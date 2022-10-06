The 574th birth anniversary of Jagat Guru Srimanta Sankardev has been celebrated in Barpeta Satra along with the rest of Assam.

As the idealogy of the Jagat Guru Srimanta Sankardev which continues to inspire generations, Shyamkanu Mahanta in this latest podcast explains how the social-religious reformer and a figure of importance in the cultural and religious history of Assam have impacted the artistic contributions which are still being followed in Assam today.