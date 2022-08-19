News Podcasts Will PM Modi get a Third Term? | Nothing But The Truth Ep 16

Will PM Modi get a Third Term? | Nothing But The Truth Ep 16

In this episode of Nothing But The Truth India we analyse and list the pertinent observations the poll notes, particularly focusing on how the NDA govt continues to win a majority, and how the people’s focus is mainly to get the economy going.

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In this episode of Nothing But The Truth we analyse why the NDA government continues to enjoy wide popularity.