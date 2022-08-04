The ongoing war in Ukraine is now entering its fourth month. It has become Europe's largest land battle since World War II.

While there have been several significant developments since Russia launched a full-fledged attack on Ukraine, in this episode of Nothing But The Truth, India Today Group Editorial Director (Publishing) Raj Chengappa focuses on the pressing question: How long will the war last? Is there an end to it? What have been the implications of the war for countries such as India? What is the biggest threat that looms large over most of the countries, including India? Will more and more countries witness political turmoil?

Listen up!

Produced by Anna Priyadarshini

Sound mix by Kapil Dev Singh