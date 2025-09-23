Zubeen Garg: The voice that united a nation in song and sorrow

On an unforgettable Sunday in Guwahati, thousands came out to say goodbye to Zubeen Garg, Assam’s favourite son. The streets turned into a sea of sorrow, with people singing his famous song “Mayabini Ratir Bukut.” He had once asked fans to sing it after he died, and now they did just that. It showed how deeply he connected with everyone.

Zubeen Garg Da was more than a singer. For over 30 years, he was the soul of Assam’s culture. When word spread on September 19, 2025, about his sudden death in Singapore, it hit hard across the Northeast and the whole country. The man who gave us more than 38,000 songs in 40 languages was no more, lost to the sea during a yacht trip.





The Music Giant from Northeast India



Born as Zubeen Borthakur in 1972 in Tura, Meghalaya, he grew into one of India’s most talented artists. His career started in 1992 with the album “Anamika,” which changed Assamese music forever. What made him special was how he linked the simple life of Assam’s villages to the big cities of India.



He sang in so many languages: Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, English and many tribal ones like Karbi, Mising, Tiwa and Boro. Some say he recorded over 800 songs in one year and 36 in a single night. That’s how dedicated he was. His big break came with “Ya Ali” from the 2006 Bollywood movie “Gangster.” It won him awards and made him famous all over India. But even with Bollywood hits, he stayed true to his Assamese roots. He often said his heart was with the Brahmaputra River.





More Than Just Songs: A Man of Many Talents





Zubeen played 12 instruments, like the tabla, guitar, drums, harmonium, dotara, dhol, mandolin and harmonica. As a music director, he won the National Film Award in 2009 for “Echoes of Silence.” He was not just a singer; he created music that told stories. In films, he acted in 27 Assamese movies, such as “Mon Jai,” “Mission China,” and

“Kanchanjangha.” He also directed and produced films, helping Assamese cinema grow stronger.



In May 2024, the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya gave him an honorary Doctor of Literature degree. It showed how much he did for arts and literature in the Northeast.





The Kind Heart Behind the Voice





Zubeen stood out because he cared about people. Through his Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, he helped flood victims in Assam, played charity football games and supported the poor. During COVID-19, he turned his Guwahati home into a care center for patients. He worked on saving the environment, spreading AIDS awareness, funding brain cancer research and helping with mental health. He did not just give money; he got involved himself, organising shows and supporting artists in need.





He was bold in his activism too. During the 2019-2020 anti-CAA protests, he led artists in marches, started a website against it and said he would fight it peacefully. He believed in standing up for what was right.





A Voice That Crossed All Lines





Zubeen’s biggest gift was sharing Assam’s culture with the world. His songs mixed old and new styles, keeping traditions alive while appealing to young people. He made Bihu songs, Tukari geet, Kamurpi Lokageet and Goalporia Lokageet popular again. People called him “Zubeen da,” a name that meant pride and realness in Assam. His music helped young people feel connected to their roots in a changing world.





The Last Days: A Whole State in Tears





Assam declared three days of mourning from September 20 to 22, stopping all official events. As his body came back from Singapore via Delhi to Guwahati, fans lined the roads, crying and singing his songs.





Honourable Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma went to Delhi to receive the body, along with Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, who was Zubeen’s old college friend. At Guwahati airport, crowds waited for days just to see him one last time. The funeral march showed how much people loved him. Fans ran beside the ambulance and

neighbourhoods came out in full. Singer Armaan Malik sang “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” in tribute, saying no trip to Assam felt complete without it.





What He Leaves Behind





Zubeen Garg’s story is about Assam’s cultural growth from the 1990s to now. He mixed traditions with modern life, fought for justice, helped the needy and shared his region’s heritage. His thousands of songs are a treasure for the future. The government is investigating his death through the CID, with cases against the festival organisers. We need answers about safety. In an old interview, Zubeen said he wanted to retire by the Brahmaputra and be laid to rest there. “Wash me in the river,” he said. “I’m like a soldier.” Though he died far away, his people’s love brought him home.

Zubeen showed that art and helping others go hand in hand. His voice is quiet now, but his ideas of unity, kindness and pride live on. We must protect his work, help new artists and make sure safety comes first. The crowds singing, the tears and the chants of “Jai Zubeen da” prove one person’s voice can touch millions. To honour him, let us keep his spirit alive in our hearts and actions.