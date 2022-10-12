India Today NE PODCAST: Northeast Navigator | Can Amit Shah make Assam flood free in five years?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Assam would be flood free in next five years.
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Shyamkanu Mahanta
Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Assam would be flood free in next five years.
In his latest podcast, Shyamkanu Mahanta analyses if such a goal is possible or not. Advocating a comprehensive project for flood management caused by Brahmaputra, he makes an assessment of the long-term measures already implemented to mitigate flood and erosion in the state.
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