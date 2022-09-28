India Today NE: Northeast Navigator || Why northeast India needs a separate time zone
Shyamkanu Mahanta argues that gains are more in allowing Indian's northeast to have a separate time zone. Listen in to this podcast.
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Shyamkanu Mahanta Podcast
There has been a long-standing demand that a geographically vast country like India should have multiple time zones. Many in the northeast claim that following one time zone leads to massive waste of working hours and electricity in the region.
But having multiple time zones within a country also has several risks. Shyamkanu Mahanta argues that gains are more in allowing Indian's northeast to have a separate time zone. Listen in to this podcast.
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