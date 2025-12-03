1096 graduates conferred degrees at Sikkim Manipal University’s 25th convocation

A total of 1,096 students were conferred undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees during the 25th convocation of Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) held on Wednesday, December 3 the university said in an official statement.

Of the degrees awarded, 670 were from undergraduate programmes, 405 from postgraduate courses and 21 from doctoral research. The Majhitar campus accounted for the highest number of graduates at 594, followed by 436 from the Tadong campus and 45 from the Centre for Distance and Online Education.

Delivering the convocation address, eminent nuclear physicist and former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India, Dr. Anil Kakodkar, urged the graduating students to adopt innovation-driven and solution-oriented mindsets, contributing actively to national growth while bridging the rural–urban divide.

Governor of Sikkim and Chancellor of SMU, Om Prakash Mathur, congratulated the graduates and highlighted the transformative influence of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He emphasised its focus on multidisciplinary learning and personal growth while calling upon students to uphold core Indian values—truth, compassion, service, and cooperation. He further reminded them that their education should translate into societal advancement as India progresses towards its development goals for 2047.