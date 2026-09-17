1,000 diyas lit in Gangtok as Sikkim launches state-wide cleanliness drive on PM Modi’s birthday

A thousand diyas were lit at Ridge Park in Gangtok on September 17 as Sikkim launched a state-wide cleanliness and sanitation campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign will be observed across the state from September 17 to October 2, with a focus on sustained cleanliness, sanitation and strengthening waste-management systems.

Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang were present at the launch programme.

The initiative aims to encourage greater citizen participation in cleanliness and sanitation through a “Whole of Government and Whole of Society” approach, involving both rural and urban areas.

Mathur administered the ‘Swachhata’ pledge during the programme, with participants committing to contribute 100 hours every year towards cleanliness and community service.

The Urban Development Department also unveiled the logo of the ‘Clean Hill Himalayan Cities Initiative’, which seeks to promote sustainable cleanliness and scientific waste-management practices suited to Himalayan urban centres.

Seventeen sanitation and waste-management vehicles were flagged off during the programme. The fleet includes five mobile treatment units, two cesspool vehicles and 10 resource recovery vehicles for various Gram Panchayat Units.

Two ambulances provided under the SBI CSR initiative were also flagged off. One ambulance has been designated for Soreng Primary Health Centre, while the other will serve Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya.

The programme also saw the distribution of the first instalment of Rs 25,000 each to nine Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Gangtok under the ‘Swachh Sheher Abhiyaan’.

The initiative seeks to involve women from SHGs in the waste-management ecosystem through door-to-door campaigns, waste-to-compost activities and other sanitation interventions.

Rural Development Minister Arun Kumar Upreti, Urban Development Minister Bhoj Raj Rai and Chief Secretary R Telang were among those present at the programme.