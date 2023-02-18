Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on February 17 suggested that the industry has set a target of exporting organic products worth USD 1 billion in Sikkim from existing USD 1 million in Sikkim by 2030, an official release stated.

Goyal announced this while speaking at a Gangtok FICCI interaction program with representatives of the Sikkim Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Goyal also suggested clean, renewable, organic, and long-lasting energy in the statement. He suggested renewable, clean, organic, and long-lasting energy. He suggested establishing a state-wide organic testing laboratory for farm-to-lab traceability checks. Additionally, he insisted that existing infrastructure be utilized for expanding economic activities.

He also stated that the state had the potential to become organic and sustainable.

He informed that such accomplishments will add value and leverage to the state's tourism industry. He urged young people in the area to work on packaging and design facilities as well.

He also said that the center is ready to build a campus for the National Institute of Design and the National Institute of Packaging in Sikkim if the state government gives it land.

Piyush Goyal, the Union minister of commerce and industry, consumer affairs, public distribution, food, and textiles, arrived in Sikkim on February 17 for a three-day visit.

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