowess to a national audience.

Zubeen Garg made his debut as both actor and director with the film "Tumi Mor Matho Mor" (2000), released under NK Production. Throughout his career, he appeared in over 30 films and directed four films: "Mission China" (2017), "Tumi Mor Matho Mor" (2000), "Kanchanjangha" (2019), and "Devdas."

His film "Mission China" (2017) was particularly significant, earning nearly ₹60,000,000 (Six Crores) at the box office and marking a new era in Assamese cinema. The film received praise for its technical quality and storytelling, setting a new benchmark for regional films. Ujan Piriti, a Bihu Album is also his first Bihu Album

Some of his notable acting roles included:

● "Sikaar" (2024) - where he played a tea garden worker who travels from India to London, co-starring with Bollywood actor Adil Hussain

● "Dr. Bezbarua 2" (2023)

● "Priyaar Priyo" (2017)

● "Gaane Ki Aane" (2016) - a biographical film where he played himself

● "Rodor Sithi" (2014)

● "Mon Jaai" (2008) - for which he won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction

Garg was set to release "Roi Roi Binale" in 2025, which was planned to be the first Assamese film with Dolby Atmos sound technology, demonstrating his commitment to bringing technical advancement to regional cinema.

Over his 33-year career (1992-2025), Zubeen Garg achieved the remarkable feat of recording more than 38,000 songs in 40 different languages and dialects. This extraordinary productivity places him among the most prolific recording artists in world music history, with an average of over 1,150 songs per year throughout his career.

Early Career Albums (1990s)

"Anamika" (1992)** - His debut album that introduced him to the Assamese music scene, marking the beginning of his professional journey.

"Maya" - Part of his early trilogy exploring emotional themes of love and longing.

"Asha" - Continued his exploration of hope and aspiration in Assamese music, establishing his reputation as a romantic balladeer.

"Pakhi" - Featured traditional folk elements with contemporary arrangements, showing his early synthesis of traditional and modern styles

"Chandni Raat" (1996) - His breakthrough pop album that earned national recognition and nominations at Channel V Music Awards and Screen Awards.

Bollywood Albums and Hindi Music

"Yuhi Kabhi" - Part of his early Bollywood repertoire

Various Hindi albums recorded between 1995-2006 before his major breakthrough

Film soundtrack contributions** to movies like "Fiza," "Kaante," and culminating in "Gangster"

Compilation and Retrospective Albums

"Golden Collection of Zubeen Vol. III" (2018) - A comprehensive collection featuring 29 songs composed by Zubeen Garg, representing his diverse musical journey and serving as a testament to his evolution as an artist

Regional Language Albums

Zubeen created extensive bodies of work in Bengali (particularly strong output in 2008), various Northeast Indian languages including Boro, Karbi, Garo, Mising, and others, contributing to the preservation and modernization of regional musical traditions.

Bollywood Contributions

"Gangster" (2006) - "Ya Ali" became his signature song and national breakthrough

"Fiza" - Early Bollywood playback work

"Kaante" - Contributed to the film's soundtrack

Bengali Cinema

In 2008, he recorded several Bengali songs, expanding his linguistic reach and contributing to the Bengali film industry.

Directorial Works and Box Office Performance

"Tumi Mor Matho Mor" (2000)- His directorial and acting debut under NK Production, marking his entry into filmmaking

"Mission China" (2017) - A landmark achievement that earned nearly ₹60,000,000 (Six Crores) at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing Assamese films and setting new standards for regional cinema production values

"Kanchanjangha" (2019) - Another commercial success that became the first Assamese film to cross gross collection of ₹70,000,000 (Seven Crores), surpassing his own previous record

"Devdas" - His interpretation of the classic story, showcasing his directorial versatility

Notable Movies of Zubeen Garg

Early Career Films (2000-2010):

"Tumi Mor Matho Mor" (2000) - Debut film (also director)

"Daag" (2001) - Featured the iconic song "Mayabini"

Dinabondhu (2004) Essayed the character of Bipul

"Mon Jaai" (2008) - Won National Film Award for Best Music Direction

Established Career Films (2010-2020):

"Rodor Sithi" (2014) - Showcased dramatic acting abilities as the character Baba

"Gaane Ki Aane" (2016) - Biographical film where he played himself, featuring Parineeta Borthakur, Nipon Goswami, and Hiranya Deka

- "Priyaar Priyo" (2017) - Romantic drama

- "Mission China" (2017) - His directorial venture and major commercial success

First Assamese film to cross ₹6 Crores- "Mission China" (2017) set new box office records for regional cinema

Recent Films (2020-2025):

- "Kanchanjangha" (2019) - Record-breaking commercial success

First Assamese film to cross ₹7 Crores - "Kanchanjangha" (2019) broke his own previous record

- "Dr. Bezbarua 2" (2023) - Sequel to the classic Assamese film

- "Sikaar" (2024) - His final completed film, action thriller co-starring Adil Hussain, where he played a tea garden worker who travels from India to London

- The Slam Book (2024)- A romantic Movie

Posthumous and Incomplete Projects:

- "Roi Roi Binale" (2025) - His dream project featuring the first Dolby Atmos sound in Assamese cinema, announced on his 52nd birthday but left incomplete due to his tragic passing

Musical Instrumentation and Technical Skills

Zubeen Garg was a multi-instrumentalist who played 12 different instruments including dhol, dotara, drums, guitar, harmonica, harmonium, mandolin, keyboard, tabla and various percussion instruments. This instrumental versatility allowed him to have complete creative control over his musical compositions and arrangements.

Language Diversity in Musical Works

Beyond his primary work in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, Zubeen had sung in 40 different languages and dialects, including Bishnupriya Manipuri, Adi, Boro, Dimasa, English, Goalpariya, Kannada, Karbi, Malayalam, Marathi, Mising, Garo, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Odia, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Tiwa. This linguistic range made him one of the most versatile singers in Indian music history.

Notable Bollywood Contributions

Key Bollywood Songs:

"Ya Ali" from "Gangster" (2006) - His breakthrough Hindi song that earned national recognition

Songs from "Fiza" - Early Bollywood contributions

Songs from "Kaante" - Part of his expanding Bollywood repertoire

Various other Hindi films - Contributing to the soundtracks of multiple Bollywood productions throughout his career

Non-Feature Film Work

Zubeen's work extended to non-feature films, including "Echoes of Silence" for which he won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction at the 55th National Film Awards in 2009. He also received nominations for other films including "Dinabandhu."

Musical Style and Technical Innovation

Zubeen Garg's musical approach was characterized by his ability to blend traditional Assamese folk elements with contemporary popular music styles. He created pop music for a new generation while respecting and preserving traditional musical forms. His unique ability to infuse modern arrangements with classical Assamese melodies made his music accessible to younger audiences while maintaining cultural authenticity.

One of Garg's most remarkable qualities was his linguistic adaptability. Recording over 38,000 songs in 40 different languages, his fluency allowed him to connect with diverse audiences across India, making him a bridge between regional and national music cultures. This multilingual capability enabled him to serve as a cultural ambassador, bringing Assamese music to national prominence while also enriching other regional music traditions.

Garg was a pioneer in bringing technical advancement to Assamese cinema. His planned film "Roi Roi Binale" was set to be the first Assamese film with Dolby Atmos sound technology, demonstrating his commitment to elevating the technical standards of regional filmmaking to match international quality.

National Awards and Honors

National Film Awards

National Film Award for Best Music Direction- for "Mon Jaai" (2008), recognizing his exceptional composition and musical arrangement skills

National Film Award for Best Music Direction - for the non-feature film "Echoes of Silence" at the 55th National Film Awards (2009), demonstrating his versatility across different film categories

National Film Award nomination - for "Dinabandhu" in the Best Music Direction category

State and Regional Recognition

Multiple Assam State Film Awards recognizing his outstanding contributions to Assamese cinema across various categories including music direction, playback singing, and overall contribution to regional film industry

Recognized across India as the voice of Northeast India, bringing Assamese culture to national and international prominence

Pioneer in Assamese Cinema - Credited with revolutionizing technical standards in regional filmmaking

Linguistic Bridge Builder - Acknowledged for his work across 40 languages, connecting diverse cultural communities through music

Filmfare and Industry Awards

Best Male Playback Singer - Filmfare Awards East (2021) for the song "Tomar Khola Hawa" from the Assamese film "Bride By Chance"

Global Indian Film Award (GIFA) - Best Playback Singer (Male) in 2006 for "Ya Ali" from the movie "Gangster"

Channel V Music Awards nomination (1996) - for "Chandni Raat" album

Screen Awards nomination (1996) - for "Chandni Raat" album

International Recognition and Cultural Honors

International Recognition

Guest Artist of the Year (2011) - Honored by the Assam Convention at Oak Brook, Illinois, United States, recognizing his role as a cultural ambassador

US Air Force Band Performance - International recognition when the US Air Force Band performed an instrumental rendition of "Mayabini Raatir Bukut" while wearing traditional Assamese Gamosa

Academic and Literary Honors

Honorary Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) degree- Awarded by the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya on May 27, 2024, recognizing his literary and cultural contributions to Northeast Indian arts and culture

Posthumous Recognition (2025)

Three-day State Mourning - Declared by the Government of Assam following his death

Fourth-largest Funeral Gathering in World History - Recognized in Limca Book of Records for the unprecedented public response to his death

People are also calling for Bharat Ratna for Zubeen Garg.

These comprehensive recognitions spanning over three decades illustrate not only his artistic excellence but also his unique position as a cultural bridge-builder who transcended regional boundaries while maintaining deep roots in Assamese tradition. His awards encompass artistic merit, commercial success, cultural impact, and international recognition, making him one of the most decorated artists from Northeast India.

"Mayabini": The Song That Became Assam's Anthem of Longing

"When I die, Assam should sing this song." These were the prophetic words of Zubeen Garg about "Mayabini" – a song that has now become an anthem of remembrance for the legendary singer, echoing across Assam in the days following his untimely demise. The profound foresight in these words would prove eerily accurate, as Mayabini transformed from a beloved song into a collective expression of grief and remembrance.

"Mayabini" was originally released as part of the 2001 Assamese film "Daag," directed by Munin Barua. The song has witnessed a resurgence in popularity following Zubeen's death, resonating deeply with fans as they mourn the loss of its creator. However, few know the intriguing backstory of how this iconic song came to be, and how it almost didn't exist.

According to director Munin Barua's accounts, the creation of "Mayabini" involved an interesting creative process that highlighted Zubeen's artistic instincts and collaborative spirit. The song's development represented a crucial moment in Assamese cinema and music, establishing what would become one of the most enduring pieces in the regional cultural repertoire.

"Mayabini Ratir Bukut," filled with themes of longing and romance, has since become one of Zubeen's most beloved creations. The song's lyrical content explores deep emotional themes that resonated with audiences across generations, making it more than just entertainment – it became a cultural touchstone that expressed collective feelings and experiences.

The musical arrangement of "Mayabini" showcased Zubeen's ability to blend traditional Assamese musical elements with contemporary sensibilities, creating a timeless piece that appealed to both older and younger generations.

The global reach of "Mayabini" was demonstrated when the US Air Force Band performed a beautiful instrumental rendition of the iconic Assamese song "Mayabini Raatir Bukut" by Zubeen Garg, while wearing the traditional Assamese Gamosa. This international recognition highlighted how Zubeen's music had transcended regional boundaries and gained appreciation on the world stage.

Following Zubeen's tragic death, his iconic song "Mayabini Ratir Bukut" transformed into a collective anthem of grief, with thousands of fans across Guwahati and beyond gathering to pay their final respects to the singer. The song became the soundtrack to the mourning process, played at memorial services, tribute events, and gatherings of fans who found solace in its familiar melodies.

The transformation of "Mayabini" into a mourning anthem represented the fulfillment of Zubeen's own prediction about the song's ultimate role. In death, his words proved prophetic – Assam indeed sang this song, not in celebration, but as a collective expression of loss and remembrance. The song became a unifying force during the mourning period, connecting people across linguistic, social, and geographical boundaries in their shared grief.

"Mayabini" represents more than just a popular song; it has become a cultural artifact that embodies the emotional landscape of Assam and the deep connection between the artist and his audience. The song's journey from a film soundtrack to a cultural anthem demonstrates the power of music to transcend its original context and become embedded in the collective consciousness of a people.

The enduring popularity of "Mayabini" serves as a testament to Zubeen's ability to create music that resonated with fundamental human emotions and experiences. Its transformation into an anthem of collective grief shows how certain artistic works can evolve to serve different emotional and cultural functions, becoming vessels for communal expression during significant moments in history.

Cultural Impact and Legacy

Zubeen was more than a singer; he was a phenomenon. For decades, his voice resonated across Assam and beyond, redefining the cultural identity of the Northeast and leaving a mark on Indian music and cinema.

His work served as a cultural bridge, bringing Assamese music and culture to national attention while maintaining authenticity and regional pride.

Zubeen Garg's talent, passion, and dedication made him a beloved figure in Assam and a prominent artist in the Indian music industry. His contributions continue to inspire and entertain audiences, making him one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Personal Life and Philanthropy

Zubeen Garg was married to Garima Saikia Garg, who was also involved in cultural and artistic activities. Their partnership represented a continuation of artistic tradition and cultural engagement.

Beyond his artistic work, Garg was known for his philanthropic efforts, though specific details of his charitable activities require further research to provide comprehensive coverage.

The Tragic End

Zubeen Garg traveled to Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival in September 2025, continuing his role as a cultural ambassador for the Northeast region until the very end of his life.

On September 19, 2025, Zubeen Garg passed away at the age of 52 in Singapore following a drowning accident. According to reports, Garg was pulled from the sea by Singapore police and taken to a nearby hospital, but despite intensive care, he could not be saved.

This tragic end shocked the music industry and his millions of fans across India and the diaspora.

CID Investigation Order - Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered investigation into circumstances of his death, showing state-level concern into his death or negligence by NEF organizer Mr. Shyamkanu Mahanta.

On September 21st, the city of Guwahati was plunged into mourning as millions of people from Assam and across the country gathered to bid farewell to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg. What followed became a historic moment that transcended regional boundaries and demonstrated the unprecedented impact Zubeen had on people's lives.

Zubeen Garg's funeral in Guwahati drew lakhs of mourners, earning recognition in the Limca Book of Records as the fourth-largest public gathering in history worldwide. This extraordinary turnout placed the event among the most significant funeral gatherings in human history, highlighting not just numbers but the profound love and respect the singer commanded across diverse communities.

The funeral procession was a testament to the love and respect Zubeen commanded. Streets packed with mourners, emotional tributes, flowers, and silent prayers filled Guwahati, creating an atmosphere of collective sorrow and unity. The sheer magnitude of the gathering was unprecedented for the region, with people traveling from across Assam and neighboring states to pay their final respects.

Fans flooded the streets, turning the city into a sea of mourning as they came for one last glimpse of their beloved star. Traffic came to a halt, and daily life paused as emotional tributes poured in, from flowers and songs to silent processions. The entire city of Guwahati seemed to come to a standstill as the collective grief of a generation manifested in this massive outpouring of love and respect.

Journey to Kamarkuchi: A Final Homecoming

The last journey of Zubeen Garg took place at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, where large crowds had gathered ahead of the funeral to catch a final glimpse of the beloved singer. The choice of Kamarkuchi for the final rites was ironic, since it is the same place Zubeen had clicked a photo 12 years ago.

A massive crowd assembled at the crematorium in Kamarkuchi, NC village, to pay their last respects to the Assamese singer, highlighting the widespread mourning across the state. Even in his final moments, Zubeen's journey from the city back to his village reflected the path of his life - from humble beginnings to stardom, always maintaining his connection to his homeland.

Digital and Media Coverage: A Global Phenomenon

Social media overflowed with images and messages, highlighting the widespread impact of his loss. The recognition encompasses not just those who turned out in person, but millions more who watched live coverage across TV and digital platforms. This digital outpouring demonstrated how Zubeen's influence had transcended physical boundaries, connecting people across the globe who had been touched by his music.

The funeral procession became a moving tribute, with flowers, prayers, and songs filling the air. Every corner of the city reflected a profound sense of loss — not only for Assam but for a generation that grew up with Zubeen's music. The gathering represented more than just mourning; it was a celebration of a life that had profoundly impacted the cultural landscape of Northeast India.

The atmosphere across the city reflected a collective grief that went beyond mere celebrity worship - it was the mourning of a cultural ambassador, a voice that had represented their identity on national and international stages. The massive turnout served as a living testament to how deeply Zubeen had embedded himself in the hearts and souls of the people.

This recognition is not just about numbers but a testament to how deeply Zubeen Garg was loved and how strongly his music resonated with people across linguistic, cultural, and geographical boundaries. The scale of the funeral gathering placed it in the same category as farewells to world leaders and global icons, confirming Zubeen's status as more than just an entertainer - he had become a cultural phenomenon whose impact extended far beyond the entertainment industry.

The fourth-largest funeral gathering in world history for a regional artist speaks volumes about the unique place Zubeen Garg held in people's hearts, demonstrating that true cultural impact cannot be measured merely by commercial success or critical acclaim, but by the genuine love and connection an artist establishes with their audience.

Artistic Significance

Zubeen Garg's career represents a successful model of how regional artists can maintain cultural authenticity while achieving national recognition. His work demonstrates the possibility of preserving regional musical traditions while adapting to contemporary tastes and broader audiences.

His success in both regional and national contexts illustrates the potential for artists to serve as cultural ambassadors, promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse Indian musical traditions.

Zubeen Garg's life and work represent a remarkable journey of artistic excellence, cultural preservation, and cross-cultural bridge-building. As a versatile artist who served as a singer, music director, actor, composer, and cultural ambassador, he lived a life dedicated to art and left behind a legacy that generations will cherish.

His ability to transcend regional boundaries while maintaining his roots in Assamese culture made him a unique figure in Indian music. The tragic circumstances of his death at the height of his career add a poignant dimension to his legacy, but his contributions to Indian music and culture will undoubtedly continue to influence future generations.

Through his extensive body of work spanning over three decades, Zubeen Garg not only entertained millions but also played a crucial role in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. His story serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists and a reminder of the power of music to unite people across linguistic, cultural, and geographical boundaries.