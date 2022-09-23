Could the death of a 22-year-old—who allegedly did not wear a hijab in the right way—in the custody of morality police in Iran, could become a turning point in the long debate over an individual’s right to personal choice? While women in Iran are protesting the imposition of hijab, in India many took the streets demanding the right to wear hijab.

Where do we draw the line between individual liberty and the national interest? In this podcast, Shwweta Punj, Deputy Editor of India Today, brings to you a nuanced analysis of this contentious issue.