The Politics of Defection | Nothing But The Truth, Ep 12
In this episode, Raj Chengappa analyses the BJP's tactics to expand its power and influence. Listen up!
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Listen in to know how politics of defection has become an important tool to both destablise governments and also to capture power.
In this episode of Nothing But The Truth, India Today Group Editorial Director (Publishing) Raj Chengappa looks at the politics of defection and splits engineered by political parties, mainly the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and how this has become an important tool to both destabilise governments and also capture power. And what are the big concerns for democracy arising out of such tactics?
Listen up!
Produced by Anna Priyadarshini
Sound mix by Kapil Dev Singh
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