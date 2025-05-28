Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several major development projects in Sikkim during his visit to the state on May 29, as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Sikkim’s statehood.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, the Prime Minister will attend the “Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth” event at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok at around 11 am, where he will be the chief guest.



These projects are aimed at boosting the infrastructure and connectivity in the state, marking a significant step in Sikkim's ongoing development journey.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi wrote on his social media handle, "At around 11 AM tomorrow, 29th May, I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Sikkim to participate in a programme to mark Sikkim@50. India is very proud of the contribution of Sikkim towards national progress. The unique culture of Sikkim is also widely admired."

In preparation for the Prime Minister's visit, the Sikkim government has announced the temporary closure of several educational institutions in and around Gangtok for the day. This includes well-known universities like Khanchendzonga State University, Sikkim Central University, and Sikkim Manipal University. Additionally, government offices within the Gangtok Municipal Corporation area will remain closed. However, financial institutions and commercial establishments are set to operate as usual.

Elaborate security measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the events, with traffic advisories issued to manage flow in and around Gangtok. The visit of such a high-profile dignitary necessitates these arrangements to maintain order and allow the events to proceed without disruption. Officials have confirmed these measures as part of the comprehensive planning for the celebration. The government has been working closely with local authorities to ensure that all security protocols are strictly followed, ensuring the safety of attendees and smooth execution of the planned activities.

Among the projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister are a 500-bed district hospital in Namchi and a passenger ropeway in Pelling, both critical to improving healthcare and tourism infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled in Gangtok's Atal Amrit Udyan, honouring his contributions to the nation. These projects are expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for residents and attract more tourists, thereby boosting the local economy.

To commemorate the occasion, Prime Minister Modi will release a commemorative coin, souvenir coin, and postal stamp. These items are symbolic gestures to mark this golden jubilee, celebrating Sikkim's integration into India and recognising the state's achievements over the past five decades. Such items serve as tangible reminders of the state's progress and its journey since becoming part of India in 1975. The commemorative releases are not only a nod to the past but also a beacon for future aspirations of the state.

The blend of developmental projects and commemorative releases highlights the dual focus on future growth and acknowledging past achievements.