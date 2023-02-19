A 34-year-old tourist from Bangladesh, identified as Md. Rashedur Rahman, died while travelling in the high-altitude region of North Sikkim on the night of February 19. The distress call was received on the 112 emergency helpline number at 0120 hrs, informing authorities that the male tourist, staying at a local hotel in Lachung, was seriously ill and in need of medical assistance.

Upon receiving the information, HC. Mani Kr. Rasaily and his team reached the hotel, where they found the tourist lying unconscious on his bed. He was immediately evacuated to Chungthang PHC, where the medical officer on duty, Dr. Suraj Dhakal, declared him brought dead.

After the incident, Lachung Police Station registered a UD case (Unnatural Death case) under section 174 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure). During the physical examination of the deceased's body, there were no visible external injuries. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination at STNM Hospital, and the case is now under further investigation.